ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Bomb Threat Targets Homeless Shelter Port-a-Potty; Police Find No Explosives

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2glVyl_0ioGfBAX00
Alpha Project staff ushers people back into one of its shelters after a Wednesday bomb threat. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Officers searched four Alpha Project sites Wednesday morning after shelter officials received an emailed bomb threat.

The email, to Alpha Project headquarters, stated that there was a bomb inside a porta-potty, but was not specific regarding which location, according to OnScene.TV.

All shelters were evacuated following the threat, at about 9:10 a.m., and San Diego police officers conduced searches at each site. They found no explosives.

Officials re-opened the shelters about an hour later.

Alpha Project has offices or shelters in several communities, including the East Village, Hillcrest and the Midway district.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Police Say Driver Carjacked in Pacific Beach

Authorities said Monday a driver was carjacked in the Pacific Beach area of San Diego. The carjacking took place just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Garnet Avenue, the San Diego Police Department said. While a Volkswagen sedan was stopped on Garnet Avenue, a man walked up...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Third Victim of Fatal Mission Beach Traffic Crash Was Nevada Woman, 59

Authorities have publicly identified a San Diego couple and an out-of-towner who were fatally injured in a head-on crash on a Mission Beach-area thoroughfare. The triple-fatality collision took place about 3 p.m. Saturday, after 62-year-old Andrew Small of San Diego slumped over the wheel of the Ford EcoSport he was driving on Mission Boulevard, near Belmont Park, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Finn Comes Home: Weeks After Driver Snatched Her, Golden Retriever Reunites with Owner

A stolen golden retriever was reunited with the dog’s owner Sunday after sheriff’s detectives tracked down and arrested the alleged thief. On Oct. 9, Denise Reppenhagen’s golden retriever, Finn, went missing from her home on Hollyridge Drive in Encinitas after a family member left the garage door open, said Lt. Christopher Lawrence of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
ENCINITAS, CA
Times of San Diego

Driver, 20, Dies in La Mesa After Car Slams into Telephone Pole

A young La Mesa man died Sunday after his vehicle struck a parked car, then careened into a telephone pole, police said. At 6:33 a.m. Sunday, the La Mesa Police Department received reports of a vehicle collision in the 8500 block of Dallas Street. The driver, 20, was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he later died, said acting Sgt. Bill Wilson.
LA MESA, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy