goldcountrymedia.com
Acres of Hope ReNew Stores reopens in Roseville for Christmas Extravaganza
For those looking to get a jump on holiday shopping, the Acres of Hope ReNew Stores have you covered. Acres of Hope focuses on helping women and children overcome cycles of homelessness and trauma. The ReNew Stores in Roseville is a thrift boutique offering a variety of items and has a mission "to fund Acres of Hope through a ministry of renewal and restoration," as all proceeds cover 40 percent of the financial support for main campus in Auburn.
goldcountrymedia.com
Loomis Costco, minus the gas station, approved by Planning Commission
The Loomis Planning Commission this week approved the adjusted Costco plan, minus the gas station. After five years of planning and two years of litigation, the town of Loomis settled legal disputes earlier this month with the city of Rocklin and the Citizens for Responsible Growth, paving the way for a Costco on Sierra College Boulevard and Brace Road.
Dave's Hot Chicken opens Friday in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — Attention all chicken lovers, a spicy new addition is coming to the Greater Sacramento area Friday. Dave’s Hot Chicken is bringing the heat to Folsom and it opens this Friday, Oct. 28. The new location will be at 2379 Iron Point Rd. suite 100 in...
This California City Is The Most Expensive Place For Fast Food In The U.S
Four California cities are included in MoneyGeek's top 10 list.
Police bust unlicensed event in Sacramento for allegedly selling alcohol illegally
SACRAMENTO – An unlicensed event in Sacramento has been busted on suspicion of selling alcohol illegally. The Sacramento Police Department says, on Wednesday, they got several neighborhood complaints that a business was illegally selling alcohol. Police have not disclosed the name of the business. Officers with the department's Entertainment Team who responded to the business ended up arresting one person on suspicion of selling alcohol without a permit. Patrons at the business were also asked to leave, police say.Alcoholic beverages have been seized for evidence, police say.No other details about the investigation, including where the business is located and the name of the person arrested, have been released.
KCRA.com
Melanie Hunter signs off from KCRA 3
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — KCRA 3 meteorologist and traffic reporter Melanie Hunter announced that Friday will be her last day with the station. She is moving to Boston for a new opportunity as a meteorologist. Hunter has been with KCRA for close to five years and has been involved with...
pethelpful.com
Rescue Dog's Precious Face While Enjoying a Train Ride Is Everything
A Sacramento, California animal shelter employee created a TikTok to show her life with all the animals she fosters. The videos are all so adorable so be sure you follow her at @fosterpetsofsac. One video, in particular, really captured our attention. This doggo named Jasper was originally a stray dog...
actionnewsnow.com
Logging trailer rolls over, spills it load in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A logging truck’s trailer rolled over in Oroville on Wednesday, spilling logs onto the sidewalk. Oroville Police Department said just after 3:15 p.m. that the scene is active in the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and Olive Highway. The logs spilled near the entrance to the...
KCRA.com
Connecting Folsom to Elk Grove: Ribbon-cutting event held for Folsom segment of Capital Southeast Connector Expressway
FOLSOM, Calif. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of the Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway is happening on Wednesday. The goal is to make it safer for commuters and transform how people in the community get around in the region. Phase 1 of this connector...
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - October 28, 2022
CAL FIRE, Butte County Fire Department, Plumas National Forest, and partners Department of Water Resources (DWR) and California Department of Parks and Recreation (State Parks) will be continuing their planned control burn on over 200 acres in the Loafer Creek Recreation Area near Lake Oroville. The goal of the control burn is to remove overgrown ladder fuels and dead and dying vegetation and minimize ground fuels to create a more wildfire resistant landscape.
