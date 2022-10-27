Woman Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Neighbor's Home With Pickaxe

Photo: Getty Images

PASADENA (CNS) - A 65-year-old woman was in custody Wednesday after allegedly using a pickaxe to break a neighbor's windows in Pasadena.

The attack occurred Monday afternoon at a residence in the 1700 block of Asbury Drive, near Allen Avenue, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

In surveillance video captured at the home, the suspect -- later identified as Beverly Baker -- is depicted smashing several windows around the house with the pickaxe.

``Questions? Questions anyone? I'll be back! Get out!" the woman identified as Baker can be heard yelling in the video.

The homeowner, Arman Tchoukadarian, told reporters his mother-in-law was babysitting his six-week-old daughter inside the home at the time of the attack, but neither were injured.

Pasadena Police Department officers were called to the scene and arrested Baker at her residence in the 1600 block of Casa Grande Street, just a few block from the scene of the attack. Authorities reported Baker may have been suffering a mental health crisis at the time of the alleged attack.

Baker was booked for felony vandalism and is being held at Century Regional Detention Facility on $20,000 bail.