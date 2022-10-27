ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

santansun.com

Sun Lakes Rotary’s successful dictionary project

In the summer of 2002, Rotary Club of Sun Lakes Rotarian Dwight Grotewold visited the Rotary Club of Logan, Utah and learned about their elementary school project called “A Dictionary for 3rd Graders.”. As a former K-12 teacher and recently retired vice president of admissions for the University of...
SUN LAKES, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler Girl Scout earns Gold Award

As student body president at Hamilton High School, Girl Scout Megan Finder noticed that hardworking classmates often went unrecognized despite their big impact on the school’s community. To earn the prestigious Gold Award, the highest honor in Girl Scouts, the Hamilton alumna came up with a project and an...
CHANDLER, AZ

