Hazard, KY

Scattered showers return for the second half of the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The weather is quiet as we start the weekend, but some changes are on the way by Sunday. If you have any Saturday night plans, the forecast is looking good. We stay dry, but clouds will start to increase. Low temperatures dip into the upper-40s and lower-50s.
Sunshine continues for now as we warm up into the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a warm and breezy, then cool and cloudy turn to the work week, we’re back to sunshine out there this afternoon and we have one more day of dry weather ahead. Tonight through Tomorrow Night. More clear skies on the way as we head...
HAZARD, KY
Nice start to the last weekend of October before rain chances return Sunday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a few morning clouds, the skies will light up quite nicely as sunshine moves in for most of the next couple of days. It could be a bit overcast at times to start your Friday, but that will quickly give way to nice conditions by this afternoon. Sun and clouds will take us to near the 70-degree mark later. Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with lows dropping to near 40.
HAZARD, KY
Drought conditions worsen across Kentucky

Continued dry weather has led to an expansion of both the area and severity of drought conditions in Kentucky, according to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report issued Thursday. The eastern half of Pike County is the only area of the state not experiencing any drought conditions in the Oct....
KENTUCKY STATE
Fall leaves add fuel to wildfire in Ky. county

JACKSON, Ky. (WKYT) - A wildfire in Breathitt County that has burned more than 50 acres is gaining fuel from fall leaves on the ground. Jake Hall, the branch manager at the Hazard Branch, of the Kentucky Division of Forestry, said “Over the past week we’ve had 80 fires burn around 3,900 acres.”
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
Mountain Homeplace hosts a pumpkin patch for plenty of fall fun

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Homeplace has hosted a pumpkin patch every weekend throughout the month of October, but this weekend is the final chance for folks to come out and enjoy the fall festivities before Christmas preparations begin. With buildings dating back to the mid-1800s, officials said...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
Debris pickup in eastern Kentucky paused until Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) –Transportation Cabinet contract crews collecting eligible flood debris in eastern Kentucky counties will alter plans during the Halloween weekend when more pedestrian traffic is expected, it was announced on Friday. Right of way debris collections will be paused Saturday through Monday. Waterway debris removal crews will...
KENTUCKY STATE
Eastern Ky battling several forest fires

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Burn bans have spread rampant across the state over the last few weeks. Now forest fires are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman says crews are fighting at least four active fires as of Saturday. “The...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
Woodsongs staff give out instruments to flood survivors

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Woodsongs, a network celebrating local musicians and artists, was in Knott County today to give out donated instruments to flood survivors. All kinds of wooden instruments sat ready for a new home, and hundreds of flood survivors were lined up to call one their own. “I...
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
Franklin County (KY) Donates Fire Engine to Flood Ravaged Neighbors

Franklin County (KY) Fire Department has donated a fire truck to flood ravaged Letcher County (KY), according to a report published by The State Journal. According to the report, the fire truck was removed from service in Franklin County and hasn’t been in service for more than a year and the department has tried multiple times to sell the surplus vehicle.
Scores from Week 11 of mountain high school football

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The high school regular season has come to an end and here’s how our mountain teams fared in their regular season finales. Pike Central vs. Paintsville (not played reportedly due to lack of officials)
HAZARD, KY
Paintsville cruises in 15th Region Volleyball championship

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The storybook season for the Paintsville Lady Tigers will continue in the KHSAA state tournament. Paintsville cruised past Johnson Central in three sets (25-13, 25-23, 25-16) to clinch their fourth 15th Region volleyball championship in six seasons and advance to the state tournament. The Lady...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
Recalls Announced For Multiple Food Brands

Now, a couple of updates from the Floyd County Health Department:. -Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc., a Xenia, Ohio establishment, is recalling approximately 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

