belmondnews.com
TRICK OR TREAT IN BELMOND
The official time for trick or treat in Belmond is Monday, October 31 from 5-7 p.m. as declared by The Mayor Himself. (Does anyone other than the author of this post understand this reference to the Mayor from a children's literary work? If so, contact the newspaper and win a free ticket to the Lyric Theater.)
belmondnews.com
CAROL WILLIAMS
Carol (Waddington) Williams, 83, Steamboat Rock, died Oct. 21, 2022. Services will be Nov. 1 at 5:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church in Steamboat Rock. Visitation will be Nov. 1 from 3-5 p.m. at the church.
