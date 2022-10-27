Read full article on original website
Related
How ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Became A Spellbinding Success As Disney+’s Most-Watched Movie Ever
It is quite clear from a theatrical and a streaming front, Disney is already dominating. While CEO Bob Chapek has of course championed the booming Disney+ during the pandemic, the fact that theatrical remains powerful is not lost at all on the company. They will obviously conquer November with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever which had many breathless the other night after its Hollywood premiere, and December also belongs to Disney at the box office with 20th Century Studio’s Avatar: The Way of Water. Wakanda Forever is set to open to $175M-$200M, and it won’t be surprising to see if it...
"I Can't Beat It": 17 Movie Lines That Never Fail To Make Audience Members Dissolve Into A Weepy Mess
"I'm just afraid that if I died today, that my life would have amounted to nothing." Pixar, I don't need this right now.
Here's Why The Cast From Season 2 Of "The White Lotus" Looks So Familiar
Dust off those passports, we're going international.
Comments / 0