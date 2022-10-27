Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Phillies analyst questioned for insane food take
With the Philadelphia Phillies getting ready to take on the heavily favored Houston Astros in the World Series, one of their former stars and current analysts has revealed a take on food that is, unusual, to say the least. John Kruk was a three-time All-Star with the Phillies and was...
For some Phillies fans, an emotional World Series trip to Houston
HOUSTON (CBS) -- Will Gilmore's father died last year in November, but he'll be with him in the upper deck at Minute Maid Park this weekend during the World Series. Gilmore, a Kensington native, and his father shared a special bond with the Phillies. The two had been going to games with each other since Gilmore was a 3-year-old at Veterans Stadium when Curt Schilling pitched for the Phillies in the 1990s.And on Friday night when the Phillies face the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the Fall Classic, Gilmore is bringing in a picture of his father, Bill Gilmore, aka...
Phillies in World Series perfect gift for couple who recently celebrated 50th anniversary
Barbara and Doug Hunt are such big Philadelphia Phillies fans, they admit to missing a family event (no weddings, though) here and there to go to games. For their 50th anniversary, the Phillies got them a World Series appearance.
Phillies fans stay up all night to celebrate their team at home
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Phillies fans are riding high on Saturday morning after the team's big win in Houston. The Fightin Phils beat the Astros in Game 1 of the World Series. While the team was in Houston completing an epic comeback in Game 1, thousands of Phillies fans wore their red and cheered on the team while watching at home or a local bar. CBS3 bumped into a few fans dropping by the Liberty Bell Diner for a celebratory late-night snack.Not only are they looking forward to Game 2, they feel like this team is destined to win the World Series."Take care...
Phillies lose Game 2, fans are optimistic about Game 3, 4
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The World Series is set to continue Monday, right here at home. Phillies fans are hopeful that more wins are in store as they stand neck and neck with the Astros 1 to 1.There's a reason the Phillies are also called the Fightin' Phils. Since Sunday is a travel day. Hopefully, the team will rest and bounce back tomorrow in Game 3. Sunday, the team, along with their families, arrived at Citizens Bank Park. CBS3 was there as the buses were unloaded.This comes after the Houston Astros tied the Worlds Series in Game 2 with a 5 to 2 win over the Phillies. Fans are prepared to cheer on the team as we move forward. "I am feeling pretty good, actually. You've got one and one, that's great. Come home. Maybe you get two games here at home. It's pretty good," Frank Rotonta, a fan, said."First two pitches wasn't looking too, wasn't looking too good, but they fight, kept fightin', you know. That's the Phils. They'll come back," Collin Mitchell, another fan, said.Game3 gets underway at 8:03 p.m. Monday.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fans gather in Berks, get ready to watch Phillies take on Astros in World series
WYOMISSING, Pa. - We are just hours away from the start of game one of the World Series. The underdog Phillies are ready to take on the favored Houston Astros. In Berks County, Phillies fans are hitting the town to watch the game with friends. Robert Mest will be enjoying...
Phillies fans show up in Houston, players feel the love
HOUSTON, Texas (CBS) – Some of the Phillies fans made the trip to Houston to cheer on their team for Game 1. The Phils did not disappoint and the fans were beyond excited.Gordon Ernst, you may remember him as the fan who ran into Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott and JT Realmuto while out to breakfast in San Diego for the NLCS, he sent CBS3 his video inside Minute Maid Park when Realmuto scored the 10th inning homer.There are a lot of Phillies fans who showed up for Red October in Houston.CBS3 was reporting all week that fans were going to...
Sports Business Journal
Phillies working on extension for baseball ops head Dombrowksi
Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski has led his fourth different franchise to a World Series berth, a record, and though he has two more years remaining on his four-year, $20M contract, there "already are plans to lock him up to an extension, perhaps keeping him in Philadelphia for the rest of his career," according to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY. Dombrowski is "vying to be the first to win a World Series with three different teams." He led the Marlins to the World Series championship in 1997, the Tigers to the World Series in 2006 and 2012, the Red Sox to the World Series title in 2018, and now the Phillies. There is "no chance Dombrowski has any intention of parting company anyways, falling in love with the city, the culture of the organization," and Phillies Managing Partner John Middleton. But Dombrowski "still has trouble understanding why he was fired by the Red Sox" just 45 weeks after winning the World Series. “I don’t think I was treated right. It hurt. It didn’t end the way I hoped or was handled." Middleton added, "I still don’t have any idea why John Henry fired him. I really don’t understand it. But I’m grateful he did. We wouldn’t have Dave Dombrowski and we wouldn’t be in the World Series’’ (USA TODAY, 10/28).
'Getting chills': Phillies Ranger Suárez and José Alvarado bring pride to Venezuelan community
While pitchers Ranger Suárez and José Alvarado have given the Phillies clutch performances in this improbable postseason run, they’ve also provided lifelong memories and joy for local Phillies fans who are also native Venezuelans.
Phillies' World Series a boom for local businesses
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Phillies fans are ordering up tasty meals and treats to enjoy with families and friends as the Fightins gear up for Game 2 of the World Series against the Houston Astros.It was a mad rush of non-stop orders at Carlino's in Ardmore as Phillies fans get ready for their watch parties."At around quarter to eight, people started lining up outside," Laura Carlino said, "because they couldn't place their orders during the week so they were like we're going to sneak in early to try and get one of the pre-made pies. In half an hour, it...
