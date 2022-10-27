Read full article on original website
Middle TN High School Football Game of The Week: Mount Juliet Golden Bears vs Green Hill Hawks
For the first time in this new rivalry, it has a name. The Mayors Cup. The winning team will be presented with the symbol of the bragging rights that come with this Mount Juliet matchup every year, as Mount Juliet Mayor James Maness presents the winning team with the trophy. If that wasn’t enough, this game ended up being the region championship for this season. The environment was alive as The Hill had some of the biggest high school bleachers I had ever seen filled to the brim on the home and away sides. I caught up with The Mayor during the game, and you can hear that interview below.
This Is The Creepiest Urban Legend In Tennessee
Insider found the most unnerving legends in each state.
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 24, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 24 to October 28, 2022. Recently celebrating 50 years as a city, it is now believed to be a rest stop for those visiting from the other side. In fact, there are those who think it is a cursed city. Read more.
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are highly praised for their delicious food.
OBITUARY: Joseph ‘Bid’ Johnson Biddle
Hall of Fame sports columnist and popular sports talk show host, Joseph Johnson Biddle, known to those closest to him simply as “Bid”, lost his courageous battle with dementia on October 26, 2022. He was 78 years old and survived by his loving, caring wife Sharon, who along with friends and family will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest. He is also survived by his sister, Sally (Rick) Heydel; step-daughter, Leigh Anne Scott; aunt, Mary (Chuck) Dickinson; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Check your tickets. Someone in West Tennessee is $100,000 richer after Powerball drawing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two lucky folks in Tennessee – one of them in the Mid-South – are each $100,000 richer after Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing. Lottery officials said a winning ticket was sold in Covington at the Exxon at 955 Hwy. 51 North. The other winning ticket was sold in Bristol, in the far northeastern part of the state.
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in Tennessee.
LIST: Overlooked fishing spots in East Tennessee
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee is among the best places in the United States for freshwater fishing. Anglers from around the country head to the Volunteer State for its diverse selection of fish, as well as its scenic waterways. East Tennessee in particular is home to world-class fisheries; the world-record smallmouth bass was actually […]
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing and fun way to spend your day.
wpln.org
Tennessee will house the nation’s largest lithium refining plant to power EVs
Lithium is the lightest metal on Earth, and it’s a key ingredient of the batteries that will power future cars and the grid. Tennessee will soon have the largest lithium processing plant in the nation. North Carolina-based Piedmont Lithium is constructing a new facility in Etowah, near Chattanooga, to produce the component of electric vehicle batteries.
Chuck E. Cheese to Host Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Event on Sunday
Chuck E. Cheese locations in middle Tennessee will be opening two hours early this Sunday to host a special Halloween-themed Sensory Sensitive Sunday on Sunday, October 30. The event includes a quieter dining and entertainment environment and dimmed lighting. Sugar-free candy will be provided for kids in costume. The event...
Former State Rep. Jeremy Durham Arrested in Downtown Nashville
Former Tennessee State Rep. Jeremy Durham was arrested in downtown Nashville on several charges according to WSMV and Metro Police. Metro Police responded to a reported traffic accident with a possible impaired driver at the intersection of First Avenue North and Broadway on October 22, 2022, around 11:15 PM. WSMV went on to say that Durham showed indicators of impairment including slurred speech, dilated pupils, and was unsteady on his feet according to the Metro Police arrest affidavit.
Early Voting Underway for State, Federal & Municipal Elections.
Early voting is underway for State, Federal and Municipal Elections. Voters will vote for Governor, vote on four amendments, vote for U.S. House of Representatives, Tennessee Senate and Tennessee House of Representatives. Some counties also have municipal races. Check the GoVoteTN app to see the races on your ballot. Search...
Learn How to Uncover Your Family Stories During Family History Day at the Tennessee State Library
From beginners to seasoned genealogists, anyone can learn how to discover their family stories at the Tennessee State Library & Archives’ Family History Day on Saturday, Oct. 29, starting at 9:30 a.m. with research assistance available all day. This year’s Family History Day featured presentation is “Welcome Home: Unlocking...
Mt. Juliet Police Searching for Missing, 13-year-old Runaway
Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Officers are searching for a missing 13-year-old male, Lukas, who left his home in Belinda City near the 300 block of Sunrise Circle. He left around 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 without his phone nor his shoes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and grey sweatpants. Lukas is 5’8” and around 110 pounds.
