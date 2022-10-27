ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLTX.com

Benedict College clinches SIAC East Division title

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The 15th-ranked Benedict College Tigers celebrated their Homecoming with a dominating 49-20 victory over Clark Atlanta University, clinching the top seed in the SIAC East Division and a berth in the 2022 SIAC Football Championship presented by Cricket. Deondra Duehart scored four touchdowns, three on runs...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Newberry College drops a high-scoring contest to Limestone

NEWBERRY, S.C. — In spite of another outstanding effort by reigning SAC Offensive Player of the Week Mario Anderson, 12th-ranked Newberry College dropped a 42-37 decision at home to Limestone. Anderson had 171 yards rushing with three touchdowns for Newberry (7-2. 5-2 SAC) to go with an efficient day...
NEWBERRY, SC
247Sports

Four Tar Heels Out for Friday's Exhibition Game

North Carolina will be without four players for Friday night's exhibition game against Johnson C. Smith at 7:30 pm in the Smith Center. Senior forward Justin McKoy (non-Covid illness), junior guard RJ Davis (sprained right hand), junior Puff Johnson (right knee soreness), and freshman Jalen Washington (rehabbing injured knee) will not play in the game vs. The Golden Bulls.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
wach.com

Benedict football clinches East Division, SIAC championship berth

(WACH) - For the first time in program history, the Benedict football team will play in the SIAC championship. The Tigers hosted Clark Atlanta on Saturday, October 29 for their homecoming game and senior day. Benedict took a demanding control in the first half with a 21-0 lead and finished...
COLUMBIA, SC
herosports.com

10 Candidates for Charlotte’s New Head Football Coach

A few years ago, Will Healy was a college football darling. He was dubbed as an up-and-coming coach at the Group of Five level. Earlier this week, Charlotte fired Healy midway through the season after a 1-7 start to the year. Things spiraled quickly for Charlotte and the tailspin has the 49ers seeking a new head coach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devil heavy hitters visit elite 2024 recruit

Despite his admitted Duke basketball fandom and standing as the highest-ranked 2024 prep in South Carolina, Lexington High School shooting guard Cam Scott has not yet reported an offer from the Blue Devils. But Duke's interest in Scott, a lengthy playmaker who ranks No. 26 overall on the 247Sports ...
DURHAM, NC
WCNC

Friday Night Frenzy: Oct. 28, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If it's a Friday night in late October, it must be high school football season. And that means the WCNC Charlotte Sports team is bringing you another week of Friday Night Frenzy!. Each week, the WCNC Sports team takes a look at some of the most...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLTX.com

USC Athletics Hall of Fame enshrines eight new members

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The USC Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022 has officially been enshrined after Thursday night's ceremonies at Williams-Brice Stadium. Since the University of South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame was created in 1967, 205 members, including the latest group of eight, have been selected by the University of South Carolina Association of Lettermen.
COLUMBIA, SC
High School Football PRO

Duncan, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Gaffney High School football team will have a game with Byrnes High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
DUNCAN, SC
viatravelers.com

20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Located in York County, the South Carolina city of Rock Hill lies along the beautiful Catawba River and is just 75 miles from the Blue Ridge Mountains. Though the city was founded in 1852 after a major railroad company decided to build a line through the area, it was not incorporated until long after the Civil War in 1892.
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

$825 Million Powerball Grand Prize Up For Grabs On Saturday Night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The second-highest grand prize in Powerball history is up for grabs on Saturday night. The drawing for the $825 million dollar jackpot is happening at 11:00 p.m. There have been 36 Powerball drawings in a row with no jackpot winner. The odds of winning the grand...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

CT Kirk Book Signing – Saturday, October 29

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s not an easy conversation to have, but educator CT Kirk is talking about it and is having a book signing for his new book Why Me? Boys are Molested Too. Kirk says it took him 27 years to get the strength...
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Fire Destroys North-East Charlotte Home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters say that two adults and a child have been displaced after a fire destroyed their home on the outskirts of Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in the cul-de-sac of Dixie Ann Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from three...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Two juveniles hurt after shooting in north Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two juveniles hurt in north Charlotte Saturday night. Officers responded to the incident along Reagan Drive, just off West Sugar Creek Road where they found two juveniles shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital with...
CHARLOTTE, NC

