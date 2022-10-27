Bomb Threat Targets Homeless Shelter Port-a-Potty; Police Find No Explosives

Alpha Project staff ushers people back into one of its shelters after a Wednesday bomb threat. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Officers searched four Alpha Project sites Wednesday morning after shelter officials received an emailed bomb threat.

The email, to Alpha Project headquarters, stated that there was a bomb inside a porta-potty, but was not specific regarding which location, according to OnScene.TV.

All shelters were evacuated following the threat, at about 9:10 a.m., and San Diego police officers conduced searches at each site. They found no explosives.

Officials re-opened the shelters about an hour later.

Alpha Project has offices or shelters in several communities, including the East Village, Hillcrest and the Midway district.