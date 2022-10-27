Read full article on original website
Mz T
3d ago
It's lots more getting arrested, 6 people worked for the IRS were arrested due to PPP fraud. It's not worth losing freedom over this type of situation.
lee street
3d ago
governor Tate Reeves received multiple PPP loans for himself and family businesses. Then he had the nerve to stop RAMP because he's caught up in the 94 million dollar welfare TNAF scandal with Bret Favre and Phil Bryant and Jake VanLandingham
Dana whitmore
3d ago
Don’t understand that people that don’t have is thrown in jail but people that do walk free and they sweep under rug… it’s crazy and unfair to me it’s discrimination maybe people need to bring about these lawsuits of discrimination because 1 crime is the same as another
