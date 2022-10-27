Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
5 of the riskiest industries to work in during a recession, according to economists
There's been a lot of debate lately over whether the U.S. will plunge into a recession soon. While a downturn isn't inevitable, many economic forecasters believe it's just a matter of time before a recession hits. "The worst is yet to come, and for many people, 2023 will feel like...
CNBC
U.S. GDP accelerated at 2.6% pace in Q3, better than expected as growth turns positive
Gross domestic product rose 2.6% in the third quarter versus the estimate of 2.3%. A narrowing trade deficit and increases in consumer spending and government outlays boosted the number. A sharp pullback in housing subtracted from the number, part of a broader decline in private investment. Consumer spending decelerated, increasing...
Rate rise expected on Melbourne Cup day likely to be followed by higher inflation outlook
The Reserve Bank will likely deliver a double dose of bad news next week with a seventh consecutive increase in its key interest rate and an elevated forecast for how high inflation will go before peaking. Odds are firming among investors that, half an hour before Tuesday’s running of the...
CNBC
U.S. economy seeing a 'mitigation' in growth not a slowdown, says Bank of America CEO
"You're seeing a mitigation of the rate of growth, not a slowdown. Not negative growth," Brian Moynihan told CNBC. Consumers still have strong credit, unemployment is low, wage growth is strong and corporations are still in good shape, he said, though there are recessionary risks. The Fed will take the...
U.S. economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6 percent
The U.S. economy grew at a better-than-expected 2.6 percent annual rate from July through September, snapping two straight quarters of economic contraction and overcoming punishingly high inflation and interest rates. Thursday’s estimate from the Commerce Department showed that the nation’s gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of economic output...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. — Apple share fell as much as...
Many Americans are ditching their dreams of owning a house as recession fears flare, says the CEO of one of the nation's largest homebuilders
As soaring mortgage rates further reduce housing affordability, Ryan Marshall, the president and CEO of PulteGroup, said that economic anxiety is weighing on Americans, and some are shelving their homeownership dreams as a result. "While we reported significant growth in our third-quarter earnings, demand clearly slowed in the period as...
US stocks gain as Dow eyes 6th straight win while investors digest more weakness in tech earnings
US stocks rose on Friday, with tech shares continuing to struggle after another weak set of earnings results from Amazon. Amazon plunged about 10% at the open, a day after warning investors that sales during the coming holiday season could miss targets. The company attributed the sluggish sales outlook to a shift in consumer spending.
CNBC
Crush kills at least 146 at Halloween festivities in Seoul
At least 146 people were killed and 150 more were injured after being crushed during Halloween festivities in the capital Seoul, South Korean officials said. It was believed that people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.
CNBC
Cramer's week ahead: There could be 'real signs' for the Fed to slow down
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that next week's jam-packed week of earnings and economic data releases could result in good news for the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation. "This market's trading like next week, we'll see some real signs that the Fed's winning its war on inflation, and they...
CNBC
Amazon misses on revenue, stock plummets on weak fourth-quarter guidance
CNBC's Deidre Bosa joins "Closing Bell: Overtime" to report on Amazon's third-quarter earnings. Hightower’s Stephanie Link, Big Technology’s Alex Kantrowitz and Wedbush’s Dan Ives react to the report.
Big brands keep raising prices to beat inflation—but consumers are still buying
An employee prepares a burrito bowl at a Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky. “Consumers are willing to pay up for brands and trademarks that carry strong equity,” Gerald Pascarelli, an SVP of equity research at the investment firm Wedbush Securities Inc., told me. I asked Pascarelli...
New GDP report shows an economic turnaround, but don't be fooled
Thursday's GDP report shows the U.S. economy grew at an annual rate of 2.6% in July, August and September, after shrinking in the first half of the year.
US News and World Report
Russia's Sechin Says Taiwan Will Return to China 'On Schedule'
BAKU (Reuters) -Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russian oil giant Rosneft and one of Vladimir Putin's closest allies, on Thursday heaped praise on China's leaders and said Taiwan would return to its "native harbour" on time. Sechin said that decisions taken by the 20th Communist Party Congress, which cemented Xi...
America and Saudi Arabia are locked in a bitter battle over oil. The stakes are massive
The relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia is one of the most important on the planet. And lately, it's also been one of the most awkward.
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We knew this was going to be a pivotal week for stocks, with so many Big Tech names reporting earnings. Now that we're through those reports, we have a good sense of where things stand as we venture deeper into the fourth quarter. After Alphabet disappointed investors with soft ad revenue and Microsoft issued underwhelming guidance, Facebook cratered as it became clear it would continue losing money on its increasingly dire metaverse venture. Then came Amazon and Apple earnings after the bell Thursday.
CNBC
Jim Cramer names 5 recession-resistant industries emerging as market leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "The market's finally in Fed-mandated slowdown mode, where what works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. Here is...
HKSTP Elevator Pitch Competition 2023 Invites Global Innovators to Tap into Hong Kong’s Boundless Investment and Asia Expansion Opportunities
HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) today kicked off its seventh global Elevator Pitch Competition 2023 (EPiC 2023), by inviting tech startups around the world to enter one of the largest elevator pitch events in Hong Kong. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005533/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Egypt, IMF agree on $3 billion loan for economic stability
Egypt agreed to a $3 billion loan with the the International Monetary Fund amid depreciation of its currency threatening to put the country in default on its foreign debts.
Germany sees unexpected growth in 3rd quarter; inflation up
BERLIN (AP) — The German economy grew in the third quarter, an unexpectedly positive performance powered largely by private spending, official figures showed Friday. But the immediate outlook for Europe’s biggest economy remained gloomy, with inflation rising again in October. Gross domestic product expanded by 0.3% in the July-September period compared with the previous quarter, the Federal Statistical Office said. That followed a slight increase of 0.1% in the second quarter. “The German economy managed to hold its ground despite difficult framework conditions of the global economy, with the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain interruptions, rising prices and the war in Ukraine,” the statistics office said. The government said earlier this month that GDP was believed to have shrunk in the third quarter and was expected to decline again in the last three months of the year as well as the first three months of 2023 before beginning to recover. Two consecutive quarters of negative growth is one technical definition of recession.
Comments / 0