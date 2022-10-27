Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski has led his fourth different franchise to a World Series berth, a record, and though he has two more years remaining on his four-year, $20M contract, there "already are plans to lock him up to an extension, perhaps keeping him in Philadelphia for the rest of his career," according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY. Dombrowski is "vying to be the first to win a World Series with three different teams." He led the Marlins to the World Series championship in 1997, the Tigers to the World Series in 2006 and 2012, the Red Sox to the World Series title in 2018, and now the Phillies. There is "no chance Dombrowski has any intention of parting company anyways, falling in love with the city, the culture of the organization," and Phillies Managing Partner John Middleton. But Dombrowski "still has trouble understanding why he was fired by the Red Sox" just 45 weeks after winning the World Series. “I don’t think I was treated right. It hurt. It didn’t end the way I hoped or was handled." Middleton added, "I still don’t have any idea why John Henry fired him. I really don’t understand it. But I’m grateful he did. We wouldn’t have Dave Dombrowski and we wouldn’t be in the World Series’’ (USA TODAY, 10/28).

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO