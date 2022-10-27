ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
worldboxingnews.net

Deontay Wilder KO’d by Harry Sconiers video evidence disappears

Video of Deontay Wilder getting dropped and possibly “knocked out” by Harry Sconiers in 2010 has disappeared from existence, WBN has uncovered. World Boxing News found further information on the only time Wilder officially got dropped in his career pre-Tyson Fury. “The Bronze Bomber” was planted by Sconiers...
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford Will Go Toe to Toe With Top Rank

By Vince Dwriter: Terence “Bud” Crawford signed with Top Rank Boxing back in 2011, and he was on their roster for ten years until he decided to branch off and become a free agent. Now the WBO welterweight champion is preparing to square off with his former promotional company as Crawford and Top Rank share the same fight date.
NEBRASKA STATE
worldboxingnews.net

Our ‘Muhammad Ali,’ Jake Paul gets ex-champ handicap fight offer

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman believes Jake Paul could turn the hatred of him by boxing around as Muhammad Ali did. Many boxing fans despise Paul, who likes the purity of the sport and proper pugilists to engage in combat. That’s not what the ex-Disney star is about. He’s...
Boxing Scene

Stevenson Ready For Lomachenko Fight: No Sugar Coating or Cakewalks!

The 135-pound picture is packed with star talent featuring the likes of undisputed champion Devin Haney and top-flight contenders and former champions like Vasiliy Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson, Gervonta Davis, Isaac Cruz, and Ryan Garcia. Outside of Davis’ clash against Cruz last year, however, no one else has faced one another...
Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia Says He's Accepted Terms For Tank Davis Fight: 'We Gotta Get This B.S. Figured Out'

Ryan Garcia took to Twitter on Thursday to clear the air around negotiations for his potential tilt against Gervonta “Tank” Davis. On Monday, it was reported that both fighters had agreed to a framework for a January fight at a catchweight of 136 pounds but that the pay-per-view distributor between Showtime and DAZN remained a sticking point.
Boxing Scene

Alimkhanuly-Bentley Winner To Next Face Munguia In Mandatory Title Defense, Per WBO Ruling

Janibek Alimkhanuly has a clearer vision of what lies ahead with a win in his next fight. The reigning WBO middleweight titlist is set for his first defense, which will come against England’s Denzel Bentley atop a November 12 ESPN+ show from The Palms in Las Vegas. The bout has already come with the blessing of the WBO, who ruled on Thursday during its annual convention that the winner must next face mandatory challenger Jaime Munguia within 180 days.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Vasiliy Lomachenko Views Shakur Stevenson As More Difficult Fight Than Devin Haney

Having spent nearly one full year out of the ring while aiding his native land of Ukraine in the ongoing Russian invasion, Vasiliy Lomachenko is excited to make his return to the ring. Officially, the 34-year-old will attempt to re-establish his dominance when he takes on Jamaine Ortiz this Saturday night in Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.
Yardbarker

Anthony Joshua could retire from boxing, according to British icon

Carl Froch has suggested that Anthony Joshua could RETIRE from boxing – and it could date back to the Andy Ruiz Jr defeat. Cast your minds back prior to AJ’s defeat to Ruiz Jr. He was on the top of the world, the king of the heavyweight division. Nothing, and nobody, could stand in his way.
SkySports

Fleetwood 3-0 Accrington: Carlos Mendes Gomes stars as Cod Army stroll to victory

A perfect performance from Carlos Mendes Gomes gave Fleetwood bragging rights as they claimed a 3-0 League One derby victory over Accrington. The game started with a high tempo, but both sides lacked quality with just a single shot on target in the first period. Tackles were flying in -...
SkySports

Leeds Rhinos to make history in 2023 by paying women's players bonuses and meritocratic payments for success

Leeds will create history in 2023 by becoming the first British rugby league team to make matchday payments to their women's players. The Rhinos, who are the reigning Betfred Women's Super League champions, are looking to expand their women's operation and this will include a winning bonus for each game next season, along with meritocratic payments for success in the Challenge Cup and Grand Final competitions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy