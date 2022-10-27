ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

SpaceX rocket launch spotted over Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If you saw a strange object hurtling across the sky over Las Vegas on Thursday, you're not alone. The item was actually a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that had launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. After launch, the rocket headed southeast, meaning the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Rise in domestic violence cases in the valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is facing a domestic violence epidemic. SafeNest CEO, Liz Orthenburger, says in the last three weeks her nonprofit has noticed a slight downturn in calls for help, but an uptick in homicides. “Domestic violence is happening in the same proportions as it was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

WATCH: Funeral for fallen Las Vegas Officer Truong Thai

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The public procession and funeral will be held for the fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer Truong Thai on Friday. Friday's procession is scheduled to begin at about 8:30 a.m. at Palm Mortuary near downtown Las Vegas. The route will take I-15 south and exit at Sahara Avenue, then head south down Las Vegas Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Keep Memory Alive commemorates National Alzheimer's Month

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Keep Memory Alive is commemorating National Alzheimer's Disease and Family Caregiver Awareness Month in November with the "Month of Memories." Jody Ghanem, ambassador for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, joined us to share all of the details.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man arrested after allegedly stalking, harassing ex-girlfriend

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man is behind bars after he aggressively stalked and harassed his ex-girlfriend and showed up at her house an hour after a protective order had expired. James Henderson is being charged with one count of aggravated stalking following various incidents involving his...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

One dead after shooting in east valley, suspect at large

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man is dead after a shooting in the east valley on Friday. Police reported to the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue near E. Washington Ave. around 11:25 p.m. According to the investigation, the victim went to the home on Valley Forge Avenue to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man found dead during welfare check in north valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was found dead after a welfare check in a north valley apartment. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue near W. Carey Ave. around noon on Friday. A property maintenance worker notified the police after discovering a dead...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

71-year-old dead after hit and run in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 71-year-old woman died after a collision in the south valley. Police reported to the intersection of South Eastern Avenue and East Patrick Lane around 3 p.m on Thursday. A blue 2004 Toyota Matrix collided with a green 2002 Nissan X-Terra at a traffic light....
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Imagine Dragons drummer helps campaign for Cortez Masto

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto's statewide tour of Nevada breweries and bars stopped at ReBar in downtown Las Vegas. Cortez Masto, D-Nevada, made an appearance with Imagine Dragons drummer Daniel Platzman Thursday night. Voters had the opportunity to share a drink and speak with Sen. Cortez-Masto...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Friday funeral procession plans for fallen LVMPD officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The funeral procession for Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Truong Thai will depart on Friday, October 28, and travel through portions of the resort corridor before ending at the church. The procession will depart at approximately 8:30 a.m. from Palm Mortuary, located at 1325...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local 6-year-old donates lemonade stand profits to Red Cross

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local six-year-old received a special honor for his generosity. Kindergartener Henry Williams opened a lemonade stand to donate money to the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada. Williams raised about $250 dollars and his family matched it to raise the total to $900. Money...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Suspect arrested for fatal stabbing in east valley

Police have arrested a suspect connected to the east valley stabbing on Wednesday. Officers reported to the 5700 block of East Charleston Boulevard around 6 p.m while investigating a separate case. The victim was found suffering multiple stab wounds and died on scene. 37-year-old Armando Padron was arrested on Thursday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV

