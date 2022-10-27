Read full article on original website
The Happiest Cities in Florida
Florida is a happy place. The weather is so nice that the state has become synonymous with sunshine. Lately, everyone and their step-cousin want to move down south. And nobody is surprised. Floridians and newcomers have plenty of things to do to keep themselves active. The lifestyle, culture, and weather definitely play a big part in your everyday happiness.
southfloridareporter.com
Top 8 Cannabis Trade Shows in Florida
Industry analysts are predicting that the cannabis industry will see explosive growth in 2022-2023. Events centered around cannabis have significant potential for companies as more states open up to blooming marketplaces. This thriving industry will also continue to see innovation in the form of new products and services, such as infused edibles, technology-driven delivery systems, and innovative accessories.
floridapolitics.com
Report: No room for vampires in the Sunshine State
But, it doesn't seem like Floridians have bad blood with cold bodies. Perhaps it’s the sunshine? Or maybe it’s the warm weather?. But for some reason, not one Florida city made the cut among Lawn Love’s 2022 Best Cities for Vampires. Not even the Top 20. Or 30. The first Florida city on the list was Jacksonville, which came in at No. 37.
Florida Looks To Remove Derelict Boats After Hurricane Ian
Of 7,000 boats believed displaced by Hurricane Ian, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported Friday that owners of about 50 have given derelict vessels to the state. With about 2,100 displaced boats in state waters, the agency has given owners until Nov. 15
click orlando
Florida Amendment 1 seeks to help flooded homeowners prevent a repeat disaster
ORLANDO, Fla. – One of the key issues Florida voters will face on this year’s ballot involves flood-related home improvement projects and how much it impacts their property taxes. The exact ballot language for the amendment is as follows:. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The measure seeks...
10NEWS
1 month after Ian, DeSantis announces Bass Pro Shops resort coming to Florida Keys
MARATHON, Fla. — Hurricane Ian made landfall along Florida's southwest coast exactly one month ago Friday. Many Floridians are on the long road to recovery. Some places are already seeing renewed growth. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Friday that Marathon, Florida, would be receiving a Bass Pro Shops fishing...
38% of Florida transplants surveyed regret moving after Hurricane Ian: study
Hurricane Ian and its devastating effects were felt a little over a month ago, barreling in to Florida as a Category 4 storm.
Property insurance company cancels Florida couple’s policy night before Hurricane Ian hit
A Tampa Bay man got a crash course on Florida's property insurance crisis when Hurricane Ian hit last month.
Florida doesn’t protect homebuyers and tenants from flooding. Will Ian spark change?
ORLANDO, Fla. — In early 2020, a state senator filed a bill that received no attention, no committee hearing and no chance of passage, but could have given thousands of Floridians a chance to avoid the damage brought by Hurricane Ian. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
theonlinecurrent.com
Stories within the Storm: Floridians face hurricane of the century
A Port Charlotte local braves the flood waters with a small metal boat to check on neighbors across the street. Many residents left the relative safety of their homes to venture out and check on one another following the hurricane, sharing supplies and stories while trying to still comprehend what had occurred.
floridarambler.com
Five Florida islands to discover while Sanibel rebuilds
I have visited Sanibel dozens of times over 40 years, and I’ve never had a trip there that I didn’t love. So I am sad to know that Hurricane Ian has put this island paradise out of commission for a while. It will be back, and so will...
Here's The Best Suburb To Live In Florida
Niche has the scoop on the best suburb in every state.
Florida Republicans register 9 new voters for every 1 new Democrat in months leading to midterms
Prospects for Republicans in Florida are shining brighter than ever as Democrats face difficult-to-overcome numbers. It’s not just braggadocio from Republican candidates and activists. It’s not just the multiple polls, foreshadowing Republican wins and Democratic losses in the marquee elections in Florida. And it’s not just the decisions by major Democratic donors and left-of-center interest ...
fox35orlando.com
Florida deputies find 14-foot Burmese python lurking in bushes near homes
NAPLES, Fla. - Some Florida deputies helping with Hurricane Ian cleanup efforts found quite a surprise in a neighborhood this week: a 14-foot long Burmese python!. The Collier County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of the deputies holding the slithering beast after it was caught. They said on Wednesday night, deputies from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were assisting them with a call to an East Naples neighborhood after a resident reported seeing the snake in the bushes between two homes.
Hurricane Ian’s lucrative cleanup deals generate new storm
It has been a month since Hurricane Ian wiped out parts of southwest Florida. Now multimillion-dollar cleanup contracts are generating new tempests in the Category 4 storm's wake.
foreigndesknews.com
Democrat Blows Whistle on Alleged Ballot Harvesting Scheme, Florida Opens Criminal Probe
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new election crimes unit has recommended state police open a full criminal investigation into a Democrat whistleblower’s detailed complaint of a long-running, widespread ballot harvesting operation in the African-American communities in politically important central Florida. Former Orange County Commissioner candidate Cynthia Harris filed a...
fox13news.com
Florida counties under FEMA deadline to get reimbursed for Hurricane Ian debris pick up
TAMPA, Fla. - Piles of debris still stick out weeks after Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida, and some Tampa Bay area neighbors feel the same frustration. Local municipalities know people want their yards back. "I know people want it to be gone faster. Just know we're working seven days a...
Five years after Hurricane Irma, hundreds are still recovering
A Fox 4 Investigation found hundreds of people are still dealing with damage from the storm more than five years ago.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Florida residents, companies likely to be hit with higher electric bills in 2023
UCF students will be paying more to keep their lights on as Duke Energy requested the Florida Public Service Commission to approve a monthly consumer increase starting in 2023. Ana Gibbs, Duke Energy spokesperson, said that residential customers will be seeing an increase of approximately 13%, while industrial customers should...
Some Eligible Ex-Felons Fear Voting Because Of Ron DeSantis
The Florida governor has made a show of going after former felons on illegal voting charges.
