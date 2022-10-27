Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance star Tiffany's son Daniel calls out mom and fans are here for it
90 Day Fiance: The Single’s Life’s new episode saw cast member Tiffany Franco’s son, Daniel, calling out his mother for her decisions relating to her love life. Every 90-Day Fiance fan knows that Tiffany has been through a lot. The mother of two was with her ex-husband, Ronald Smith, for six long years. The former couple’s relationship was a tumultuous one.
realitytitbit.com
Who pays for the rings on Love Is Blind and what's the budget?
Netflix’s Love Is Blind season 3 is officially underway. As the contestants looking for love get down on one knee, hoping for a yes from the other side of the wall, many are asking just who pays for those precious rings. In the real world, whoever is delivering the...
Jack Harlow Roasted Himself By Addressing Internet Rumors Head-On In His "SNL" Monologue
There's something about the SNL host and musical guest's looks that just gets the internet talking.
realitytitbit.com
Who is Dubai Bling star Kris Fade's first wife?
Netflix has done it again, and off the back of the hit series Bling Empire, we now have Dubai Bling. It’s a show that lets us into the lives of some of the richest residents of the City of Gold, and we just can’t get enough!. Kris Fade,...
14 Famous People Who Were Dropped By Brands After They Did Something That Was Controversial, Inappropriate, Or Offensive
Sharon Stone was dropped as the face of Christian Dior's advertisements after implying that an earthquake in China was karma for the country’s treatment of Tibet.
realitytitbit.com
Brianna Ramirez opens up on Dubai Bing about Graves' disease and future as a mom
Brianna Ramirez is one of Dubai Bling‘s cast members. The show is a brand-new addition to Netflix as of October 27 and the wealth of the reality show’s cast blows the net worths of Bling Empire’s cast out of the water. All eight episodes of Dubai Bling were available to watch on the show’s launch date and there’s a whole lot of drama to get caught up with for Netflix subscribers.
realitytitbit.com
Gold Rush's Rick Ness engaged and excited to spend life with his 'favorite'
Gold Rush has been airing on our screens since 2010 and throughout this time we have seen the cast members go through ups and downs. Now, we’re experiencing a big ‘up’ for cast member Rick Ness who just got engaged!. Fan favorite, Rick, had been noticeably missing...
Lori Harvey Breaks the Internet With Her Beyoncé Costume
Lori Harvey, a successful model, founder of the skincare company SKN by LH, and the adoptive daughter of Family Feud host Steve Harvey, just won Halloween with her amazing costume. The 25-year-old decided to go back to 2003 by dressing up as music icon Beyoncé from the music video of...
realitytitbit.com
Simon Cowell rejected these famous singers but they later proved him wrong
Simon Cowell may have been behind many successful groups and pop stars, but the ears of the British judge have also been proved wrong. Some famous singers were told they wouldn’t make it in the music industry by Simon Cowell, like the Spice Girls, but they later proved him wrong.
Here's What "The White Lotus" Cast Looked Like Then Vs. Now
Dust off those passports, we're going international.
realitytitbit.com
Dubai Bling's Loujain Adada cut career short to become devoted mother
Dubai Bling is full of glitz and glam, however it’s not all sunshine and roses. One tragedy we hear of early on is how cast member Loujain Adada became a widow with two young children. Loujain’s story really touched viewers’ hearts. At the start of the series, she opens...
realitytitbit.com
Christine Quinn vows she won't return to Selling Sunset in 'lie detector test'
Former Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn is gracing the front of Paper Magazine as their latest cover star. Honest about her future endeavors with Selling Sunset, the realtor vowed to not return to the series in a hilarious lie detector sketch. Christine Quinn has taken the fashion industry by storm...
realitytitbit.com
Who is Dubai Bling's DJ Bliss and what is his net worth?
Dubai Bling welcomes notable Emirati DJ Marwan Al Awadhi, better known as DJ Bliss, as he continues his domination of the UAE music scene. Reality Titbit unpacks his journey to stardom and his net worth so far. Dubai Bling? More like Dubai Bliss. The extravagant city is his oyster as...
realitytitbit.com
Celebrity Gogglebox's Charlotte and Luke are 'good friends' in real life
Celebrity Gogglebox is back for a Stand Up To Cancer special in 2022. The hour-long episode is set to see some familiar faces watching telly for charity including Gordon Ramsay and his daughter, Tilly. Gogglebox is a fan favorite on Channel 4. As if the show’s regulars aren’t enough, fans are also treated to a variety of celebrity editions of the show which have featured the likes of Chris Eubank, Denise Van Outen, Olly Alexander, and many more.
realitytitbit.com
Winter House fans want to know whether season 2 was filmed before SC
Bravo’s second season of Winter House is officially a go in 2022. Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Austen Kroll, Ciara Miller, and co are all back for season 2 and there are some newbies joining the group this year, too. Rachel Clark, Jessica Stocker, and Kory Keefer are all newcomers to the Bravo show.
realitytitbit.com
Walid Juffali's ex-wife Christina Estrada won £75M in divorce settlement
Billionaire Walid Juffali was married to Dubai Bling‘s Loujain Adada when he died on July 20, 2016. Before he wed the Netflix star in 2012, he had a wife, Christina Estrada, who reportedly won £75 million in their divorce settlement. Loujain revealed on Dubai Bling season 1 that...
realitytitbit.com
Rachel from Winter House adds chin tattoo to her ink collection that fans 'love'
Winter House is back on Bravo for a second season in 2022. Craig Conover, Paige DeSorbo and many more familiar faces from the show returned. There are also some newcomers to the group for season 2 including Rachel Clark, Kory Keefer, and Jessica Stocker. The Winter House group appears to...
realitytitbit.com
Fans skip Kourtney and Travis' scenes on The Kardashians because they're "boring"
Fans skip Kourtney and Travis’ scenes on The Kardashians because they’re ‘boring’8:29@Disha Kandpal. The Kardashians season 2 on Hulu is in full swing but after the recent episode aired, many fans took to Twitter to say that they were finding Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s storyline this season really “boring.“
Comments / 0