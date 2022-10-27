ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Pedestrian struck and injured on Rosedale Hwy west of Bakersfield

By Jose Franco
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision that injured a pedestrian Wednesday night outside the Frito Lay Plant west of Bakersfield.

According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on Rosedale Highway at Judd Road.

A pedestrian was reported down in the roadway and westbound lanes were blocked for emergency crews. The severity of the pedestrian’s injuries were not immediately known.

