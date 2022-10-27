ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Leeds Rhinos to make history in 2023 by paying women's players bonuses and meritocratic payments for success

Leeds will create history in 2023 by becoming the first British rugby league team to make matchday payments to their women's players. The Rhinos, who are the reigning Betfred Women's Super League champions, are looking to expand their women's operation and this will include a winning bonus for each game next season, along with meritocratic payments for success in the Challenge Cup and Grand Final competitions.
Fleetwood 3-0 Accrington: Carlos Mendes Gomes stars as Cod Army stroll to victory

A perfect performance from Carlos Mendes Gomes gave Fleetwood bragging rights as they claimed a 3-0 League One derby victory over Accrington. The game started with a high tempo, but both sides lacked quality with just a single shot on target in the first period. Tackles were flying in -...
England's Vitality Roses seek next step in second Test against Australian Diamonds

England's Vitality Roses are looking to make another step forwards in their second Test against the Australian Diamonds on Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports. Jess Thirlby's team narrowly lost the opening Test on Wednesday 55-54 after Donnell Wallam's incredible lay-up shot clinched victory with just seconds remaining on the clock.
Harry Kane puts Tottenham contract talks on hold until after World Cup - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Satuday's newspapers... Tottenham will have to wait until after the World Cup to thrash out a new contract with Harry Kane after he put discussions on hold. DAILY MAIL. Chelsea's incoming director of recruitment Paul Winstanley was responsible for one of the...