KSBW.com
$90,000 in jewelry stolen from Sacramento store in bold burglary, owners say
The owners of a Sacramento jewelry store said a woman caught on surveillance video stealing thousands of dollars worth of jewelry did not act alone. Liz Shoes Best & Fitted Outfits owners Arif Shah and Amir Siddiqui said a group of four women walked into their store on Arden Way Monday afternoon when Shah was working by himself. Shah said some of the women distracted him while another woman, pretending to try on a dress, forced her way into a locked room that houses the more expensive gold jewelry.
birchrestaurant.com
17 Best Restaurants in Sacramento, CA
If you are visiting Sacramento, you need to sample its extensive cuisine. It is one of the top 10 ‘foodie cities’ in the US, and for good reason, there is a variety in the restaurants, the food they serve and the unique moods and décor in each.
Vehicle stolen in Yuba City while warming up
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle was stolen in Yuba City on Friday morning after the owner left the car running as it warmed up, according to the Yuba City Police Department. The car was reported stolen at 5:30 a.m., according to police, and around 7:30 a.m. another call came in that a relative […]
Over $3,000 in Nike items stolen from Roseville sporting goods
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of women were arrested on Tuesday in Citrus Heights after stealing more than $3,000 in clothing from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Roseville, according to the Roseville Police Department. Police said that when the four women entered the store on Stanford Ranch Road they were recognized by employees […]
Two businesses catch fire in Sacramento overnight
SACRAMENTO - Two fires that happened overnight at Sacramento businesses are under investigation.The first fire happened around 1:30 a.m. on the roof of Morgan Jones Funeral Home Chapel of Chimes along Broadway near 42nd Street. Firefighters say no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Then, at around 2:30 a.m., firefighters went to a fire at Chat Chai New and Used Tire Service along Marysville Avenue near North Avenue in Del Paso Heights.Firefighters say the fire started in the bathroom of the business. No one was injured in that fire either. A third fire broke out in Sacramento County. This one happened later on Thursday in Folsom at a large home under construction.
Stubborn fire burns at large Folsom home under construction
FOLSOM - A large home that was under construction in Folsom caught fire Thursday morning. A fire broke out around 4:26 a.m. at the two-story home being built at 1807 Ruan Court, which is near Serpa Way. No one was in the house at the time, firefighters tell CBS13. Ladder trucks were being used to put large amounts of water on what appeared to be a stubborn fire. Firefighters battled the blaze from outside, worried that the structure, which was primarily exposed wood, was too dangerous to enter. "Being under construction, it wasn't tenable for firefighters to go in. And without a life-safety component -- once we ruled that out -- it wasn't worth it to go inside that building," said Folsom Fire Dept. Battalion Chief Matt McGee. "We're going to risk a lot to save a life, but if we're only saving contents and a stick frame, we're not going to go inside." There's no word yet on what caused the fire, which burned for more than an hour.No injuries have been reported.
KCRA.com
Early morning fire destroys home that was under construction in Folsom
FOLSOM, Calif. — Firefighters are battling a fire that sparked at a home that was under construction in Folsom Thursday morning. The fire started just after 4 a.m. at the home on Serpa Way and Ruan Court near Vista del Lago High School. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District and...
L.A. Weekly
Toni Morgan Killed, Serina Ali Injured in DUI Crash on Highway 20 [Yuba City, CA]
1 Dead, Multiple Injured after DUI Collision near Humphrey Road. The collision happened just after 1:00 a.m., at the intersection of Highway 20 and Humphrey Road. According to reports, the driver of a 2020 Honda Ridgeline was heading south at a high rate of speed and drove through a stop sign. As a result, the Honda collided with a 2010 Dodge Charger that had the right of way.
'This guy was dangerous' | East Sacramento neighbors terrorized by livestreaming man in a van
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For weeks, neighbors in East Sacramento say they were terrorized by a man living in his van, using a small neighborhood park as a private restroom and livestreaming himself shouting obscenities at passersby. "This guy was dangerous - is dangerous," said Ivan Azevedo, a retired state...
CBS News
Hazmat crews uncover massive amount of chemicals in abandoned South Sacramento home
It was quite a scene in South Sacramento Tuesday afternoon as hazmat crews in full gear sifted through a home off 19th Street near Matson Drive. The home sat boarded up, fenced off and marked "dangerous."
