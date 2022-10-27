Over-the-counter hearing aids providing financial relief

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can spend thousands of dollars on devices to help them.

Over the counter hearing aids hit stores on October 17 after the FDA issued a final rule.

Almost 30 million adults in the U.S. could benefit from hearing aids according to the FDA.

The difference in cost can be hundreds of dollars, sometimes even thousands.

“I remember in second grade, I couldn't understand my teacher and I used to get punished for not doing the right thing at the right time,” said Cynthia Amerman.

Cynthia Amerman has two cochlear implants.

“I had been deaf on this side for 22 years, completely deaf,” said Amerman.

She didn’t get her first pair of hearing aids until she was in her twenties.

“I had to pay a lot of money for these things,” said Amerman.

Amerman has spent thousands of dollars on hearing aids.

“It’s very hard when people have hearing loss to know how much they have, and to know what they're missing, because they miss it,” Amerman said.

Amerman is the President of the board of directors for the Adult Loss of Hearing Association in Tucson. She helps people in all different stages of their hearing loss journey.

“Some people absolutely cannot afford it. They can't even save up money for something like a hearing aid. It's way too expensive,” Amerman said.

Amermain said she sees hearing aids that cost up to $5,000 and insurance won’t cover all of it.

Over-the-counter hearing aids are starting as low as $200.

Tucsonan, Lance Bengs, said he has many friends who are hard of hearing but can’t afford hearing aids or to see a doctor to be prescribed.

“Getting into a hospital now and getting an appointment for anything with any doctor or even a specialist… It takes forever to get in and get that done and somebody needs to hear now,” said Bengs.

While over-the-counter devices won’t work as well as a personalized pair, Amerman said the lower cost could help people start their journey to better hearing.

“It could, in many cases, lead to somebody's having greater awareness of their own hearing loss,” said Amerman.

OTC hearing aid pros include lower cost, can help those with mild to moderate hearing loss and some devices come with an adjustable smart phone app. Cons include can't be custom fit, fewer feutures than perscription hearing aids and no in-person hearing care.

Amerman said for those who have a need for hearing aids can also check out the Southern Arizona Hearing Aid Bank.

