Paul Ince Slams ‘Absolute Total Joke’ Referee After Penalty Error In Burnley Defeat
The Royals will feel unlucky after a last-minute winner for Burnley secured three points for the home side at Turf Moor. Tom Ince gave Reading the lead in the second half but Burnley equalised shortly after. Reading had the stronger finish and Tom Ince had a strong claim for a penalty waved away by the referee in stoppage time. Unfortunately, Burnley scored a very late winner to secure the victory.
Graham Potter admits Chelsea may have been ‘a little bit too open’ as Brighton hit for four
Mr Potter looked into his spellbook earlier this week when Chelsea were in Salzburg, and pulled out a formation that could be best described as a 3-1-2-1-3 — a compact back three, a narrow midfield diamond, and a wide front three with the nominal wing-backs really more like wide forwards. It generated plenty of attacking chances (after the first 20 very shaky minutes) but left acres of spaces on both flanks. Salzburg failed to exploit those spaces.
Where Would Manchester City Be In The Premier League Table Without Erling Haaland?
Erling Haaland has been Manchester City's talisman this season, but how would Pep Guardiola's side fare without him?
Brighton & Hove Albion 4-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Given the narrative surrounding this match, you knew that Brighton would be more than up for it. Well, we knew that and they knew that and you knew that, but Chelsea evidently did not know that, as the home side swept away the hapless visitors, scoring early and often to jump out to a 2-0 lead, then adding a third to essentially kill off the game just before half.
Pep Guardiola Right to Relieve Riyad Mahrez of Man City Penalty Duties
It is arguable that Manchester City would have won Champions League already if they were excellent at taking penalties. Sergio Aguero missed a crucial penalty against Tottenham in 2019 that later cost the team a semi-final place in the competition. City could have beaten Ajax in the semis and met Liverpool in the final.
Liverpool vs. Leeds: Premier League 2022-23 Preview & Team News
Leeds have not had the best start to the 2022/23 Premier League season. Following the loss to Fulham at the weekend, manager Jesse Marsch said that it was his job to “stop the bleeding” — not exactly an encouraging place to be. Their loss at home to...
WATCH: Lauren James doubles Chelsea’s lead over Aston Villa, 2-1!
Chelsea needed a goal to recover their lead after letting Aston Villa find the equaliser in the first half, and the Blues do just that again via Lauren James! She runs alongside Pernille Harder and Sam Kerr towards the box, and hits the ball with power and precision to send it over the keeper and into the back of the net.
Why Douglas Luiz and Boubacar Kamara could be vital for Unai Emery at Aston Villa
Just over a month ago, things looked bleak for Aston Villa, particularly in the midfield department. Douglas Luiz was linked with a move to a host of top clubs around Europe and extensively chased by Arsenal on deadline day. Most expected the Brazilian would leave this season as the expiration of his previous deal loomed large.
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa - Preview: Lurking Unai shirking Villa?
Newcastle faces Aston Villa as part of MD14 on Saturday and that should have meant that, in the current context and state of affairs, the Magpies would oppose Unai Emery. Emery, in case you missed it, just took charge of the Villans a few days ago after the Lions inevitably decided to part ways with a very disappointing and underperforming-on-the-bench Steven Gerrard. The record from the Liverpool legend while managing Aston Villa was, simply put, beyond putrid.
Burnley vs Reading: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading face one of their toughest tests of the season this afternoon as they take on a recently relegated Burnley side, who are hot favourites to win all three points. Coming from behind to claim an excellent 4-2 victory at Sunderland last weekend and securing a 1-0 victory over Norwich City in midweek, the Clarets will be full of confidence coming into this tie and have the squad depth to cope with their busy schedule.
Soccer-De Bruyne puts Manchester City top, Liverpool suffer shock defeat
LONDON, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Kevin de Bruyne's stunning free kick sealed a 1-0 win for champions Manchester City at Leicester City to put them top of the Premier League but Liverpool's season went from bad to worse with a shock 2-1 home defeat by Leeds United on Saturday.
Former Chelsea hero David Luiz makes history by winning the Copa Libertadores
There wasn’t much to be happy about in the Chelsea-verse yesterday, but over in South America, one of our former heroes — well, two, actually — had themselves a pretty good weekend indeed. Flamengo, featuring David Luiz and Filipe Luís, beat Athletico Paranaense, 1-0 on Saturday night to claim their third Copa Libertadores and second in four seasons (and third final in that same span).
Liverpool FC Women 1, Manchester City 2: Reds Sunk By Second Half Sub
Manchester City: Khadija Shaw 21’, Hayley Raso 75’. It has been a very tough stretch of games to start the season for newly promoted Liverpool. Matt Beard’s side faced three of the top four sides in their opening four games after the original opening match against Reading was postponed. The Liverpool FC Women rounded out their brutal stretch of games with a match against the ascendant Manchester City, led by WSL top scorer Bunny Shaw.
Quick Match Recap: Manchester City Win a Crucial Away Match, 1-0
Welcome to your quick recap. A really good win as City win away again and played as good as they could vs a deep lying Foxes side. A different lineup with Alvarez at the head where he played well, but not enough to score. Quite good to come away with the win amid the circumstances. A win and let’s move with the three points and the clean sheet.
Match Recap: Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United - Meslier & Summerville the heroes as Whites win at Anfield
Leeds United took a more than surprising three points from Liverpool, climbing out of the bottom three and ending a seven-game winless run in the process. The Whites couldn’t have hoped for a better start when Joe Gomez played a blind ball back to Allison while under pressure from Brenden Aaronson, only for his keeper to slip and leave the goal wide open for Rodrigo to arrive and tap home the opening goal.
Kepa Arrizabalaga named to preliminary Spain squad for World Cup — report
We have just barely two weeks of proper football left, before we take a six-week break for FIFA’s latest exercise in corruption, human rights violations, and oh yeah, a bit of mass entertainment as well. That latter bit still makes the World Cup the biggest sporting event on this planet, and still makes participation in the World Cup the pinnacle of a footballing career.
Gallagher: ‘We were not good enough individually or as a team’
Not sure why it’s young Conor Gallagher who got trotted out for some quotes after the embarrassment of a 4-1 defeat against Brighton, but I suppose it shows good maturity and leadership from the 22-year-old. And it’s not like we would ever expect anything more than the usual perfunctory words anyway, and Gallagher certainly delivered in that regard.
AFC Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
I’m running out of ways to describe the level of frustration that Tottenham Hotspur as a whole is feeling right now, no matter if you are a player, coach, supporter, whatever. After the highs and lows of the Champions League match against Sporting, Spurs are back to Premier League...
Manchester City Clear of Leicester City, Win 1-0: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City on the back of Kevin De Bruyne have done real well as they secured an away win vs the Foxes of Leicester City. A really good win that separates the contenders from the pretenders. We move on to the reaction. Reaction. Pep on KDB. “Today he is back,...
3 Up & 2 Down: Leicester City v Manchester City
Manchester City are top of the table, and with a result from Nottingham Forest on Sunday, they’ll finish the week top for the first time since early in the term. Here’s a look at which arrows are pointing up and down after City took down the Foxes. 3...
