No Jackpot Winner in SuperLotto Plus, But Ticket Worth $45,416 Sold in San Diego
There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday evening’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing will grow to $38 million. But a ticket with five numbers, and missing the Mega number, was sold at a Ralphs store in College East and is worth $45,416, the California Lottery announced.
San Diego weekly Reader
Over 50 years of Gary Kelley’s voice in San Diego
Residential radio redux: Radio caught Gary Kelley’s ear when he was 13 years old. A year later, he had a built a small radio station in his closet. (“I kind of came out of the closet when it meant something different than it means today,” he jokes.) When word of Kelley’s closet broadcasts started to spread, long-running local DJ Gene Knight (then working for a small radio station called KSEA) arrived at his house wielding a cassette recorder. He taped the young DJ in his driveway and played the recordings for his boss. The boss liked what he heard, and Kelley was hired on as part of the KSEA family.
Top 3 Ramen Spots to Try in San Diego
There are probably hundreds if not thousands of ramen spots throughout the city of San Diego, so it can be quite difficult to narrow down the spots that are worth trying. With that being said, I want to make it clear that I by no means claim that I have tried every ramen spot in San Diego, but there are quite a few spots that I have tried, namely the most popular ones and some smaller, hole in the wall spots as well. So, you can say I am pretty well versed in the ramen world, but it would be impossible to try every single ramen spot in San Diego. Of course, this is all pretty subjective and everyone can have very different tastes when it comes to what we look for in a bowl of ramen, but this is a compilation of reviews that are based on my personal experience as well as ratings found on the internet. Like I always say, I am not a fan of spicy food, so there could very well be really delicious and amazing spicy ramen dishes out there, but I for one can not be one to judge for that, unfortunately. But nonetheless we continue.
Group of thieves rob Nordstrom La Jolla at UTC during store hours
Police are investigating after a popular department store was robbed in the University City area Wednesday.
sandiegoville.com
Skateboard Legend Tony Hawk's Chick & Hawk Restaurant Delayed Until 2023
Skateboard legend Tony Hawk's Chick & Hawk restaurant & bar has been delayed and is now not anticipated to open in San Diego's North County until 2023. Last year, we broke the news that longtime San Diego chef Andrew Bachelier had announced he would be opening a new restaurant in partnership with the most famous skateboarder in the world Tony "Birdman" Hawk. Chef Bachelier was previously integral in the launch of dining destinations Campfire and Jeune et Jolie in Carlsbad before parting ways with the company in summer 2020. Dubbed as a "fast-fine" restaurant and bar concept, Chick & Hawk was originally anticipated to open in San Diego's Encinitas community as early as summer 2022, but we have received information the highly-anticipated eatery is now not scheduled to unveil until early 2023.
Winner of $38M SuperLotto prize sold at San Diego 7/11 comes forward
SAN DIEGO — Someone has come forward to claim the prize money for a $38 million dollar SuperLotto Plus jackpot. The 7-11 store on Spruce Street in San Diego sold the winning ticket but until late Friday afternoon, everyone thought the deadline had come and gone. The claimant came...
Lottery player makes last-minute claim to $38M San Diego SuperLotto Plus ticket
A lottery player in California ran into a San Diego office Thursday afternoon just before closing and made a last-minute claim for the $38 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot.
pacificsandiego.com
San Diego’s top weekend events for Oct. 27 to Oct. 30: Halloween, Día de los Muertos and more
It’s Halloween weekend in San Diego. That means it feels like there are endless options for your weekend to-do list, including these 55 Halloween events and activities:. Halloween festivities are taking place all over San Diego County, from haunted houses and tours of a ghost town to pumpkin picking and trick-or-treating.
gbsan.com
Top 7 Breweries in San Diego
With over 150 breweries spread out across the city serving up the tastiest, bubbliest and most refreshing craft beer, it is no surprise San Diego has been dubbed the “Craft Beer Capital of America.” From longstanding establishments to hidden gens, we have compiled an extensive list of the best breweries in San Diego that you need to add to your “must visit” list.
