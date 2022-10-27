ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Hoodoo Gurus – Chariot Of The Gods Tour at House of Blues New Orleans in New Orleans Apr 25th, 2023 – pre-sale password

 3 days ago
whereyat.com

Top 10 New Orleans Dive Bars | NOLA Dive Bars to Check Out

Want to know the best places to find your New Orleans spirits (not the ghost kind)? With nightlife comes a plethora of bars that could be mentioned, but only the best dive bars in NOLA are being highlighted here. Best New Orleans Dive Bars. While there is no shortage of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
107 JAMZ

Lil Weezyana Fest Goes Down Halloween Weekend In NOLA!

This is a huge weekend for New Orleans. It's not only Halloween weekend, but the Saints also play the Raiders at home and the 6th Annual Lil Weezyana Fest is back in NOLA for the first time in two years. About a year ago Lil Wayne fans were on 10 when word came that the Lil Weezyana Fest would start back up.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
hypepotamus.com

New Orleans-based Resilia Makes History With $35M Series B

In 2020, the Hypepotamus team wrote that it would be a good idea to keep an eye on Sevetri Wilson, a New Orleans tech entrepreneur and founder of nonprofit business intelligence platform Resilia. All eyes are certainly on Wilson this week as she makes history. Resilia’s new $35 million Series...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

Lil Wayne Attends His High School Reunion

Lil Wayne is back home in New Orleans for his annual Lil Weezyana Fest, and today he added an extra celebration to the calendar for his former high school!. He hosted his high school reunion at his old stomping grounds .Check out the pics below.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
France 24

Louisiana's flamboyant festival traditions on display in 'Black Indians'

We take a trip to the Deep South thanks to an exhibition that uncovers a lesser-known part of the cultural landscape of New Orleans. "Black Indians" explores the creativity of the African American and indigenous communities through parades and celebrations. Our reporters went to check it out at the Quai Branly museum in Paris.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Get those brake tags: New Orleans to start 'active enforcement' Tuesday

If you live in New Orleans and let your car's brake tag expire, now might be the time to get back on the right side of the law. A fee amnesty program lets residents avoid brake tag late fees through Nov. 30. However, Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration is poised to begin "active enforcement" of brake tags for vehicles parked on public streets on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: New Orleans has abandoned its 'first born'

How tragic to read about the darkness in the French Quarter. Bravo to Leo Watermeier and the French Quarter Management District. I lived in the French Quarter from 2008-2015. I served as chair of the board of Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents & Associates for four years. I was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Mom loses 2 kids in 2 years to New Orleans gun violence

Hishaunda Riles surrounded her kids with love. She was determined to shield them from the violence that hit her. Hishaunda Riles lives for her three children. Hasaan, the oldest, was followed by his brother Harrell, who was followed by their baby sister Ty’Shaunda. “If I don't give Ty'Shaunda what...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of severe weather that pushed through the New Orleans area Saturday afternoon (Oct. 29) spawned tornadoes in nearby Mississippi. Several users posted videos of the tornadic activity to social media. Most of the activity appeared to be near the Mississippi towns of Pass Christian and Moss Point, around 3:30 p.m.
MOSS POINT, MS
NOLA.com

Nurses' union says LCMC acquisition of Tulane hospitals will lead to higher prices, worse care

The nation’s largest union of registered nurses is calling for scrutiny of LCMC Health’s plan to acquire three HCA Healthcare-owned Tulane hospitals. A letter to Attorney General Jeff Landry called the acquisition “anti-competitive behavior” that would give the two remaining systems in New Orleans — LCMC and Ochsner Health — “unrestrained leverage over patients and health care workers.”
COVINGTON, LA
WWL

Louisiana shrimpers struggling to find buyers

NEW ORLEANS — Lafitte Frozen Foods in Violet can process up to 120 thousand pounds of shrimp per day. Friday was the plant’s last day of operation, at least for now. “This is the first time we’ve ever had to actually say hold it, we’ve got to take a break,” company VP Bobby “Capt. Bob” Samanie said.
VIOLET, LA

