The Portland Thorns have had a difficult season, but are now one win away from the National Women's Soccer League Championship. The team's on-field performance has been stellar all year, thanks in part to the play of US women's national team captain Becky Sauerbrunn and NWSL MVP Sophia Smith, but a report issued at the beginning of October sent the team, and professional women's soccer, reeling.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO