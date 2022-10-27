Read full article on original website
Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion, according to a statement by Powerball.
Powerball jackpot increases to $825 million for Saturday night’s drawing, its largest prize this year
Powerball game leaders have increased the jackpot estimate to $825 million for Saturday night’s drawing after “strong” ticket sales across the country, according to a news release from the Multi-State Lottery Association. “If a player wins Saturday’s jackpot, it will rank as the second largest jackpot in...
US uses farmers markets to foster ties at bases in Japan
TOKYO (AP) — As the United States and Japan further strengthen their military alliance, they’ve turned to farmers markets to foster friendlier ties between American military bases and their Japanese neighbors. On Sunday, farmers and venders brought pineapples, spinach and other fresh produce to Marine Corps base Camp Hansen on the southern Japanese island of Okinawa. U.S. Ambassador Rahm Emanuel said the markets benefit both sides and he hopes to launch them across Japan. Fostering good relations with host communities is especially important in Okinawa due to its heavy U.S. military presence and related historical issues.
Death Toll Rises In South Korea Halloween Crowd Crush
More deaths and injuries are being reported in relation to a massive stampede during a Halloween event in South Korea.
Polls show DeSantis’ style of leadership makes his re-election all but certain | Opinion
Like many assertive public servants, DeSantis earns the grudging admiration even of those who oppose him politically.
A key US inflation gauge stayed at a high 6.2% in September
WASHINGTON (AP) — A measure of inflation that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve remained painfully high last month, the latest sign that prices for most goods and services in the United States are still rising steadily. Friday’s report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 6.2% in September from 12 months earlier, the same year-over-year rate as in August. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core prices rose 5.1% last month from a year earlier. The report also showed that consumers spent more last month, even after adjusting for inflation, a sign of Americans’ willingness to keep spending in the face of high prices.
Challenge to Harvard’s use of affirmative action was designed by a conservative to reach a friendly Supreme Court
In an ordinary Boston courtroom in April 2015, lawyers and activists at the first hearing of a challenge to race-based admissions practices at Harvard knew they would see each other again, eventually at the US Supreme Court. Attending that preliminary session before US District Judge Allison Burroughs were lawyers from...
High stakes in N. Carolina court races with majority on line
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The stakes in elections for a pair of North Carolina Supreme Court seats this fall are high. Outcomes could flip the court’s partisan makeup during a period of political polarization. Registered Democrats hold a 4-3 advantage on the court, but Republicans would retake the majority with at least one win. The next edition of the Supreme Court could consider a host of divisive issues, including abortion, especially if Republican lawmakers gain veto-proof majorities in Raleigh so that Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper can’t easily stop laws. The elections feature Justice Sam Ervin IV, two sitting Court of Appeals judges and the general counsel for the state court system.
Outgoing senators backing US recognition for 2 state tribes
MOUNT VERNON, Ala. (AP) — Native American groups in Alabama and North Carolina are hoping that two outgoing U.S. senators can help them achieve something that’s been elusive so far: federal recognition as tribes. Victories in Congress could mean millions in federal funding for both. Retiring Sen. Richard Shelby is handling a bill for the MOWA Band of Choctaw Indians in Alabama. And Sen. Richard Burr is sponsoring similar legislation for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. Both groups are state-recognized tribes, but the federal government has not acknowledged them. Some federally recognized tribes oppose the bills, saying the groups are trying to short-circuit the process.
Leavitt, 25, cites youth in bid to be youngest congresswoman
MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Karoline Leavitt recalls being in her New Hampshire college dining hall in 2018, filling out an application for a White House intern job while her friends were tailgating at a football game. “I remember thinking, ‘If I made this opportunity, it’s worth missing any football...
Obama tells Midwestern voters worried about inflation that GOP is ‘not interested in solving problems’
Former President Barack Obama on Saturday sought to sway voters who are worried about inflation, warning in two key Midwestern states that Republicans seeking control of Congress have no plans to rein in prices and could target social safety net programs. Campaigning alongside Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Detroit, and...
