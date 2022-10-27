Read full article on original website
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
Benedict College clinches SIAC East Division title
COLUMBIA, S.C. – The 15th-ranked Benedict College Tigers celebrated their Homecoming with a dominating 49-20 victory over Clark Atlanta University, clinching the top seed in the SIAC East Division and a berth in the 2022 SIAC Football Championship presented by Cricket. Deondra Duehart scored four touchdowns, three on runs...
Newberry College drops a high-scoring contest to Limestone
NEWBERRY, S.C. — In spite of another outstanding effort by reigning SAC Offensive Player of the Week Mario Anderson, 12th-ranked Newberry College dropped a 42-37 decision at home to Limestone. Anderson had 171 yards rushing with three touchdowns for Newberry (7-2. 5-2 SAC) to go with an efficient day...
Four Tar Heels Out for Friday's Exhibition Game
North Carolina will be without four players for Friday night's exhibition game against Johnson C. Smith at 7:30 pm in the Smith Center. Senior forward Justin McKoy (non-Covid illness), junior guard RJ Davis (sprained right hand), junior Puff Johnson (right knee soreness), and freshman Jalen Washington (rehabbing injured knee) will not play in the game vs. The Golden Bulls.
Benedict football clinches East Division, SIAC championship berth
(WACH) - For the first time in program history, the Benedict football team will play in the SIAC championship. The Tigers hosted Clark Atlanta on Saturday, October 29 for their homecoming game and senior day. Benedict took a demanding control in the first half with a 21-0 lead and finished...
‘It’s an emotional game for me’: Hubert Davis’ special connection leads to UNC scrimmage with Johnson C. Smith
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tomorrow, the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls will take the court against one of the most storied college basketball programs not just in North Carolina, but in the entire country. “Our team, we’re ready. We’ve been taking the steps and preparing for this game, and yeah...
Ridge View football team may have to forfeit all wins this season
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Ridge View High School's football team may have to forfeit all of their wins this season, which may end a possible run for region titles as a march to the playoffs. The South Carolina High School League's executive committee voted Friday to uphold sanctions against...
10 Candidates for Charlotte’s New Head Football Coach
A few years ago, Will Healy was a college football darling. He was dubbed as an up-and-coming coach at the Group of Five level. Earlier this week, Charlotte fired Healy midway through the season after a 1-7 start to the year. Things spiraled quickly for Charlotte and the tailspin has the 49ers seeking a new head coach.
Blue Devil heavy hitters visit elite 2024 recruit
Despite his admitted Duke basketball fandom and standing as the highest-ranked 2024 prep in South Carolina, Lexington High School shooting guard Cam Scott has not yet reported an offer from the Blue Devils. But Duke's interest in Scott, a lengthy playmaker who ranks No. 26 overall on the 247Sports ...
Friday Night Frenzy: Oct. 28, 2022
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If it's a Friday night in late October, it must be high school football season. And that means the WCNC Charlotte Sports team is bringing you another week of Friday Night Frenzy!. Each week, the WCNC Sports team takes a look at some of the most...
USC Athletics Hall of Fame enshrines eight new members
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The USC Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022 has officially been enshrined after Thursday night's ceremonies at Williams-Brice Stadium. Since the University of South Carolina Athletics Hall of Fame was created in 1967, 205 members, including the latest group of eight, have been selected by the University of South Carolina Association of Lettermen.
Alumni at Benedict College are celebrating a busy weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A weekend full of reunions and smiles unfolded for the alumni at Benedict College as the Homecoming weekend kicked off with a massive parade down Sumter Street and was followed by a historic win. "The best part about Homecoming is just coming back and reuniting with...
Duncan, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Blythewood Rodeo is back in town with 6 world champions competing
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Round up your family and your cattle because the Blythewood Fall Fest and Rodeo return this weekend with a new location. This time, it's at 10433 Wilson Blvd. Cowboy hats, buckles, livestock, and even not-so-livestock - mechanical bulls - are on the list of things to...
20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Rock Hill, South Carolina
Located in York County, the South Carolina city of Rock Hill lies along the beautiful Catawba River and is just 75 miles from the Blue Ridge Mountains. Though the city was founded in 1852 after a major railroad company decided to build a line through the area, it was not incorporated until long after the Civil War in 1892.
$825 Million Powerball Grand Prize Up For Grabs On Saturday Night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The second-highest grand prize in Powerball history is up for grabs on Saturday night. The drawing for the $825 million dollar jackpot is happening at 11:00 p.m. There have been 36 Powerball drawings in a row with no jackpot winner. The odds of winning the grand...
CT Kirk Book Signing – Saturday, October 29
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s not an easy conversation to have, but educator CT Kirk is talking about it and is having a book signing for his new book Why Me? Boys are Molested Too. Kirk says it took him 27 years to get the strength...
Fire Destroys North-East Charlotte Home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters say that two adults and a child have been displaced after a fire destroyed their home on the outskirts of Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in the cul-de-sac of Dixie Ann Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from three...
Two juveniles hurt after shooting in north Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two juveniles hurt in north Charlotte Saturday night. Officers responded to the incident along Reagan Drive, just off West Sugar Creek Road where they found two juveniles shot. Both victims were taken to the hospital with...
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
Gastonia store becomes known for winning lottery tickets
GASTONIA, N.C. — Just as the Powerball jackpot jumped to $825 million Friday, many people are flocking to a gas station in Gastonia to buy lottery tickets. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learned the store is known for producing winners. In September, a man who won $50,000 there in...
