Video | Backstage brawls breaks loose between Team Diaz and Team Paul
A backstage brawl between Team Diaz and Team Paul apparently broke loose at tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Silva’ event in Arizona. Jake Paul (5-0) is set to collide with former UFC middleweight champion and MMA legend Anderson Silva in tonight’s Showtime Boxing pay-per-view headliner. ‘The Problem Child’...
Deontay Wilder KO’d by Harry Sconiers video evidence disappears
Video of Deontay Wilder getting dropped and possibly “knocked out” by Harry Sconiers in 2010 has disappeared from existence, WBN has uncovered. World Boxing News found further information on the only time Wilder officially got dropped in his career pre-Tyson Fury. “The Bronze Bomber” was planted by Sconiers...
Terence Crawford Will Go Toe to Toe With Top Rank
By Vince Dwriter: Terence “Bud” Crawford signed with Top Rank Boxing back in 2011, and he was on their roster for ten years until he decided to branch off and become a free agent. Now the WBO welterweight champion is preparing to square off with his former promotional company as Crawford and Top Rank share the same fight date.
Our ‘Muhammad Ali,’ Jake Paul gets ex-champ handicap fight offer
World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman believes Jake Paul could turn the hatred of him by boxing around as Muhammad Ali did. Many boxing fans despise Paul, who likes the purity of the sport and proper pugilists to engage in combat. That’s not what the ex-Disney star is about. He’s...
Jake Paul defeats Anderson Silva by unanimous decision: Round-by-round analysis
Jake Paul scored a unanimous-decision victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva to run his boxing record to 6-0.
Jake Paul says Dana White is the reason he is facing Anderson Silva after UFC boss ‘guaranteed’ he would’t accept fight
JAKE PAUL revealed Dana White is the reason he is fighting UFC legend Anderson Silva. The YouTuber-turned boxer returns over the weekend in Arizona for his first bout in ten months. It will be his third opponent formerly of the UFC, following knockout wins over Ben Askren, 38, and Tyron...
Jake Paul targets Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez fights with a win over Silva
Jake Paul has some grand plans for what could come next with a win over Anderson Silva on Saturday night,
Watch the return of Lomachenko | Live on Sky Sports | Lomachenko v Ortiz
Vasiliy Lomachenko walked away from the fight he craved to return to Ukraine when Russia invaded. Now he’s back, and he’s after all the titles. Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Jamaine Ortiz live on Sky Sports Arena from 1am on Sunday.
Stevenson Ready For Lomachenko Fight: No Sugar Coating or Cakewalks!
The 135-pound picture is packed with star talent featuring the likes of undisputed champion Devin Haney and top-flight contenders and former champions like Vasiliy Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson, Gervonta Davis, Isaac Cruz, and Ryan Garcia. Outside of Davis’ clash against Cruz last year, however, no one else has faced one another...
Ryan Garcia Says He's Accepted Terms For Tank Davis Fight: 'We Gotta Get This B.S. Figured Out'
Ryan Garcia took to Twitter on Thursday to clear the air around negotiations for his potential tilt against Gervonta “Tank” Davis. On Monday, it was reported that both fighters had agreed to a framework for a January fight at a catchweight of 136 pounds but that the pay-per-view distributor between Showtime and DAZN remained a sticking point.
Jake Paul calls out Nate Diaz and Canelo Alvarez following decision victory over Anderson Silva (Video)
Jake Paul is taking aim at two major names in the world of combat sports. Paul improved his pro boxing record to 6-0 with his unanimous decision victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva. Paul scored a knockdown in the final round to further solidify his status as the rightful winner.
Alimkhanuly-Bentley Winner To Next Face Munguia In Mandatory Title Defense, Per WBO Ruling
Janibek Alimkhanuly has a clearer vision of what lies ahead with a win in his next fight. The reigning WBO middleweight titlist is set for his first defense, which will come against England’s Denzel Bentley atop a November 12 ESPN+ show from The Palms in Las Vegas. The bout has already come with the blessing of the WBO, who ruled on Thursday during its annual convention that the winner must next face mandatory challenger Jaime Munguia within 180 days.
Vasiliy Lomachenko Views Shakur Stevenson As More Difficult Fight Than Devin Haney
Having spent nearly one full year out of the ring while aiding his native land of Ukraine in the ongoing Russian invasion, Vasiliy Lomachenko is excited to make his return to the ring. Officially, the 34-year-old will attempt to re-establish his dominance when he takes on Jamaine Ortiz this Saturday night in Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater.
Anthony Joshua could retire from boxing, according to British icon
Carl Froch has suggested that Anthony Joshua could RETIRE from boxing – and it could date back to the Andy Ruiz Jr defeat. Cast your minds back prior to AJ’s defeat to Ruiz Jr. He was on the top of the world, the king of the heavyweight division. Nothing, and nobody, could stand in his way.
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Barrichello too quick on chasing debut for Donald McCain team?
Owners Group and Donald McCain could have a decent chasing prospect on their hands with Barrichello making his fencing debut at Uttoxeter this afternoon. 3.40 Uttoxeter - McCain sends intriguing chase prospect. Barrichello won on four occasions last season for the Donald McCain team, including at Listed level, and makes...
Hasbulla vows if he ever meets Conor McGregor he “will cause some problems for him”
Hasbulla has sent a warning to Conor McGregor. McGregor and Hasbulla have never seen eye-to-eye, due to the fact that the Russian is close with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev. Over the past few months, the two have taken shots at one another, including McGregor saying he would punt Hasbulla like a football if he saw him.
Fleetwood 3-0 Accrington: Carlos Mendes Gomes stars as Cod Army stroll to victory
A perfect performance from Carlos Mendes Gomes gave Fleetwood bragging rights as they claimed a 3-0 League One derby victory over Accrington. The game started with a high tempo, but both sides lacked quality with just a single shot on target in the first period. Tackles were flying in -...
Henry Cejudo says Alex Volkanovksi needs more time to prepare for Islam Makhachev: “I get the vibes of Israel Adesanya versus Jan”
Henry Cejudo believes Alex Volkanovski needs more time to prepare for Islam Makachev. Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA) defeated Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) at UFC 280 last Saturday night to capture the lightweight title with a second-round submission. Speaking at the post fight press conference, Makhachev said:. “I have a new...
Bateaux London Gold Cup: Our Power too strong in £100,000 Ascot feature for Sam Thomas
Our Power finished with a flourish to land the feature Bateaux London Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Ascot. Last seen finishing fifth in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival in March, Our Power was sent off at 11-2 despite trainer Sam Thomas warning he was expecting plenty of progress for the outing.
Leeds Rhinos to make history in 2023 by paying women's players bonuses and meritocratic payments for success
Leeds will create history in 2023 by becoming the first British rugby league team to make matchday payments to their women's players. The Rhinos, who are the reigning Betfred Women's Super League champions, are looking to expand their women's operation and this will include a winning bonus for each game next season, along with meritocratic payments for success in the Challenge Cup and Grand Final competitions.