foodgressing.com
Christmas in San Diego 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in San Diego this year? This post covers Christmas San Diego 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in San Diego, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
NBC San Diego
Families Demanding Answers from the City of San Diego About Potential Lead Exposure
Some San Diego families are demanding answers from the city, after learning they may have been exposed to lead dust from the police department’s gun range. That range is sandwiched in the triangle created by three main freeways, between Interstates 15 and 805, and north of Highway 94. Nearby neighborhoods include Mount Hope and Fairmount Park.
nomadlawyer.org
Super Fascinating Things to do in San Diego
Things to Do, Where to Go, and What to Eat in San Diego, California. If you are planning to visit San Diego, California, you will be spoiled for choice. Here are some things to do, where to go, and what to eat. In addition, learn about the history of the area. The city was founded in 1850 and lost its charter two years later. In 1867, a new city was laid out three miles and five kilometers south of the original town. It was founded by businessman Alonzo E.
How cool was that? SpaceX Falcon 9 launch spotted in San Diego skies
Did anyone catch a bright plume of smoke gliding through the sunset skies of San Diego County Thursday evening?
sandiegoville.com
San Diego's Izola Bakery Seeking Investments To Assist With Company Growth & New Location
After being named #1 bakery in the U.S. earlier this year, San Diego's Izola is seeking investments to assist in company growth and a new location. In early 2020, Jeffrey Brown and Jenny Chen returned from a trip to Europe to find themselves in forced quarantine together. After jumping aboard the bread-making trend that emerged in the early days of the pandemic, the duo began selling their breads and pastries from a tiny space above Brown's former photo studio in a building on 13th and G streets in San Diego's East Village. Using rock climbing equipment, the couple would take pre-orders and lower a rigged basket to the sidewalk beneath to maintain social distancing with customers. On their first day in business in June 2020, 12 croissants were lowered from their 3rd floor window to customers below. The word quickly spread and curiousity of the operation flourished, as did the couple's passion for their newfound hobby-turned business.
Cheese Garden Bringing New Bake Shops to San Diego
Japanese-Style Bakery From Canada Joining The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch
San Diego County warns of 'tripledemic' hitting this fall and winter
SAN DIEGO — Rady Children's Hospital was at capacity Friday morning, with 56 patients in the intensive care unit. Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is hitting San Diego earlier this year, thinly stretching medical facilities across the region. San Diego County warned that a triple whammy of all three viruses...
kusi.com
San Diego Halloween décor to blow your mind this spooky season
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Halloween Decor around San Diego is killing it this spooky season!! KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live at the “Jack-o-Lantern Factory” to show you some of the best decor this season.
Top stolen vehicles in the City of San Diego
SAN DIEGO — Vehicle thefts are on the rise in San Diego. In 2021, San Diego Police responded to more stolen vehicle calls than it has in the past four years. CBS 8 wanted to take a deeper look at just what type of vehicles thieves target the most in the city of San Diego.
Top 3 Chicken Sandwich Spots to Check Out in San Diego
As you may know, the world went completely chicken sandwich crazy in the last couple of years, but that craze is still going strong and there are constantly new chicken sandwich spots showing up throughout the city. With that being sad, the amount of options out there is truly overwhelming so it is important to find the ones that are the highest rated and most worth checking out. Of course, this is all pretty subjective and everyone can have very different tastes when it comes to chicken sandwiches, but a compilation of reviews that are based off my personal experience as well as ratings found on the internet. For me personally, I can not speak for the spicy chicken sandwich lovers out there (I am so sorry) because I simply do not enjoy spice and I prefer to eat my chicken sandwiches naked with no spice. I know there are a lot of spicy fans out there so that is why I also included ratings and reviews from other sources that would encompass the opinions of spicy chicken sandwich fans.
San Diego weekly Reader
Dockless bikes trashed off Sunset Cliffs and Chollas Creek
That’s a reef shelf at Sunset Cliffs and Hill Street,” Proctor said. “The area the bikes were in is inaccessible without a waist deep wade around one of the points of the coastline from the south end of No Surf Beach.” (May 28, 2018) Earlier at...
