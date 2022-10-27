South Arkansas Arts Center box office in El Dorado is now open for its upcoming production in El Dorado of “Deathtrap.”. The production will run November 4-6 and 10-12. Shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. for all performances, with the exception of a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday, November 6. SAAC will be hosting a champagne reception at 7 p.m. on opening night, Friday, September 4, with tickets available at $20 for all audience members. For all other performances, ticket cost is $5 for students, $10 for SAAC members and $15 for general public.

EL DORADO, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO