Portland, OR

Phoenix takes on Houston, looks for 4th straight home win

Houston Rockets (1-5, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (4-1, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Suns face Houston. Phoenix went 7-6 overall and 39-13 in Western Conference play last season. The Suns averaged...
Colts vs. Commanders: Keys to the Game

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts’ offense has turned the ball over too much, given up too many sacks and hasn’t scored enough points, so they’ll turn to quarterback Sam Ehlinger to try to turn those stats around and stay in playoff contention. IndyStar insider Joel Erickson gives his take on the quarterback change and his keys […]
Sources: Houston Texans open to trading WR Brandin Cooks

The Houston Texans are open to trading Brandin Cooks and are listening to inquiries on the veteran wide receiver, sources told ESPN. Potential destinations could include the New York Giants, Los Angeles Ramsand Minnesota Vikings, according to sources. But there is one significant holdup to a trade: Cooks is due...
Houston's porous run defense faces test from Titans' Henry

HOUSTON -- - Ranked dead last in run defense, things are likely to get even worse for the one-win Houston Texans when they host Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Josh Jacobs torched Houston (1-4-1) for 143 yards and three second-half touchdowns to lead the Raiders to a...
HOUSTON, TX

