European Markets Retreat as Investors Track Earnings, ECB Meeting; Credit Suisse Down 7%

NBC New York
Australia Raises 25 Bps as Expected, Hong Kong Stocks Lead Gains in Asia-Pacific Markets
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. The Reserve Bank of Australia raised interest rates by 25 basis points for the second consecutive time, in line with expectations. The S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.3%, continuing to rise after the central bank's announcement. Stocks in Hong Kong led gains in the...
NBC New York
European Markets Mixed as Investors Focus on the Fed's Next Move
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautious on Wednesday as global investors focused on the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was fractionally higher by mid-morning, having given up opening gains of 0.4%. Health care stocks added 1%...
NBC New York
Goldman Sachs Expects European Natural Gas Prices to Tumble 30% in the Coming Months
The Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) is Europe's main benchmark for natural gas prices. It traded at around 120 euros per megawatt hour on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs expects that price to fall to 85 euros per megawatt hour in the first quarter of 2023. Despite optimism on lower gas prices...
NBC New York
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Federal Reserve is expected to wrap up its two-day meeting Wednesday afternoon with another three-quarter-point rate hike. Investors will be locked in to hear what the Fed and Chairman Jerome Powell will say about their next course of action with the job market and the economy still running hot. "We think they do open the door to a step down in rate hikes beginning in December," said Michael Gapen, Bank of America's chief U.S. economist. Other market watchers, however, expect Powell will avoid trying to create too much excitement for a slowdown in rate hikes. Read live market updates here.
NBC New York
World's Largest Container Shipping Firm Maersk, a Barometer for Global Trade, Warns of ‘Dark Clouds on the Horizon'
The Danish giant, widely seen as a barometer for global trade, reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $10.9 billion for the quarter. CEO Soren Skou said the "exceptional results" were driven by a continued rise in ocean freight rates, but said it was clear that these...
NBC New York
Paramount Global Shares Sink as Results Miss and TV Revenue Falls
Paramount Global reported $6.92 billion in third-quarter revenue, missing analysts' expectations. Paramount's TV network business saw revenue fall 5% due to a drop in advertising and pay-TV subscribers. Streaming service Paramount+ now has 46 million subscribers, and overall direct-to-consumer revenue rose 38%. Paramount Global on Wednesday reported third-quarter revenue that...
NBC New York
Treasury Department Announces New Series I Bond Rate of 6.89% for the Next Six Months
Series I bonds, an inflation-protected and nearly risk-free asset, will pay 6.89% through April 2023, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Tuesday. Based on the latest inflation data, it’s the third-highest rate since I bonds were introduced in 1998. However, investors need to consider downsides, such as locking...
NBC New York
Oil Giant Saudi Aramco's Quarterly Profit Surges 39% on Higher Prices
State oil giant Saudi Aramco reported a 39% rise in net income for the third quarter year-on-year, on the back of higher crude prices and tightening global supply. Net income rose to $42.4 billion for the quarter, up from $30.4 billion the previous year and just above expectations. The Saudi...
NBC New York
Ferrari Raises Its 2022 Guidance Again on Red-Hot Demand for Sports Cars
Ferrari raised its guidance for full-year revenue and profit. The supercar maker's third-quarter earnings beat estimates on a jump in deliveries of its high-priced sports cars. But Ferrari's profit margin dipped from a year ago, as the mix of cars shipped leaned more toward relatively lower-priced models. Ferrari on Wednesday...
NBC New York
Wells Fargo Mortgage Staff Brace for Layoffs as U.S. Loan Volumes Collapse
Mortgage volumes at Wells Fargo slowed further in recent weeks, leaving some workers idle and sparking concerns that the lender will need to cut more employees as the U.S. housing slump deepens. The bank had about 18,000 loans in its retail origination pipeline in the early weeks of the fourth...
NBC New York
Mortgage Demand Falls Slightly Even as Rates Slip From Recent Highs
Mortgage rates dropped for the first time in more than two months, but demand continued to weaken. The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) decreased to 7.06% from 7.16%. Mortgage applications to buy a home fell 1% for the week and...
NBC New York
Here's the Key Change in the Fed's Statement That's Moving Markets
The Fed introduced a key change to its policy statement on Wednesday, which Wall Street traders are interpreting as a sign that the central bank could soon slow its rake hikes. Notably, the statement now says that the Fed is considering the "cumulative" impact of its hikes so far. Below...
NBC New York
Nearly 50% of Gen Z and Millennials Want Crypto Investments in Their 401(K)S—Here's Why It's a Risky Move
If you're dreaming of combining your cryptocurrency investments with your retirement savings, you're not alone. Nearly 50% of Gen Z and millennial employees wish they could invest in cryptocurrency via their 401(k) retirement plan, according to Charles Schwab's "2022 401(k) Plan Participant Study," which surveyed 1,000 401(k) plan participants between the ages of 21 and 70 who work for companies with at least 25 employees and currently contribute to their company's 401(k) plan.
NBC New York
Boeing Forecasts Jump in Aircraft Deliveries, Up to $5 Billion in Free Cash Flow Next Year
Boeing is planning to ramp up production and deliveries of new aircraft. Boeing expects free cash flow of $3 billion to $5 billion next year. Supply chain problems and labor shortages have stymied output and deliveries of new planes. Boeing is planning to ramp up production and deliveries of new...
NBC New York
Here's Why Jim Cramer Says Investors Should Stay Away From ‘Fool's Gold' Software Stocks
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to stay away from enterprise software stocks. "The odds [are] that these companies simply won't be able to outlast [Fed Chair] Jay Powell at the blackjack table. They're going to go bust," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday advised investors to stay...
NBC New York
Is the Era of Flexible Working Over? LinkedIn Data Shows It Might Be
Those who have gotten used to flexible working might soon have a rude awakening. The amount of remote job postings on LinkedIn are falling, according to new data released by the platform. In the U.S. for example, the share of postings with remote roles has declined by 5 percentage points since April, when they peaked at 20% of postings.
NBC New York
These Are the 10 Best Universities in the World—and 8 of Them Are in the U.S.
If the best colleges in the U.S. is not expansive enough for your search for where you'll study next, then turn your attention to the U.S. News & World Report annual ranking of the best universities across the globe. The list includes 2,000 top universities from 95 countries, including the...
NBC New York
Luminar Says It Has Begun Production of Its Automotive Lidar Units Ahead of Schedule
Luminar is now shipping lidar units to SAIC Motor, China's largest automaker, ahead of schedule. The company's Iris lidar units will also be featured on upcoming new models from Polestar and Volvo. The announcement comes alongside Luminar's third-quarter results, in which the company reported an adjusted loss of 18 cents...
