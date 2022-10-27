Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Scattered showers return for the second half of the weekend
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather is quiet as we start the weekend, but some changes are on the way by Sunday. If you have any Saturday night plans, the forecast is looking good. We stay dry, but clouds will start to increase. Low temperatures dip into the upper-40s and lower-50s.
wymt.com
Sunshine continues for now as we warm up into the weekend
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a warm and breezy, then cool and cloudy turn to the work week, we’re back to sunshine out there this afternoon and we have one more day of dry weather ahead. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. More clear skies on the way as we head...
wymt.com
Nice start to the last weekend of October before rain chances return Sunday
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a few morning clouds, the skies will light up quite nicely as sunshine moves in for most of the next couple of days. It could be a bit overcast at times to start your Friday, but that will quickly give way to nice conditions by this afternoon. Sun and clouds will take us to near the 70-degree mark later. Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with lows dropping to near 40.
k105.com
Drought conditions worsen across Kentucky
Continued dry weather has led to an expansion of both the area and severity of drought conditions in Kentucky, according to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report issued Thursday. The eastern half of Pike County is the only area of the state not experiencing any drought conditions in the Oct....
wymt.com
Fall leaves add fuel to wildfire in Ky. county
JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - A wildfire in Breathitt County that has burned more than 50 acres is gaining fuel from fall leaves on the ground. Jake Hall, the branch manager at the Hazard Branch, of the Kentucky Division of Forestry, said “Over the past week we’ve had 80 fires burn around 3,900 acres.”
wymt.com
Mountain Homeplace hosts a pumpkin patch for plenty of fall fun
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Homeplace has hosted a pumpkin patch every weekend throughout the month of October, but this weekend is the final chance for folks to come out and enjoy the fall festivities before Christmas preparations begin. With buildings dating back to the mid-1800s, officials said...
kentuckytoday.com
Debris pickup in eastern Kentucky paused until Tuesday
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) –Transportation Cabinet contract crews collecting eligible flood debris in eastern Kentucky counties will alter plans during the Halloween weekend when more pedestrian traffic is expected, it was announced on Friday. Right of way debris collections will be paused Saturday through Monday. Waterway debris removal crews will...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky battling several forest fires
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Burn bans have spread rampant across the state over the last few weeks. Now forest fires are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman says crews are fighting at least four active fires as of Saturday. “The...
WLWT 5
Kentucky’s prognosticating woolly worm to give its winter forecast
All hail the woolly worm, harbinger of winter. The annual migration of the wooly worm caterpillar has begun, a sure sign that autumn is upon us. Also known as Pyrrharctia Isabella or a woolly bear, the larvae emerge from the earth in the colder months -- brown and black hair cover the bodies.
spectrumnews1.com
‘Our new normal’: After flood disaster, Letcher County family starts over with new home
NEON, Ky. — Philip Fleming remembered the sound of the creek surging up under the home in Neon that used to belong to his grandparents—the one he spent almost two years fixing up. “I’d never seen water move that fast,” he recalled. “It was like it had pressure...
wymt.com
Family wonders why hole in front of their home wasn’t fixed during street project
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Near the end of September, we first introduced you to the problem of Vinson Street in Williamson, with holes that locals described as canyons in the middle of the road. Then, a few days ago, we shared how the West Virginia Division of Highways came in...
wymt.com
Woodsongs staff give out instruments to flood survivors
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Woodsongs, a network celebrating local musicians and artists, was in Knott County today to give out donated instruments to flood survivors. All kinds of wooden instruments sat ready for a new home, and hundreds of flood survivors were lined up to call one their own. “I...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Franklin County (KY) Donates Fire Engine to Flood Ravaged Neighbors
Franklin County (KY) Fire Department has donated a fire truck to flood ravaged Letcher County (KY), according to a report published by The State Journal. According to the report, the fire truck was removed from service in Franklin County and hasn’t been in service for more than a year and the department has tried multiple times to sell the surplus vehicle.
wdrb.com
KSP: London, Kentucky officer killed by alleged drunk driver in early morning crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A London, Kentucky police officer is dead after an early morning crash. According to Kentucky State Police, the officer was hit in a "head on crash" just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning. The crash occurred at the intersection of South Main Street and KY 229 Barbourville...
wymt.com
Whitley County snaps Corbins hold on 13th Region volleyball crown
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - After five straight season’s of dominance from the lady Red-Hounds the Colonels spoil the parade with a four-set victory. Whitley County went down 1-0 loosing set one 25-22, but that’s as far as Corbin would get. The Colonels stormed back and won the next...
wymt.com
Scores from Week 11 of mountain high school football
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The high school regular season has come to an end and here’s how our mountain teams fared in their regular season finales. Pike Central vs. Paintsville (not played reportedly due to lack of officials)
wymt.com
‘Run for Shelter’ 5K held to benefit Floyd County homeless shelter
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Maddiwar House of Hope in Floyd County helps people in need throughout Eastern Kentucky. On Saturday, folks across the region came together at Stonecrest Golf Course for the Run for Shelter 5K to benefit the House of Hope. “We’re trying to give folks a...
wymt.com
Paintsville cruises in 15th Region Volleyball championship
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The storybook season for the Paintsville Lady Tigers will continue in the KHSAA state tournament. Paintsville cruised past Johnson Central in three sets (25-13, 25-23, 25-16) to clinch their fourth 15th Region volleyball championship in six seasons and advance to the state tournament. The Lady...
wymt.com
Driver taken to hospital following early morning school bus crash in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Sheriff Joe Engle told WYMT his office responded to the scene of a school bus crash. It happened early Thursday morning in the Lotts Creek community. We’re told the bus driver was taken to a hospital. We do not know his current condition....
q95fm.net
Recalls Announced For Multiple Food Brands
Now, a couple of updates from the Floyd County Health Department:. -Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc., a Xenia, Ohio establishment, is recalling approximately 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
