Brooklyn, NY

Daily Mail

LeBron James' son Bronny is rushed off court at his high school basketball game amid a gun scare in the crowd, which sent players, fans and coaches running for the exit in Washington DC

A highly anticipated high school basketball game featuring LeBron James' son was cut short after a horrifying gun scare prompted a panicked evacuation of the gym. Bronny James and his teammates from LA's Sierra Canyon School were playing DeMatha Catholic outside Washington DC on Saturday night in a major high school basketball showcase.
WASHINGTON, DC
NECN

Kyrie Irving Keeps Reminding Us to Be Thankful That He Deserted Celtics

Tomase: Kyrie's latest act is shameful and a reminder of what might've been originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Today's installment of, "Thank God Kyrie abandoned us," is sponsored by two words: Alex Jones. No NBA devotee ever wants the Sandy Hook truther and peddler of vile conspiracies intruding upon...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

‘It Makes No Sense': Marcus Smart Reacts to Ime Udoka Reportedly Joining Nets

Marcus Smart has passionate reaction to latest Ime Udoka report originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. If you were surprised and confused by Tuesday's report that suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka was in line to take over as the Brooklyn Nets' head coach after Steve Nash's firing, you're not alone.

