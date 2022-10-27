Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Returning WWE Star Set To Challenge Ronda Rousey On Tonight's 'SmackDown'
Someone WWE fans haven't seen in a while will be making an impact on tonight's "WWE SmackDown." Fightful initially stated that there could be a returning name showing up as soon as "SmackDown" and PWInsider later reported that Tenille Dashwood, formerly known in WWE as Emma, will be the individual to accept Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the SmackDown Women's Title tonight. This report was then later confirmed by Fightful.
wrestlinginc.com
Spoiler On Returning AEW Star Turning On Danhausen
Another week, another "AEW Dynamite" in the books, and last night's episode delivered some standout moments that left fans wondering what will come next; both a teaser for the return of The Elite's Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks was featured, and an MJF babyface turn was tested yet again. But before storylines blossomed on the main show, a taping of "AEW Dark: Elevation" kicked off the night for the audience in Norfolk, Virginia. The ever-popular Danhausen participated in the main event, but needless to say, his night didn't end like he probably expected it to.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Sasha Banks' WWE Contract
Sasha Banks is everywhere except WWE these days. Banks has been seen out and about frequently, most recently at the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" premiere. But in terms of WWE, movement on Banks returning to the promotion seem to have screeched to a halt over the last month. In the...
wrestlinginc.com
Canceled CM Punk Plans Revealed
In August, CM Punk returned to AEW following an injury that required surgery he had suffered in early June just a couple of months prior and immediately began a program with Jon Moxley. The pairing faced off twice, with Moxley defeating Punk the first time to become the Undisputed AEW World Champion and then 11 days later at All Out, Punk defeated Moxley to win the title for a second time.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Employees Comment On Working With Chris Jericho
Things seem to be settling down in AEW, after several months of chaos reported backstage. On this week's episode of "AEW Unrestricted," hosts Aubrey Edwards and Tony Schiavone caught up after several weeks off from the podcast, discussing some of the latest onscreen and offscreen developments in AEW. One of the topics that came up was the leadership of Chris Jericho, with both hosts elaborating on his position in the company and what it's like to work alongside him.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Is Involved In His Longest Term WWE Storyline Yet
In the span of a year, Sami Zayn went from chasing Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Championship to serving as the "Honorary Uce" for The Bloodline. But it's not lost on Zayn that this is one of the longest WWE storylines he's been a part of. While speaking to Mirror Sport, Zayn stated that they've only scratched the surface of what they're doing.
wrestlinginc.com
The Latest News On MLW's Lawsuit Against WWE
There have been several investigations that have taken up a lot of the news cycle this year, both in AEW and WWE. As such, it's easy to forget that MLW is still in the process of suing WWE, having filed an Anti-Trust lawsuit against the promotion back in January. The case has been slowly moving forward since then, and it appears that will continue to be the case as we head towards the end of the year.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Reflects On Being Beaten Up By Six Marines
Shawn Michaels will be the first to admit that he wasn't always the most mature person back in the day. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer may have come out the other side with a remarkable career, but he didn't take the easiest road to get there. Struggles with drug addiction took their toll, and on one October night in 1995, "The Heartbreak Kid" wound up on the receiving end of a real-life beatdown, purportedly by six Marines.
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Stars Reportedly Refusing To Work With CM Punk
It's looking more and more certain that CM Punk won't be returning to All Elite Wrestling. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reports that a number of top stars in the company say they would refuse to work with Punk in the aftermath of his All Out press conference tirade and the backstage brawl that followed. Chris Jericho is the only performer mentioned by name in the report, and there are additional stories circulating that Jericho confronted Punk about his behavior after the brawl took place and had some harsh words to say.
wrestlinginc.com
Mike Tyson Returning To AEW
Mike Tyson will be returning to AEW programming next week as a guest announcer for the live episode of "AEW Rampage" at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ, the same building where the boxing legend scored several victories on pay-per-view in the 1980s. The announcement came during...
