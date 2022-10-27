ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Fox40

Suspect stabs young teenager, then flees, Sacramento Police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A young teenager was stabbed on Halloween night in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said to FOX40 News. Police said officers responded to a report of an assault on the 4700 block of Westlake Parkway, near Del Paso Road and Interstate 5. According to police,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

One person injured in shooting on Fruitridge Road

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said to FOX40 News. According to police, officers responded around 7 a.m. to a report of a shooting on the 8600 block of Fruitridge Road. Police said officers found a...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Man injured in Rancho Cordova shooting, officials say

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man was sent to the hospital Tuesday evening after he was shot, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Several people from nearby apartments reported the shooting around 5:05 p.m. along the 3500 block of Data Drive in Rancho Cordova, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who went to the scene found a victim and transported him to the hospital.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

Police surround Elk Grove home in search of stabbing suspect

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police officers surrounded a house in Elk Grove Tuesday morning in search of a suspect who may have stabbed a relative, the Elk Grove Police Department said. According to police, a SWAT team searched the home but determined the suspect was not inside. Police said that Springhurst Drive, the road […]
ELK GROVE, CA
KRON4 News

Lili Xu’s murder was organized for financial benefit: DA

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time […]
OAKLAND, CA
FOX40

CHP finds driver dead in SUV near Lathrop, toddler passenger uninjured

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a man found dead at the wheel of an SUV who had a 3-year-old uninjured passenger Tuesday morning near Lathrop, according to a news release from the agency. At around 10:30 a.m., the CHP’s Stockton Communications Center was notified about a collision near “southbound I-5 and SR-120,” […]
LATHROP, CA
CBS Sacramento

Motorcyclist killed in crash involving Sacramento Police car identified

SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has identified a man that was killed in a crash involving a Sacramento Police car.At around 8:10 p.m., a Sacramento Police Department officer was traveling in a patrol vehicle when it collided with a motorcycle at the intersection of May Street and Bell Avenue in North Sacramento. The motorcycle rider was taken to an area hospital to be treated for unknown injuries, according to a police department public information officer. Denzil Broadhurst, 61, was later pronounced dead. The officer was not injured, police say.It's unknown if the officer was responding to a call at the time of the incident. The official cause of the crash is under investigation and won't be made known for about a week, the spokesperson says.Sacramento police say they will be doing an additional internal administrative review as part of their investigation into the incident. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

5 suspects arrested after Halloween decoration vandalism spree in Roseville

ROSEVILLE – A group has been arrested after a vandalism spree in several Roseville-area neighborhoods that saw people's Halloween decorations destroyed. The Roseville Police Department says, within an hour late Sunday night, they got several reports from residents in the Fiddyment Farms and Sun City areas about people vandalizing Halloween decorations. One resident reported that all of their handmade Halloween lawn decorations they had created over the years had been damaged or destroyed. Other people reported to police that their inflatable decorations had been popped. In total, police say around $6,000 worth of damage was reported.Officers promptly reviewed home...
ROSEVILLE, CA
ABC10

2 men shot in Stockton carjacking, deputies say

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two men were hurt after an attempted carjacking in Stockton, deputies said Monday. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a report of a shooting in the parking lot of Déjà Vu Showgirls on North West Lane just before 1 a.m. However,...
STOCKTON, CA

