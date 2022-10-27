ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Over-the-counter hearing aids providing financial relief

By Faith Abercrombie
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nglKw_0ioGZwUs00

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can spend thousands of dollars on devices to help them.

Over the counter hearing aids hit stores on October 17 after the FDA issued a final rule.

Almost 30 million adults in the U.S. could benefit from hearing aids according to the FDA.

The difference in cost can be hundreds of dollars, sometimes even thousands.

“I remember in second grade, I couldn't understand my teacher and I used to get punished for not doing the right thing at the right time,” said Cynthia Amerman.

Cynthia Amerman has two cochlear implants.

“I had been deaf on this side for 22 years, completely deaf,” said Amerman.

She didn’t get her first pair of hearing aids until she was in her twenties.

“I had to pay a lot of money for these things,” said Amerman.

Amerman has spent thousands of dollars on hearing aids.

“It’s very hard when people have hearing loss to know how much they have, and to know what they're missing, because they miss it,” Amerman said.

Amerman is the President of the board of directors for the Adult Loss of Hearing Association in Tucson. She helps people in all different stages of their hearing loss journey.

“Some people absolutely cannot afford it. They can't even save up money for something like a hearing aid. It's way too expensive,” Amerman said.

Amermain said she sees hearing aids that cost up to $5,000 and insurance won’t cover all of it.

Over-the-counter hearing aids are starting as low as $200.

Tucsonan, Lance Bengs, said he has many friends who are hard of hearing but can’t afford hearing aids or to see a doctor to be prescribed.

“Getting into a hospital now and getting an appointment for anything with any doctor or even a specialist… It takes forever to get in and get that done and somebody needs to hear now,” said Bengs.

While over-the-counter devices won’t work as well as a personalized pair, Amerman said the lower cost could help people start their journey to better hearing.

“It could, in many cases, lead to somebody's having greater awareness of their own hearing loss,” said Amerman.

OTC hearing aid pros include lower cost, can help those with mild to moderate hearing loss and some devices come with an adjustable smart phone app. Cons include can't be custom fit, fewer feutures than perscription hearing aids and no in-person hearing care.

Amerman said for those who have a need for hearing aids can also check out the Southern Arizona Hearing Aid Bank.

——-

Faith Abercrombie is a reporter for KGUN 9. Before coming to KGUN, Faith worked as a videographer for the Phoenix Children's Hospital Foundation and as a reporter and producer on the youth suicide documentary, "Life is..." on Arizona PBS.

Share your story ideas with Faith by emailing faith.abercrombie@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, or Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiowacountypress.net

Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company

(The Center Square) - Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pima County loses six year old lawsuit over World View

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is on the losing end of a lawsuit brought six years ago charging it violated the state’s gift clause by constructing a headquarters for a private company, World View, a space tourism company. The gift clause, in essence, says governments cannot...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Man involved in zip-tie incident at Arizona school convicted

TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. One of the men who made national news last year after threatening to zip-tie an elementary school principal in Vail over COVID-19 protocols was found guilty in court this week. In September 2021, Kelly Walker and...
TUCSON, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Goldwater Institute Achieves Victory for Pima County Taxpayers in ‘Balloondoggle’ Case

The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) announced Thursday that it had achieved victory in the state appellate court against Pima County on behalf of taxpayers over an issue involving World View Enterprises (WVE). “Arizona’s Constitution is crystal clear: Taxpayers shouldn’t have to shoulder the burden for corporate welfare. Yesterday’s ruling reinforces...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
azpm.org

Groundbreaking set for new housing assistance facility

An empty chair outside of a former motel on North Oracle Road that the city of Tucson purchased and transformed into bridge housing for people experiencing homelessness. August 2021. Old Pueblo Community Services is breaking ground today on their new building, the Center for Housing First. The almost $3 million...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

New route for Cyclovia Tucson Fall 2022

A Walk to Remember event in Tucson on Oct. 22 honored and recognized Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sits down for first interview since his life-changing accident. Updated: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM MST. Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sat down...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Differences threaten the future of the RTA transportation plans

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - When Tucson, Pima County and Rio Nuevo officials gathered to dedicate the beginning of the Sunshine Mile project on East Broadway this week, there was little mention of the issues which surrounded the widening project. It took nearly 30 years to finally get in...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Tucson father convicted in clash over school COVID-19 mandates

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson man who showed up at an elementary school with zip ties and threatened to arrest the principal over COVID-19 quarantine measures has been convicted of several misdemeanor offenses. The Arizona Daily Star reports that Kelly Walker was found guilty Wednesday in Tucson City Court of...
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy