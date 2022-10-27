Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fox40
Suspect stabs young teenager, then flees, Sacramento Police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A young teenager was stabbed on Halloween night in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said to FOX40 News. Police said officers responded to a report of an assault on the 4700 block of Westlake Parkway, near Del Paso Road and Interstate 5. According to police,...
Fox40
One person injured in shooting on Fruitridge Road
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said to FOX40 News. According to police, officers responded around 7 a.m. to a report of a shooting on the 8600 block of Fruitridge Road. Police said officers found a...
KCRA.com
Sacramento auto shop indicted for selling stolen catalytic converters worth millions
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento auto shop with a suspended license that was operating out of a home is facing federal charges after allegedly receiving more than $38 million in payment for transporting stolen catalytic converters across state lines, according to a federal indictment. According to court documents, the...
KCRA.com
Report of shooting at Sacramento school was swatting call, police say: 'This stuff isn't a joke'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police determined that a false report of a shooting at Christian Brothers High School was a swatting call, a trend that law enforcement agencies continue to struggle with. Zach Eaton with the Sacramento Police Department told KCRA 3 that someone called 911 around 10:30 a.m....
KCRA.com
Roseville homeowner speaks out after Halloween decorations destroyed, 5 teens arrested
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Five teenagers accused of a vandalism spree in Roseville that targeted Halloween decorations have been arrested. One of the victims told KCRA 3 that within 30 seconds, the vandals had destroyed a display that was years in the making. "I’ve been working on it for four...
KCRA.com
Man injured in Rancho Cordova shooting, officials say
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — A man was sent to the hospital Tuesday evening after he was shot, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Several people from nearby apartments reported the shooting around 5:05 p.m. along the 3500 block of Data Drive in Rancho Cordova, the sheriff's office said. Deputies who went to the scene found a victim and transported him to the hospital.
Police surround Elk Grove home in search of stabbing suspect
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Police officers surrounded a house in Elk Grove Tuesday morning in search of a suspect who may have stabbed a relative, the Elk Grove Police Department said. According to police, a SWAT team searched the home but determined the suspect was not inside. Police said that Springhurst Drive, the road […]
KCRA.com
89-year-old Lincoln woman robbed by man with knife at home, police say
LINCOLN, Calif. — Lincoln police are searching for a man who robbed an 89-year-old woman at knifepoint at her home. The suspected attacker knocked on the woman’s door in the Lariat Loop area Saturday night and claimed he needed to retrieve a child’s ball in her backyard, police said.
Sacramento police: Wanted felon was suspect in caught on camera attack at Kiki's Chicken
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police say the man shot by Sacramento officers in Elk Grove was wanted on felony financial crimes out of Southern California and was a suspect in a June assault investigation in the Lavender Height's District. "We will pursue these crimes to the absolute best of our...
Lili Xu’s murder was organized for financial benefit: DA
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested on Thursday for the murder of Oakland dentist Lili Xu, the Oakland Police Department announced. On Monday, documents released by the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office shed more light on the motive behind the killing. One of the arrestees was 73-year-old Nelson Chia, who was Xu’s long-time […]
KCRA.com
Stabbing suspect not found, roads reopen in Elk Grove neighborhood, police say
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Roads have reopened in Elk Grove after a stabbing suspect was not found in the area, police said. Officers had a perimeter around a house on Springhurst Drive near Goldy Glen Way as they searched for a suspect accused of stabbing a family member. Police...
4 women allegedly steal $90,000 in goods from Arden-Arcade business
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — The owners of a Sacramento clothing and jewelry store are asking for the public's help in identifying four women who stole nearly $100,000 worth of items in a brazen act caught on camera. Surveillance footage shows a group of four women entering Liz Shoes Best &...
KCRA.com
Lathrop man killed, 3-year-old in car unharmed after freeway shooting, CHP says
LATHROP, Calif. — A 41-year-old Lathrop man was killed in a freeway shooting with his 3-year-old child in the car on Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol said. CHP officers responded to a report of a traffic collision on southbound Interstate 5 and Highway 120 around 10:24 a.m. The driver...
CHP finds driver dead in SUV near Lathrop, toddler passenger uninjured
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a man found dead at the wheel of an SUV who had a 3-year-old uninjured passenger Tuesday morning near Lathrop, according to a news release from the agency. At around 10:30 a.m., the CHP’s Stockton Communications Center was notified about a collision near “southbound I-5 and SR-120,” […]
Motorcyclist killed in crash involving Sacramento Police car identified
SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento County Coroner's Office has identified a man that was killed in a crash involving a Sacramento Police car.At around 8:10 p.m., a Sacramento Police Department officer was traveling in a patrol vehicle when it collided with a motorcycle at the intersection of May Street and Bell Avenue in North Sacramento. The motorcycle rider was taken to an area hospital to be treated for unknown injuries, according to a police department public information officer. Denzil Broadhurst, 61, was later pronounced dead. The officer was not injured, police say.It's unknown if the officer was responding to a call at the time of the incident. The official cause of the crash is under investigation and won't be made known for about a week, the spokesperson says.Sacramento police say they will be doing an additional internal administrative review as part of their investigation into the incident.
KCRA.com
Family who lost home in the Mosquito Fire surprised with $12,000 in grocery gift cards
GEORGETOWN, Calif. — Many families and businesses in Placer and El Dorado counties are still working to recover and rebuild after theMosquito Fire. In September, the fire destroyed dozens of structures and homes. Mar-Val Food Stores is one of the few grocery stores in the community of Georgetown, which...
5 suspects arrested after Halloween decoration vandalism spree in Roseville
ROSEVILLE – A group has been arrested after a vandalism spree in several Roseville-area neighborhoods that saw people's Halloween decorations destroyed. The Roseville Police Department says, within an hour late Sunday night, they got several reports from residents in the Fiddyment Farms and Sun City areas about people vandalizing Halloween decorations. One resident reported that all of their handmade Halloween lawn decorations they had created over the years had been damaged or destroyed. Other people reported to police that their inflatable decorations had been popped. In total, police say around $6,000 worth of damage was reported.Officers promptly reviewed home...
2 men shot in Stockton carjacking, deputies say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two men were hurt after an attempted carjacking in Stockton, deputies said Monday. The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said deputies received a report of a shooting in the parking lot of Déjà Vu Showgirls on North West Lane just before 1 a.m. However,...
KCRA.com
13-year-old middle school student in Dixon arrested with pistol, magazines in backpack
DIXON, Calif. — A 13-year-old middle school student in Dixon was arrested on Monday for having a semi-automatic pistol with magazines inside his backpack, police said. Dixon police said a school resource officer and other police personnel responded to John Knight Middle School at 11:08 a.m. in response to a report of a student with a weapon.
Comments / 6