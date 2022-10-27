This article originally appeared on FoodPrint. Today, California produces more than 90% of all wine made in the United States. A $43.6 billion dollar industry, it is also the fourth largest wine producer in the world. The beverage is quintessential to the state's self-image as Europe's carefree kid-sister; of America's arrival and clout in the international wine market.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 22 MINUTES AGO