wrestlinginc.com
Eddie Kingston Explains Why He Doesn't Trust William Regal
Don't expect Eddie Kingston and William Regal to exchange Christmas cards this year. Kingston, a top star in AEW, has never been known to mince words. If he doesn't like someone, he will let them know without hesitation. In the case of Regal, it isn't necessarily dislike, but guilt by association.
wrestlinginc.com
Jim Ross Makes Prediction About The End Of His Commentary Career
Legendary play-by-play commentator Jim Ross has an idea as to how his on-air career might come to an end. Ross currently serves as the lead announcer for "AEW Rampage." He had been commentating on "AEW Dynamite" in full before being moved to only the second hour of the show and "Rampage." Lately, Ross has only been seen on AEW as part of its Friday night broadcasts.
wrestlinginc.com
Eddie And Chavo Guerrero's Hair VS Hair Match Was A WCW Brawl To Remember
There are a number of legendary family lineages throughout the history of professional wrestling. From the Anao'i family to the Von Erichs, from the Rhodes family to the Harts, there have been a number of family trees that have cemented their roots via the squared circle. This list also includes another name that over time has built a special legacy of its own: Guerrero.
wrestlinginc.com
Emma Reacts To Her WWE Return
On the October 28 edition of "SmackDown," Emma (Tenille Dashwood) made her WWE return since her release in 2017. She had unsuccessfully answered Ronda Rousey's open challenge for the "SmackDown" Women's Title. This evening Emma took to Instagram and reacted to last night's match. "5 years ago today I was...
wrestlinginc.com
Will Ospreay Calls NJPW Bout The Best Tag Match He's Ever Seen
Will Ospreay is regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers today, racking up 23 five-star matches (as determined by The Wrestling Observer) in his career. "The Aerial Assassin" quickly rose through the ranks in the United Kingdom before making strides in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Amid his ascension, Ospreay formed a dominant stable, which was later named the United Empire. Included in the faction were decorated tag team champions Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis, collectively known as Aussie Open.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE NXT's Cora Jade Dresses As Her 'Mother' For Halloween Match
While the days of young wrestlers idolizing icons such as The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin is far from over, a new generation of WWE performers have been inspired by more recent wrestling stars. Few examples of this are more notable than NXT's Cora Jade's admiration for former Divas...
wrestlinginc.com
Cody Rhodes Keeps Piece Of AEW History In His Truck
Cody Rhodes may be in his second run with WWE, but he hasn't forgotten the journey that helped bring him back home. Rhodes played a key role in AEW's existence. Along with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, he garnered substantial attention in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor. At that time, such hype for stars outside of WWE was rare.
wrestlinginc.com
Wes Lee Says Recent WWE NXT Win 'Felt Like Rising From The Ashes'
Wes Lee feels like his latest "NXT" victory has given his career a much needed second wind. On the latest episode of the "Getting Over" podcast, Lee discussed his championship win in the five-way NXT North American Championship ladder match at this month's Halloween Havoc pay-per-view. This is the first time Lee, 27, has won a singles championship during his time with the WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Says It Was Never A Secret WWE Star Would Ascend To Power
The wrestling landscape made an emphatic shift in the year 2022, with several shocking returns and moments that will last a lifetime in the eyes of fans. But none was more seismic than the announcement of Vince McMahon retiring from his lifelong role as WWE Chairman and CEO. With Stephanie McMahon taking over the CEO side of things along with Nick Khan, Triple H was appointed Chief Content Officer for the WWE, overseeing the company's entire creative landscape. This role allowed the former WWE Champion to bring back several fan favorites who were released by Vince and create compelling storylines and moments for fans to marvel over.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Why Sheamus Was Written Off WWE TV
It appeared last week that Sheamus was getting a write-off from WWE programming for the next little bit after he was "injured" by The Bloodline on "SmackDown." Indeed, Sheamus will be taking some time away from WWE; however, he will be doing so for reasons that are cause for celebration, not alarm.
Comments / 0