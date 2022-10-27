Hoodoo Gurus – Chariot Of The Gods Tour at House of Blues New Orleans in New Orleans Apr 25th, 2023 – pre-sale password

Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Jazzland/ Six Flags in New Orleans, a lost treasureTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Devery Henderson, Fred McAfee and Kevin Mangum inducted into Saints Hall of FameTina HowellOpelousas, LA
Saints head coach Dennis Allen names Andy Dalton starting quarterbackTina Howell
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
whereyat.com
Top 10 New Orleans Dive Bars | NOLA Dive Bars to Check Out
Want to know the best places to find your New Orleans spirits (not the ghost kind)? With nightlife comes a plethora of bars that could be mentioned, but only the best dive bars in NOLA are being highlighted here. Best New Orleans Dive Bars. While there is no shortage of...
Lil Weezyana Fest Goes Down Halloween Weekend In NOLA!
This is a huge weekend for New Orleans. It's not only Halloween weekend, but the Saints also play the Raiders at home and the 6th Annual Lil Weezyana Fest is back in NOLA for the first time in two years. About a year ago Lil Wayne fans were on 10 when word came that the Lil Weezyana Fest would start back up.
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
NOLA.com
Historic Cajun restaurant Bon Ton closed just before the pandemic, now it’s coming back
Long before Cajun cooking became a global phenomenon, the Bon Ton restaurant was a beloved destination for these flavors in downtown New Orleans. The restaurant’s history reached back further, to 19th century New Orleans, and it was an enduring part of the local restaurant scene. When its longtime owners,...
NOLA.com
New Nike Air Force 1 sneaker celebrating New Orleans’ rap scene goes on sale Saturday
Attention, New Orleans sneaker heads! At 11 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 29), a new men’s Nike Air Force 1 shoe, designed to commemorate the rise of rap music in the Crescent City in the 1990s, will go on sale at the Sneaker Politics 226 store at 226 Decatur St. in the French Quarter. A pair will set customers back $150, while they last.
hypepotamus.com
New Orleans-based Resilia Makes History With $35M Series B
In 2020, the Hypepotamus team wrote that it would be a good idea to keep an eye on Sevetri Wilson, a New Orleans tech entrepreneur and founder of nonprofit business intelligence platform Resilia. All eyes are certainly on Wilson this week as she makes history. Resilia’s new $35 million Series...
iheart.com
Lil Wayne Attends His High School Reunion
Lil Wayne is back home in New Orleans for his annual Lil Weezyana Fest, and today he added an extra celebration to the calendar for his former high school!. He hosted his high school reunion at his old stomping grounds .Check out the pics below.
France 24
Louisiana's flamboyant festival traditions on display in 'Black Indians'
We take a trip to the Deep South thanks to an exhibition that uncovers a lesser-known part of the cultural landscape of New Orleans. "Black Indians" explores the creativity of the African American and indigenous communities through parades and celebrations. Our reporters went to check it out at the Quai Branly museum in Paris.
NOLA.com
Rap on Trial symposium at Dillard focuses on use of rap lyrics in the courtroom by prosecutors and law enforcement
In 2001, St. Tammany Parish prosecutors turned to rap lyrics as part of their attempt to paint McKinley “Mac” Phipps Jr. as capable of first-degree murder. Their reasoning: Phipps writes music with violent lyrics, and so it must not only be possible, but probable, he killed 19-year-old Barron Victor Jr. in February 2000 at a club in Slidell.
NOLA.com
Get those brake tags: New Orleans to start 'active enforcement' Tuesday
If you live in New Orleans and let your car's brake tag expire, now might be the time to get back on the right side of the law. A fee amnesty program lets residents avoid brake tag late fees through Nov. 30. However, Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration is poised to begin "active enforcement" of brake tags for vehicles parked on public streets on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.
NOLA.com
Letters: New Orleans has abandoned its 'first born'
How tragic to read about the darkness in the French Quarter. Bravo to Leo Watermeier and the French Quarter Management District. I lived in the French Quarter from 2008-2015. I served as chair of the board of Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents & Associates for four years. I was...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Obscure provision in La. constitution allows government entities to avoid paying settlements indefinitely
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mercedes Barrios loved her kids, all of them. Along with her two biological children, she cared for and taught hundreds of others over her 30-year career as a teacher. Barrios was fluent in three languages and taught Spanish and French in New Orleans. In October 2002,...
WWL-TV
Mom loses 2 kids in 2 years to New Orleans gun violence
Hishaunda Riles surrounded her kids with love. She was determined to shield them from the violence that hit her. Hishaunda Riles lives for her three children. Hasaan, the oldest, was followed by his brother Harrell, who was followed by their baby sister Ty’Shaunda. “If I don't give Ty'Shaunda what...
NOLA.com
In show of confidence, Cantrell signs new trash contracts despite federal court stay
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell took a preemptive victory lap Thursday in her battle with trash hauler Metro Services despite a federal court stay blocking the city from handing over trash collection duties to two new contractors — including IV Waste, the company run by a longtime political ally Sidney Torres IV.
How Louisiana Residents Can Lower Blood Sugar Levels Without Meds
One thing Louisiana is known for is amazing food. And where that can be a really good thing, it can also be troublesome for those with high glucose, or blood-sugar, levels. But there is a new report that could be good news for the half a million adults in Louisiana diagnosed with diabetes.
fox8live.com
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of severe weather that pushed through the New Orleans area Saturday afternoon (Oct. 29) spawned tornadoes in nearby Mississippi. Several users posted videos of the tornadic activity to social media. Most of the activity appeared to be near the Mississippi towns of Pass Christian and Moss Point, around 3:30 p.m.
NOLA.com
Nurses' union says LCMC acquisition of Tulane hospitals will lead to higher prices, worse care
The nation’s largest union of registered nurses is calling for scrutiny of LCMC Health’s plan to acquire three HCA Healthcare-owned Tulane hospitals. A letter to Attorney General Jeff Landry called the acquisition “anti-competitive behavior” that would give the two remaining systems in New Orleans — LCMC and Ochsner Health — “unrestrained leverage over patients and health care workers.”
Low river level, thieves leave Crescent Park without lighting, elevators, bathrooms
NEW ORLEANS — The low river level on the Mississippi along the New Orleans riverfront has opened up a city under the city. In recent weeks, homeless people have been seeking shelter beneath the sprawling Mandeville Street Wharf. Much of the area is normally underwater. According to Crescent Park...
AdWeek
WVUE Chief Meteorologist David Bernard Leaving Local TV to Pursue Career in Social Work
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WVUE chief meteorologist David Bernard is leaving local television. Bernard is working towards earning his master’s degree in social work at Tulane...
Louisiana shrimpers struggling to find buyers
NEW ORLEANS — Lafitte Frozen Foods in Violet can process up to 120 thousand pounds of shrimp per day. Friday was the plant’s last day of operation, at least for now. “This is the first time we’ve ever had to actually say hold it, we’ve got to take a break,” company VP Bobby “Capt. Bob” Samanie said.
