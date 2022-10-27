ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWStalk 870

If You Find an Arrowhead in Washington, Can You Keep It?

Washington is home to over 140,000 Indigenous people from 29 different federally-recognized tribes, making up almost 3% of the state's population; good for tenth in the country. Considering that rich history, it is not unlikely that you may find Indigenous artifacts around the state. People like to collect and keep...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans

Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?
WASHINGTON STATE
Flying Magazine

New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington

Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Washington Drivers Urged to Prepare for Winter Weather

Drivers can start installing studded tires on vehicles Nov. 1. The Washington State Department of Transportation said in a press release that studded tires are legal through March 31. All-weather tires without studs are legal year-round. Drivers should start preparing for bad weather before the snow starts to pile up,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Idaho State Journal

Weather service issues alert about heavy snowfall causing hazardous road conditions tonight in Southeast Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for Wednesday night to warn the public about heavy snowfall causing hazardous driving conditions in much of Southeast Idaho. The weather service said slick and slushy conditions will make for dangerous roads in the Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Shelley, Inkom, Firth and Fort Hall areas. "Be prepared for hazardous driving conditions," the weather service stated. "Consider delaying travel if you will be going through this area of heavy snow. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling." Conditions could be especially hazardous Wednesday night on Interstate 15 and Interstate 86. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for the latest weather forecast updates.
POCATELLO, ID
nwpb.org

Washington’s 2035 gas vehicle ban: Explained

Governor Jay Inslee has set ambitious climate goals for Washington state, including a ban on the sale of new, gas-powered passenger vehicles that will go into effect in 2035. Studies from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency show gas-powered passenger cars are the largest source of carbon emissions. The state legislature...
WASHINGTON STATE

