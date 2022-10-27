ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Rutherford Source

Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Mount Juliet Golden Bears vs Green Hill Hawks

For the first time in this new rivalry, it has a name. The Mayors Cup. The winning team will be presented with the symbol of the bragging rights that come with this Mount Juliet matchup every year, as Mount Juliet Mayor James Maness presents the winning team with the trophy. If that wasn’t enough, this game ended up being the region championship for this season. The environment was alive as The Hill had some of the biggest high school bleachers I had ever seen filled to the brim on the home and away sides. I caught up with The Mayor during the game, and you can hear that interview below.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee

If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious food.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Joseph ‘Bid’ Johnson Biddle

Hall of Fame sports columnist and popular sports talk show host, Joseph Johnson Biddle, known to those closest to him simply as “Bid”, lost his courageous battle with dementia on October 26, 2022. He was 78 years old and survived by his loving, caring wife Sharon, who along with friends and family will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest. He is also survived by his sister, Sally (Rick) Heydel; step-daughter, Leigh Anne Scott; aunt, Mary (Chuck) Dickinson; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

LIST: Overlooked fishing spots in East Tennessee

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. East Tennessee in particular is home to world-class fisheries; the world-record smallmouth bass was actually […]
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

Tennessee will house the nation’s largest lithium refining plant to power EVs

Lithium is the lightest metal on Earth, and it’s a key ingredient of the batteries that will power future cars and the grid. Tennessee will soon have the largest lithium processing plant in the nation. North Carolina-based Piedmont Lithium is constructing a new facility in Etowah, near Chattanooga, to produce the component of electric vehicle batteries.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Former State Rep. Jeremy Durham Arrested in Downtown Nashville

Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges according to WSMV and Metro Police. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with a possible impaired driver at the intersection of First Avenue North and Broadway on October 22, 2022, around 11:15 PM. WSMV went on to say that Durham showed indicators of impairment including slurred speech, dilated pupils, and was unsteady on his feet according to the Metro Police arrest affidavit.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Mt. Juliet Police Searching for Missing, 13-year-old Runaway

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Officers are searching for a missing 13-year-old male, Lukas, who left his home in Belinda City near the 300 block of Sunrise Circle. He left around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 without his phone nor his shoes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and grey sweatpants. Lukas is 5’8” and around 110 pounds.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Rutherford Source

