ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

Comments / 18

Mz T
3d ago

It's lots more getting arrested, 6 people worked for the IRS were arrested due to PPP fraud. It's not worth losing freedom over this type of situation.

Reply
16
lee street
3d ago

governor Tate Reeves received multiple PPP loans for himself and family businesses. Then he had the nerve to stop RAMP because he's caught up in the 94 million dollar welfare TNAF scandal with Bret Favre and Phil Bryant and Jake VanLandingham

Reply
18
Dana whitmore
3d ago

Don’t understand that people that don’t have is thrown in jail but people that do walk free and they sweep under rug… it’s crazy and unfair to me it’s discrimination maybe people need to bring about these lawsuits of discrimination because 1 crime is the same as another

Reply(2)
16
Related
actionnews5.com

14 Marshall, DeSoto County residents accused of PPP fraud, money laundering

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - On Wednesday, 14 Marshall and DeSoto County residents were arrested on criminal charges related to their involvement in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds. These funds were intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic through the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Payroll...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
actionnews5.com

3 men arrested after drug, stolen guns bust

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested three men after a drug and gun bust Thursday. Memphis Police Department received information about a Black Dodge Charger with Texas tags in Boulevard Apartments on Oct. 27 around midnight. Jeffrey Cervero, Calvin Brisco, and Francisco Montero were inside the Black Dodge...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Collierville liquor store theft leads to crash, chase, arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police say a man carrying bottles stolen from a liquor store tried to ram an officer with his car in a getaway attempt, then wrecked his car and led officers on a chase Friday. Officers were called to Cheer’s Wine and Spirits on New Byhalia Road about 2:15 p.m. Madyson Durand […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Woman fires shots at woman near hotel and in traffic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing a list of charges after police said she threatened and fired shots at another woman at a Southwest Memphis hotel. Makayla Davis has been charged with attempted first degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony or attempt, reckless endangerment: discharging a firearm into […]
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

Two arrests for separate Marshall County embezzlement schemes

State Auditor Shad White has announced that Special Agents from his office have served two individuals in Marshall County with demand letters and indictments after local grand jury proceedings. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary, and Amanda McDonald, a former library director, are both accused of embezzlement in separate cases. Walker was served with a $53,594.68 demand letter, and McDonald was served with an $8,174.86 demand letter. Interest and recovery costs are included in the demand amounts.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
DeSoto Times Today

14 Marshall and DeSoto County Residents Arrested for Payroll Protection Fraud

Fourteen Marshall and DeSoto County residents were arrested today on criminal charges related to their involvement in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses during the COVD pandemic through the Payroll Protection Program of the U.S. Small Business Administration. According to court documents,...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Former MPD officer sentenced to 12 years for civil rights violation

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A former Memphis police officer has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for criminal rights violations, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Sam Blue, 63, pled guilty to conspiracy to violate civil rights by using force, violence, and intimidation and conspiracy to commit robbery affecting interstate commerce on January 24, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man tries to steal $26K from bank account: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say tried to steal $26,000 from another man’s bank account last month. Officers responded to a forgery attempt at First Horizon Bank on Summer Avenue just before noon on September 20. Police say the bank called the victim to tell him a man was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accused of robbing, shooting cousin at family funeral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of robbing, then shooting his cousin several times at a family funeral in North Memphis. Three months after the shooting at Danny Thomas and T.M. Henderson, Willie Malone was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and convicted felon in possession of a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 arrested after carjacking incident in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Police Department arrested two suspects after a carjacking incident in Millington. MPD responded to a carjacking around Montgomery and Rockford on Oct. 22 at 12:30 a.m. The suspects were identified as 18-year-old Jesus Najera from Millington and a 16-year-old juvenile from Millington. A 30-year-old man...
MILLINGTON, TN
WREG

Teen jailed after vandalizing, sleeping in daycare van: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen is in jail after Memphis police say he vandalized a daycare bus and threatened employees at the Hickory Hill daycare. Thursday morning, a few parents got a more frightening start to the day after Memphis police say a man threatened people at the facility.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teen threatens mom with knives, bleaches and burns property, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mom says her son came at her with knives after he bleached and burned most of her belongings. Police were called to Gospel Gardens Apartments in Whitehaven on Wednesday and Thursday and took Theodore Bailey, 18, into custody. Tatika Mosley told police her son poured bleach all over her clothing, […]
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy