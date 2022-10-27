ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the 10 Oldest Restaurants in New Jersey

For many restaurants today, it's a feat to stay open for a few years, let alone centuries. But around the state of New Jersey, a handful of restaurants have survived the odds. From taverns with impressive histories to beautiful inns, this list of enduring restaurants reflects New Jersey's culture and history, keep reading to learn more.
The most luxurious movie theater in New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
Super Haunted New Jersey Spot Is Getting Major National Attention

There is a place in New Jersey that is reportedly so haunted that it has made a major travel website's list of the most haunted places in all of America. When you think about just how many hauntings and ghosts and paranormal activity gets reported across America, the fact that one of the most haunted places in the whole country is right here in the Garden State, that's pretty bone-chilling.
This Is Exactly How Much Wine We Actually Drink In New Jersey

Every day is a long day in New Jersey, and according to some recent data, every day is apparently a wine day here in New Jersey. Exactly how much do we drink?. Wine drinking is one of the great joys we have here in New Jersey. The state offers us dozens of reasons each and every day to pop the cork and settle down with a glass or two each night, or day, or even every hour.
New Jersey farmers face ridiculous fines for selling firewood, that could change

If you’re a farmer in New Jersey, it’s illegal to sell firewood at your farm’s retail business unless you grew the tree on your property. Now, this antiquated law, still on the books and being enforced by state officials, is being challenged. New Jersey Assemblyman Hal Wirths and Parker Space have introduced a new bill seeking to end the archaic state law. Under the new law, farmers will be able to buy firewood wholesale and retail it at their farms just like any other business in New Jersey can do. The Assembly on Thursday passed a bill that protects farmers’ The post New Jersey farmers face ridiculous fines for selling firewood, that could change appeared first on Shore News Network.
Stunning New Jersey Town Makes National Best Winter Getaway List

No one could ever doubt that New Jersey is one of the top summer destinations in the whole nation, but we are apparently a hot spot in the winter as well. According to a major website, New Jersey is home to one of the top 10 winter destinations as well. Country Living has come up with a list of the best towns to head to for an awesome winter getaway, and a great New Jersey town has made the list.
