Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor Counties See Some of State's Highest Home Price Increases, According to Study
A recent study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, has found which Washington state counties have seen the most home price increases over five years. The study found the top 10 counties that had the highest home price increases in Washington:. Grays Harbor County- 110.53%. Cowlitz County- 87.12%. Spokane County-...
#4ThePeople: Watch Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley’s Town Hall discussion in Seattle on 4 News Now
SEATTLE — In Washington, the race for U.S. Senate is being closely watched. Republican Tiffany Smiley is taking on Democratic Incumbent Patty Murray for a seat in the U.S. Senate. They will be holding a discussion in a Seattle Town Hall on Sunday where they will discuss topics that matter most to you. The Town Hall is at 5 p.m....
7 Shocking Tri-Cities Stores Actually Closed on Thanksgiving
This year you may head to your favorite local store on Thanksgiving morning to find that they are actually closed for the day. These are the surprising Tri-Cities area stores that announced this year they are closed all of Thanksgiving day. What Tri-Cities Stores Announced They Are Closed for Thanksgiving...
4 Small Town Savory Diners in Washington Worth the Drive from Tri-Cities
One of the things I truly enjoy in life is a fabulous meal. I know where to get a tasty breakfast in the Tri-Cities, but what about elsewhere in Washington? When my husband and I road trip it's mandatory that we experience a local business. Usually, it's a local diner.
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 Checks
How much would $1,000 help you and your family right now? The state has plans to issue $1,000 checks to some citizens. This money could help you cope with high inflation and other expenses. The money will come in the form of tax rebates.
High wind advisory for western Washington
A Wind Advisory is in effect for several areas of western Washington on Thursday. Wind gusts of up to 50 mph are possible for some areas.
2 Washington State Passes Close Early Due to Record-Breaking Snowfall
After a foot of snow fell and with more in the forecast combined with lower-than-normal temperatures, the gates to SR 410 and SR 123 inside Mount Rainier National Park, including Chinook and Cayuse passes, are now closed for the season. The passes both closed Tuesday night after multiple spinouts combined...
If You Find an Arrowhead in Washington, Can You Keep It?
Washington is home to over 140,000 Indigenous people from 29 different federally-recognized tribes, making up almost 3% of the state's population; good for tenth in the country. Considering that rich history, it is not unlikely that you may find Indigenous artifacts around the state. People like to collect and keep...
This Washington Town Disappeared and Was “Eaten” By Pasco
This is the story of how Pasco "ate" another town. Now, I'm not sure if this is being taught in Washington State History classes in Tri-Cities or if it's something that has to be passed down from generations of Tri-Citians to the next. Ainsworth was a small town that would...
Washington State’s Best Mouth-Watering Burger Might Be in Tiny Toppenish!?
Is The Best Burger In Washington State Located In Toppenish?. I'm a burger carnivore. Hamburgers have always been my favorite food and I'm always up for a road trip and adventure to find the best burger in Washington State. The Giant Papa Burger Might Be The Largest Burger In Washington...
Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans
Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?
Jamie Walsh, wife of Washington Rep. Jim Walsh, dies in car collision
Jamie Walsh, wife of Washington Rep. Jim Walsh, died in an automobile collision involving a logging truck on Monday, according to a tweet from Rep. JT Wilcox. According to the Washington State Patrol, the collision happened around 11 a.m. on US 101, south of Cosmopolis at milepost 79. In his...
Mountain Caribou Remain Washington State Protected Species Despite Local Extinction
Caribou will remain a state protected species despite being extinct in Washington. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously to keep the protection during a Friday meeting in Colville. Biologists with the Kalispel Tribe of Indians addressed the commission prior to the vote. While they supported the...
New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington
Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
Can You Name the 2 Longest Rivers in Washington State?
Can You Name The Longest Rivers In Washington State?. Washington State is home to some of the most beautiful rivers in the country. From the rushing waters of the Columbia River to the calm and serene waters of the Snake River, there is a river for everyone in Washington State.
Here's a timeline of the heavy rain, gusty winds coming to western Washington
SEATTLE — By now you've probably heard the term "atmospheric river" and "Pineapple Express" or even know what one is. Atmospheric rivers are not unusual in Washington or along the west coast during the fall and winter seasons. These atmospheric rivers are responsible for up to 50% of all...
DOJ: Authorities in WA, CA arrest 11 drug traffickers connected to massive cartel operation
SEATTLE - Local and federal law enforcement announced on Wednesday that 11 people have been arrested for their involvement in a massive drug trafficking operation with connections to a Mexican cartel. Officials recovered enough fentanyl to kill 132,000 people. To put that into perspective, that's enough people to fill Lumen...
Washington Drivers Urged to Prepare for Winter Weather
Drivers can start installing studded tires on vehicles Nov. 1. The Washington State Department of Transportation said in a press release that studded tires are legal through March 31. All-weather tires without studs are legal year-round. Drivers should start preparing for bad weather before the snow starts to pile up,...
Weather service issues alert about heavy snowfall causing hazardous road conditions tonight in Southeast Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for Wednesday night to warn the public about heavy snowfall causing hazardous driving conditions in much of Southeast Idaho. The weather service said slick and slushy conditions will make for dangerous roads in the Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Shelley, Inkom, Firth and Fort Hall areas. "Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions," the weather service stated. "Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this area of heavy snow. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling." Conditions could be especially hazardous Wednesday night on Interstate 15 and Interstate 86. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest weather forecast updates.
Washington’s 2035 gas vehicle ban: Explained
Governor Jay Inslee has set ambitious climate goals for Washington state, including a ban on the sale of new, gas-powered passenger vehicles that will go into effect in 2035. Studies from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency show gas-powered passenger cars are the largest source of carbon emissions. The state legislature...
