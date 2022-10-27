ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Author Mike Davis, MacArthur Fellow, Dies of Cancer at San Diego Home

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FNLa8_0ioGePAq00
Author Mike Davis. Photo credit: Screen shot, McMaster Humanities via YouTube

Mike Davis, 76, a best-selling author, died Tuesday in his San Diego home from complications related to esophageal cancer.

His “City of Quartz: Excavating the Future in Los Angeles” was named a best book in urban politics by the American Political Science Association and won the Deutscher Memorial Prize, which honors a new book published in English “which exemplifies the best and most innovative new writing in or about the Marxist tradition.”

Davis, known as a Marxist urban scholar, wrote works focusing on social fractures in Los Angeles and how the contemporary city was shaped by different powerful forces in its history.

Though best known for “City of Quartz,” published in 1990, Davis wrote more than 20 books over a career spanning four decades, including “Set the Night on Fire: L.A. in the Sixties,” which was released in 2020 and became a Los Angeles Times best seller.

The professor emeritus of history at UC Irvine also was named a MacArthur Fellow in 1998.

“When you judge the work of somebody, it’s what the work itself did, the ways it makes us think differently,” historian William Deverell, director of the Huntington-USC Institute on California and the West, told the L.A. Times. “Equally important: How many ships did it launch? And `City of Quartz’ launched so many ships – whether it’s dissertations or conferences or articles.”

Davis told the L.A. Times in a July interview that he had accepted his terminal cancer diagnosis, but added he had hoped for a more dramatic end to his life.

“If I have a regret, it’s not dying in battle or at a barricade as I’ve always romantically imagined,” Davis said.

He is survived by his fifth wife, artist, curator and scholar Alessandra Moctezuma, their twin children, James and Cassandra Davis, as well as two children from his previous marriages, Jack and Róisín Davis.

City News Service

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Dinh Lee

Top 3 Ramen Spots to Try in San Diego

There are probably hundreds if not thousands of ramen spots throughout the city of San Diego, so it can be quite difficult to narrow down the spots that are worth trying. With that being said, I want to make it clear that I by no means claim that I have tried every ramen spot in San Diego, but there are quite a few spots that I have tried, namely the most popular ones and some smaller, hole in the wall spots as well. So, you can say I am pretty well versed in the ramen world, but it would be impossible to try every single ramen spot in San Diego. Of course, this is all pretty subjective and everyone can have very different tastes when it comes to what we look for in a bowl of ramen, but this is a compilation of reviews that are based on my personal experience as well as ratings found on the internet. Like I always say, I am not a fan of spicy food, so there could very well be really delicious and amazing spicy ramen dishes out there, but I for one can not be one to judge for that, unfortunately. But nonetheless we continue.
SAN DIEGO, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Super Fascinating Things to do in San Diego

Things to Do, Where to Go, and What to Eat in San Diego, California. If you are planning to visit San Diego, California, you will be spoiled for choice. Here are some things to do, where to go, and what to eat. In addition, learn about the history of the area. The city was founded in 1850 and lost its charter two years later. In 1867, a new city was laid out three miles and five kilometers south of the original town. It was founded by businessman Alonzo E.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Prevention Is the Missing Piece in San Diego’s Struggle Against Homelessness

Since December 2020, the city of San Diego has massively increased efforts to address and reduce homelessness. My City Council colleagues and I have partnered with Mayor Todd Gloria to significantly increase the supply of shelter beds, we’ve purchased hotels that have been converted into temporary homes for people experiencing homelessness, and we’ve budgeted millions to alleviate the suffering of those on the streets and the corresponding impacts neighbors often experience when people are living on sidewalks or in canyons. Our partners on the County Board of Supervisors have also invested more and expanded their efforts in an unprecedented way.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Loved Ones Mourn Mother of 3 Killed in Crash Near Poway

The family of a 28-year-old mother who died in a car accident last week wants to remind people just how fragile life is. Sara Haywood died in a tragic accident the morning of Oct. 18, leaving behind three children. It happened near the intersection of Scripps Poway Parkway and Spring Canyon Road.
POWAY, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

3 San Diego cities among ‘Best Places to Celebrate Halloween’

Californians apparently love Halloween. In fact, they love it so much, several California cities are considered among the best places in the U.S. to celebrate the holiday, according to a new study. The study was conducted by SmartAsset, an online hub for consumer finance information. The website compared 146 cities across the nation and scored […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
foodgressing.com

Christmas in San Diego 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in San Diego this year? This post covers Christmas San Diego 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in San Diego, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Terry Mansfield

San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods

San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bwog

Ashley Kim, GS ’26, Has Passed Away

General Studies student Ashley Kim has passed away, according to emails from Dean Lisa Rosen-Metsch and Dean Cristen Kromm sent to the Columbia community this afternoon. On Friday afternoon, Dean Lisa Rosen-Metsch and Dean Cristen Kromm informed Columbia students that Ashley Kim, a GS student, passed away this week. The full text of the email can be found below.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy