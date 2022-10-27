Read full article on original website
McDonald's fan gets £100 fine after his car visited local restaurant twice in 14 hours and parking camera thought he had been there the whole time
A McDonald's fan was shocked when he received a £100 fine after cameras picked up his car visiting his local restaurant twice within 14 hours. Ben Mulhall received a ticket which claimed he had spent over 14 hours in the fast food chain's car park, but he states he went there for dinner before his wife visited the same restaurant in Coalville, Leicestershire, the next morning for breakfast.
Woman gives food to homeless person that her mother in law made for her
When people make food for you to enjoy, usually you are thankful and want to eat it. However, sometimes there are cooks out there that are not as good as they think they are and getting gifted food by them can be a negative experience.
Mother hospitalised with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve
A single mother who lives on one meal a day so she can feed her children amid the cost of living crisis and has been hospitalised twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, 43, lives on £40 per week to feed herself and her two children - and says inflation hikes have already crippled her struggling family. Although Ms Thomson’s universal credit covers her £1,300 monthly rent and a few other costs, she says she has just £160 a month left for everything else.The mother from Slough, Berkshire, said rising food prices have made it near impossible for her to feed...
Popculture
Boxes of Cookies Recalled
A Denver company is recalling boxes of its caramel-flavored cookies because they may be dangerous to consumers with peanut allergies. Hammond's Salted Caramel Cookies could include peanuts, but there is no warning on the packaging. People with an allergy to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction to the cookies.
Upworthy
He was a 'dumpster baby,' abandoned by his birth mom. Now, he is the CEO of a $62 million company.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 9, 2021. It has since been updated. Computer science educator Randy Pausch once said: "It's not about the cards you're dealt, but how you play the hand." Some people just know how to make the best out of the situation they are in and emerge with flying colors. Freddie Figgers was not dealt the best cards in life but he turned his fate around through passion and determination. Abandoned by his birth mother as an infant near a dumpster in rural Florida, Freddie was left to die before he was discovered by a passerby who alerted the police. He was then placed in foster care with an elderly couple who decided to adopt the 2-day-old child.
The woman who died without having a relationship with a man
Clara Meadmore is known to be the oldest virgin in the world. In 2011, she died a virgin at 108 years old, making her the oldest virgin in recorded history. She told in an interview that staying a virgin was one of the factors that helped her live a long life.
ohmymag.co.uk
McDonald's customer horrified and upset after finding this inside burger
It's already hard enough to have dietary restrictions. It’s even worse when food brands seemingly introduce vegan or vegetarian inclusive options, only for customers to be disappointed by the taste or even worse, feel duped when their dietary requirements are not respected. As reported by The Star, a 25-...
Grandmother arrested for feeding homeless people but has no plans to stop: 'Humanity and kindness'
She was arrested and threatened with jail time, however, she still continues to feed the people in need in any way possible.
Parents Enlist the Help Of Toddler’s Big Brother to Get Through Meal Times
She clearly loves her big bro the most!
Woman Living With Brother Slammed for Demanding Her Daughter Has a Bedroom
"Your sister has a lot of demands and opinions for someone who is accepting a big favor," one user said.
intheknow.com
Mom refuses to give up when toddler has trouble pronouncing the word ‘scrunchie’
Watch this adorable toddler try to say the word “scrunchie” and get so excited when her mom finally understands her!. Feeling misunderstood can be difficult for anyone, and especially toddlers! TikTok parent @brandiadkins10 recently shared a video showing how frustrated her toddler gets when she doesn’t understand the word she’s trying to say—and how happy she is when her mom finally figures it out.
Lifehacker
Throw Out These Recalled Cheeses From More Than 20 Popular Brands, FDA Says
Because no cheese is worth the risk of a Listeria infection. Bad news for fans of soft cheeses: Brie and camembert products from more than 20 brands sold across the United States and Mexico are part of a massive recall over concerns that the cheeses are potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to an announcement from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here’s what to know.
Stubborn Toddler Hysterically Refuses to Apologize For Hitting Brother
Toddlers are good at all kinds of things. Playing with toys. Laughing at stuff. Falling down. Waking up when they're not supposed to. The list goes on. One thing toddlers are not particularly skilled at, however, is apologizing. Communication in general can be a little tricky, actually, but apologies are a particular weak spot.
BBC
Jacqueline Kirk who was set alight by ex 'got on with life'
She suffered chronic burns when her violent ex-partner set her alight but incredibly Jacqueline Kirk was not bitter and "got on with life", a friend said. Ms Kirk was left severely disfigured in the attack by Steven Craig in 1998. Craig, a violent fantasist, had acted out a torture scene...
BBC
Family welcome report after girl fatally choked by hijab on go-kart
A family have welcomed a coroner's report about safety concerns, after a girl died when her hijab became caught in a go-kart due to a lack of checks. Ruwaida Adan was go-karting in Barking, east London, when her headscarf caught in the moving parts of the vehicle and pulled tight round her neck in 2021.
Politician Charged with Killing Husband, Pouring Acid on Remains and Dumping Body in Forest
A Kenyan politician is facing time behind bars after being arrested and charged of killing her husband whom she was married to for over 20 years. Gladys Chania, a high profile figure in Kenya, is suspected to have murdered George Mwangi, a businessman who worked as a contractor in Rwanda. His body was found in a forest wrapped in a polythene bag and hidden under a pile of cartons. He was supposed to be flying to Kigali just hours before he went missing.
'Tight' Woman Dragged for Charging Teen Grandson $29 a Night to Stay Over
"We did not charge her for staying with us and she made no contribution whilst here," the parent fumed.
Sibling Calling Cops on Teen Sister After She Stole Son's Bike Cheered
The sibling had bought the bike for their son's birthday.
