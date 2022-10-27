Read full article on original website
magnoliareporter.com
Standard Lithium now says many lithium production plants possible in Union-Columbia-Lafayette region
Standard Lithium Ltd. has provided an update on its commercial development activities in El Dorado. The Hydroxide Pilot plant was designed and constructed by a third-party global water and process technology vendor earlier in 2022, and was successfully installed and commissioned in early October at the Project site. The technology is housed in a self-contained unit and takes the lithium chloride feed produced by the company’s existing Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) Demonstration Plant; it then converts this feed directly into a lithium hydroxide solution using a novel ion-exchange process.
magnoliareporter.com
Sharp new branch manager for Peoples Bank
Leslie Sharp, assistant vice president-Lending at Peoples Bank, has been promoted to branch manager of the Lakewood Banking Center. In her new role she will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the branch in addition to her loan officer duties. "Leslie is a professional and caring community banker. Her...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County collects almost $16 million in taxes
As of October 26, Columbia County has collected $15,911,926.01, according to Tax Collector Rachel Waller. Waller stated in an email to magnoliareporter.com on October 26 that this is 93 percent of the original charge of $17,260,872.43. This includes personal property, real estate, and producing minerals payable in 2022. Taxes are...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County has 16 active COVID-19 cases
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Columbia County rose by four on Friday, to a total of 16, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Lafayette County enjoyed a second consecutive day of no active COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,370. Total Active Cases:...
magnoliareporter.com
Union County has third COVID-19 death in a week
Union County recorded its 196th COVID-19 death on Saturday – the third this week, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The number of cases in Columbia County rose by two. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,378. Total Active Cases: 18, up two since Friday. Total...
magnoliareporter.com
Louisiana Tech School of Accountancy receives $250,000 gift from Dick and Charlotte Fowler
Dick and Charlotte Fowler of Dallas, have made a $250,000 gift to benefit the School of Accountancy in Louisiana Tech University’s College of Business. Funds will support student scholarships, current and future programming, summer research grants, and awards for publication in top academic journals. “Upon moving from Louisiana to...
El Dorado funeral home is the oldest funeral in Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Until December 2, 2022, the Perry’s Funeral Chapel will host an exhibit of the establishment’s history. The chapel is 100 years old and it is the oldest funeral home in the State of Arkansas. The funeral home is located at 312 West Oak Street in El Dorado, Ark.
magnoliareporter.com
Louisiana Tech's Lagniappe Ladies grant more than $80,000 to projects
The Lagniappe Ladies organization has awarded 21 grants totaling $80,665 to Louisiana Tech University programs for the upcoming year. The women’s philanthropic society received over 47 applications requesting grant support for programs and campus organizations. Each year, members review proposals and vote on which ones will be funded in the coming academic year.
magnoliareporter.com
ABC approves change of manager for Magnolia Country Club
The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board issued a change of manager permit October 12 to the Magnolia Country Club, 1711 Hwy 79 South in Magnolia, according to postings on the ABC website. According to the report, this was in the private club Class A-wet county and combination of restaurant beer and...
magnoliareporter.com
Union County has second COVID-19 death in two days
Union County recorded its 195th COVID-19 death on Thursday, the second death in two days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Lafayette County became the only county in the five-county area of South Arkansas to have no active COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,365.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations by county for week ended Tuesday, October 25
South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, October 25, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. AJS Multi Services LLC, Nicole Bolt, 2911 Columbia Road 1, Stamps filed 10/18/22. Union. Tha Frazier's Xl LLC, Tameka Yuvette Green, 703 Cherry St., El Dorado filed 10/17/22.
KTLO
Texarkana physician found guilty of prescribing controlled substance without legitimate medical purpose
TEXARKANA, AR – A federal jury convicted a Texarkana doctor yesterday on two counts of Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Substance Without an Effective Prescription and two counts of Distribution of a Schedule V Controlled Substance Without an Effective Prescription. According to court documents and evidence presented at...
magnoliareporter.com
El Dorado's SAAC producing "Deathtrap"
South Arkansas Arts Center box office in El Dorado is now open for its upcoming production in El Dorado of “Deathtrap.”. The production will run November 4-6 and 10-12. Shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. for all performances, with the exception of a 2:30 p.m. matinee on Sunday, November 6. SAAC will be hosting a champagne reception at 7 p.m. on opening night, Friday, September 4, with tickets available at $20 for all audience members. For all other performances, ticket cost is $5 for students, $10 for SAAC members and $15 for general public.
magnoliareporter.com
Society will mark 175th Anniversary of the McCollum-Chidester House Museum
CAMDEN -- The Ouachita County Historical Society is hosting a fundraiser to benefit the McCollum-Chidester House at 6 p.m. Saturday, November 5 at the Event Center at Fairview Park. Marking the 175th Anniversary of the McCollum-Chidester House Museum, the evening will feature a Scottish themed dinner prepared by Postmaster’s Grill,...
KTBS
Texarkana doctors seeing an increase in RSV cases
TEXARKANA, Texas - Hospitals across the country are dealing with a troubling surge in Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV cases, which tend to affect young children the most. Health officials in the Texarkana area say they've also seen an uptick in the highly contagious virus. Doctors are urging parents to be on the lookout for symptoms of RSV.
KSLA
Texarkana doctor found guilty of prescribing controlled substances without cause
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office, a federal jury convicted a Texarkana doctor on Friday, Oct. 29. Dr. Lonnie Joseph Parker was convicted on two counts of distribution of a schedule II controlled substance without an effective prescription and two counts of distribution of a schedule V controlled substance without an effective prescription.
magnoliareporter.com
Myers receives three-year sentence in child battering case
Trying her best not to break down into tears, Madison Myers, 21, found guilty of battering a toddler at a Magnolia daycare this spring, apologized in court last week and said how sorry she was for her actions. Myers was sentenced to three years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections...
El Dorado, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
El Dorado, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Catholic High School For Boys football team will have a game with El Dorado High School on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
KSLA
Medical examiner gives gory testimony as third week of Taylor Parker sentencing trial wraps up
NEW BOSTON, Texas (KSLA) - Week three of the Taylor Parker sentencing trial wrapped up Thursday, Oct. 27. Parker was previously convicted of killing Reagan Hancock and removing Hancock’s unborn child, Braxlyn, back in 2020. On Thursday, the court heard an emotional testimony by an Idabel, Okla. police detective, who was called to McCurtain County Hospital, where Braxlyn was being treated.
Victims of convicted Arkansas rapist file civil suit against him
The victims of convicted rapist Barry Walker have filed a civil suit against him, accusing Walker of hiding assets.
