DIY Photography

Lemur filmed picking its nose for first time ever

A Madagascan Aye-Aye lemur has been captured on camera picking its own nose and eating it. Scientists say that this is the first time this type of lemur has been recorded doing this activity. The Naural History Museum of London reports that there are only 12 known species of primate known to pick their noses, including humans.