GOP New Hampshire Senate nominee repeats hoax that kids are using litter boxes in schools
The Republican Senate nominee in New Hampshire shared at a Thursday event the hoax claim that children are being told they can identify as anthropomorphic cats and use litter boxes in schools. Don Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who is challenging Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, made the comments while...
Utah Rep. Owens, McDonald agree on little in only debate
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (AP) — Utah Republican U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens and Democratic challenger Darlene McDonald agreed on none of the issues addressed Friday in their only debate before the midterm elections. Each largely echoed their party’s talking points on inflation, abortion and infrastructure spending. The untelevised debate took place the basement of a suburban real estate office with an audience of only campaign staff and half a dozen reporters, Owens blamed Democrats and President Joe Biden for fentanyl being imported across the U.S.-Mexico border, racial divisiveness and inflation. He accused Democrats of pushing critical race theory. McDonald countered that Owens was spreading falsehoods to drum up fear.
India ruling party official to sue critical news website
NEW DELHI (AP) — An official from India’s ruling party says he will sue an independent local news website after it reported in a now-retracted story that Meta, the social media giant, granted him extraordinary powers to censor Instagram posts. Amit Malviya’s planned legal action comes after The Wire wrote a series of sensational stories this month that claimed he had been granted special powers by Meta to take down posts on Instagram, without any checks from the company’s content moderators. The Wire has retracted the stories after tech experts and Meta found holes in its reporting and criticized it for using forged documents. The news website also issued a public apology and opened an internal review of its reporting and editorial processes.
House majority leader reflects on 20 years since first federal voting systems legislation enactment and how the fight over voting system legitimacy has shifted
The first piece of modern federal legislation to address the infrastructure of voting systems across the country, known as Help America Vote Act, celebrates its 20th anniversary on Saturday. HAVA was created on a bipartisan basis after the 2000 presidential election, which was decided by the Supreme Court after razor...
Poland chooses US to build its first nuclear power plant
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland says it has chosen the U.S. government and Westinghouse to build its first nuclear power plant. The announcement is an important step in efforts by the central European nation to burn less coal and gain greater energy independence. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced late Friday that Poland’s nuclear energy project will use the “reliable, safe technology” of Westinghouse. He said a strong Poland-U.S. alliance “guarantees the success of our joint initiatives.” U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the $40 billion project would create or sustain more than 100,000 jobs for American workers. She said it also sent a message to Russia that it would no longer be allowed to “weaponize” energy.
Liz Cheney’s PAC airs ad urging Arizona voters to reject GOP candidates Kari Lake and Mark Finchem
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney is putting money behind her vow to do everything she can to prevent election deniers from winning in November, as her political action committee announced Friday that it is spending $500,000 on an ad urging Arizona voters to reject GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Republican Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem.
7 takeaways from the Colorado Senate debate
In a year when they are hoping for a red wave, Republicans have set their sights on defeating Colorado Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet in their quest to gain control of the Senate chamber. On Friday night, Bennet engaged in a fast-paced and testy final debate with moderate GOP rival Joe O’Dea, who has distanced himself from former president Donald Trump as he has blamed Democrats for inflation and an energy policy that “straps working Americans.”
Fact check: Biden falsely claims the most common gas price was over $5 when he took office
President Joe Biden has made another false claim about gas prices. During a Thursday speech in Syracuse, New York, Biden accurately said that gas prices, now averaging about $3.76 per gallon, have declined by roughly $1.25 since this year’s June peak of over $5 per gallon. But then he claimed, “Today, the most common price of gas in America is $3.39 — down from over $5 when I took office.” People in the audience applauded.
Small earthquake shakes South Korea agricultural region
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook a small agricultural county in South Korea’s central region on Saturday, but officials said there were no immediate reports of injuries or major damage. South Korea’s weather agency said the small earthquake in the town of Goesan was still...
