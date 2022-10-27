Read full article on original website
SkySports
Leeds Rhinos to make history in 2023 by paying women's players bonuses and meritocratic payments for success
Leeds will create history in 2023 by becoming the first British rugby league team to make matchday payments to their women's players. The Rhinos, who are the reigning Betfred Women's Super League champions, are looking to expand their women's operation and this will include a winning bonus for each game next season, along with meritocratic payments for success in the Challenge Cup and Grand Final competitions.
SkySports
How Frida Maanum and Vivianne Miedema conundrum underpins Arsenal Women's trophy charge
Both Frida Maanum and Vivianne Miedema have adapted to the No 10 role, marking positional changes from the last few years. The conundrum of who to play and where - which also stretches past the two forwards - underpins Arsenal Women's trophy charge this season. The issue was bought to...
SkySports
Race of the Day: What's The Story difficult to beat off the front in competitive Southwell heat
At The Races expert Alan Thomson is back with another verdict on Friday's big race, this time coming on a competitive evening card at Southwell. The Nottinghamshire circuit threw up more than its fair share of course specialists on the old Fibresand surface but that advantage was neutered with the installation of a speedier Tapeta surface.
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Moeen Ali calls on England's big-hitters to let shackles off in hope of reaching semi-finals
England all-rounder Moeen Ali believes he and his fellow big hitters can now cast off the shackles as they look to reach the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup. England's batting, so often their biggest strength in white-ball cricket, has misfired so far, with their quest to unify cricket's two major limited-overs trophies faltering.
SkySports
Pentland Hills: Nicky Henderson perplexed after Huntingdon walkover for Grade One winner
Confusion reigned at the start of Huntingdon's meeting on Sunday when 2019 Triumph Hurdle winner Pentland Hills enjoyed a walkover. Nicky Henderson's seven-year-old was supposed to be making his chasing debut, on his first start over jumps in 964 days. Having made a successful comeback on the Flat in September,...
SkySports
Bateaux London Gold Cup: Our Power too strong in £100,000 Ascot feature for Sam Thomas
Our Power finished with a flourish to land the feature Bateaux London Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot. Last seen finishing fifth in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival in March, Our Power was sent off at 11-2 despite trainer Sam Thomas warning he was expecting plenty of progress for the outing.
SkySports
Newcastle 4-0 Aston Villa: Callum Wilson double helps Eddie Howe's side cement top-four place
Aston Villa showed incoming manager Unai Emery the scale of the job on his hands as they were thrashed 4-0 by Newcastle at St James' Park. Emery was not in the stands in the north east as Aaron Danks remained in the dugout, with his caretaker spell ending on a sour note despite a bright first half from the visitors.
SkySports
Fleetwood 3-0 Accrington: Carlos Mendes Gomes stars as Cod Army stroll to victory
A perfect performance from Carlos Mendes Gomes gave Fleetwood bragging rights as they claimed a 3-0 League One derby victory over Accrington. The game started with a high tempo, but both sides lacked quality with just a single shot on target in the first period. Tackles were flying in -...
SkySports
Katie Taylor? Claressa Shields? Who is the Greatest Woman of All Time? Taylor happy 'to be involved in the conversation'
Claressa Shields is at the forefront of the debate. Not only has she won two Olympic gold medals, she is a multi-weight professional titlist and three-time undisputed champion. But Ireland's Katie Taylor is another legendary champion. She won the Olympic Games at London 2012 as an amateur, was also an...
SkySports
England's Vitality Roses seek next step in second Test against Australian Diamonds
England's Vitality Roses are looking to make another step forwards in their second Test against the Australian Diamonds on Sunday morning, live on Sky Sports. Jess Thirlby's team narrowly lost the opening Test on Wednesday 55-54 after Donnell Wallam's incredible lay-up shot clinched victory with just seconds remaining on the clock.
SkySports
Premier League hits and misses: Kevin De Bruyne inspires Man City while Liverpool's soft centre is exposed again
Be afraid, De Bruyne is back to his brilliant best. It is ominous for the rest of the Premier League that Man City manager Pep Guardiola thinks Kevin De Bruyne is only just starting to regain the sort of form that has seen the Belgian labelled as the best midfielder in the Premier League.
SkySports
Birmingham 2-0 QPR: Auston Trusty and Manny Longelo goals prevent Rangers re-taking Championship top spot
Birmingham prevented QPR from re-taking top spot in the Sky Bet Championship with a 2-0 win at St Andrew's. An outrageous flick from Arsenal loanee Auston Trusty gave the Blues the dream start inside four minutes, with Emmanuel Longelo stylishly doubling the lead just before the half-hour. Rangers lost Jake...
SkySports
Arsenal Women 3-1 Zurich Women: Gunners continue winning Women's Champions League start
Arsenal continued their perfect start to their Women's Champions League group campaign as they beat Zurich 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium. After beating Lyon 5-1 in their opening Group C game, they again showed their class thanks to a superb opener from Jordan Nobbs and Lina Hurtig's double. Jonas Eidevall's...
SkySports
Liverpool 1-2 Leeds: Crysencio Summerville's late goal seals dramatic victory for Jesse Marsch's side
Liverpool's dismal start to the Premier League season continued as Crysencio Summerville's 89th-minute strike clinched a 2-1 win for Leeds at Anfield, causing Jurgen Klopp's beleaguered side to lose more ground on the top four. Summerville reacted quickest from Wilfried Gnonto's left-wing cross to poke a low finish beyond Alisson...
SkySports
West Brom 0-2 Sheffield United: Iliman Ndiaye, Oli McBurnie on target as Blades get promotion push back on track
Sheffield United got their promotion push back on track by ending a six-match winless run with a 2-0 victory over West Brom. The Baggies fell behind in ex-Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan's first match in charge when Iliman Ndiaye fired in after a neat touch in the penalty area (11). They...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: Ireland have belief they can reach semi-finals, says captain Andy Balbirnie
Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie insists there is belief within his team that they can build on their victory over England and book a shock appearance in the T20 World Cup semi-finals. Balbirnie's side bounced back from being thrashed by Sri Lanka in their opening Super 12s fixture by upsetting England...
SkySports
Bradford 1-1 Crawley: James Tilley's free-kick keeps Reds unbeaten under interim boss Lewis Young
Crawley maintained their unbeaten run under interim manager Lewis Young with a 1-1 draw at Bradford. Bradford striker Andy Cook should have had his 11th league goal of the season in the third minute but poked wide of the far post after Harry Chapman's long run had set him up.
SkySports
Harry Kane puts Tottenham contract talks on hold until after World Cup - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Satuday's newspapers... Tottenham will have to wait until after the World Cup to thrash out a new contract with Harry Kane after he put discussions on hold. DAILY MAIL. Chelsea's incoming director of recruitment Paul Winstanley was responsible for one of the...
SkySports
T20 World Cup: England's clash with Australia abandoned in Melbourne to leave Group 1 wide open
England's hopes of returning to winning ways at the T20 World Cup were ruined by rain as their Super 12s clash against Australia was abandoned without a ball being bowled in Melbourne. The scheduled toss at 6.30pm local time (8.30am BST) was pushed back due to persistent rain at the...
SkySports
Wasps' 2022/23 Gallagher Premiership suspension confirmed | RFU: 'Encouraging progress re new buyer'
Wasps, who already had their relegation to the Championship confirmed due to going into administration and were temporarily suspended, will now not feature for the remainder of the Premiership campaign. The club were placed into administration early last week and immediately ceased trading. All previously contracted players and staff departed...
