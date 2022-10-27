ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 11

AP_000971.8a3b8014a06b4b3291af9db09a80e5f6.1521
3d ago

$100,000,000.Liberals getting rich off of Californians and killing the poverty stricken citizens.Daryl is a criminal liar. The entire county is full of leadership tapping into funds and doing nothing. They have done nothing for homeless. That money could built a subdivision community in Granite Bay, don’t even try and lie to us that you built shelter and community help for the homeless.Throw the liberal leaders in Sacramento in Jail.

6
lasster
2d ago

Great job California, let's continue to handicap our police from doing their job and protecting their citizens. Instead just move the criminals to the next park where more people are accosted or even injured. Love what the Democrats have done to this state. Dahle! Dahle! Dahle! Dahle! Maybe if you say his name out loud more often the idiocrats will see there is another candidate to choose from other than the other N-word in office.PS Don't get your panties in a bundle, I mean Newsom

3
plantpc4u
2d ago

Crazy but he’s just going to another neighborhood. They need to get this person off the streets.

6
 

FOX40

Men in ski masks attempt to rob McClatchy High Students, school district says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Within the past week, men in ski masks have attempted to rob students at C.K. McClatchy High School, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. The district said that two separate attempted robbery’s occurred in the surrounding neighborhood of the school and that no students were physically harmed. “We have […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento vehicle-to-vehicle shooting leaves one dead

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one man is dead following a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting along Martin Luther King Boulevard on Thursday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. At 12:54 p.m. a two-round ShotSpotter Activation occurred in the 6400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office, and a few moments later […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Man stops to help Stockton officer caught in a struggle with suspect

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver in Stockton stopped and helped after he noticed an officer caught in a struggle with a suspect, the Stockton Police Officers Association said. The SPOA said an officer pulled a man on a motorcycle over around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday near Hammer Lane and Alexandria Place. The officer reportedly searched […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

1 dead after broad daylight car-to-car shooting in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Deputies say the person hurt in a broad daylight car-to-car shooting in south Sacramento on Thursday has died. The incident happened just before 1 p.m. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says they got a two-round ShotSpotter activation along the 6400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Just minutes later, a passerby called to report seeing someone inside a crashed car that appeared to have been shot. Deputies responded to the scene and found one man sitting inside his car that had crashed into a fence. The man had been shot at least once and deputies started life-saving measures before medics arrived. The man was then rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries hours later, the sheriff's office says. Detectives have now taken over the investigation. While they already determined that a car-to-car shooting had occurred, no information about the other vehicle – or what possibly led up to the shooting – has been released. Authorities have not yet released the name of the man who was killed. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Three shootings reported in Stockton on Friday night, early Saturday morning

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings between 6 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Friday night, into Saturday morning. The first reported shooting occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 600 block of West Worth Street when officers in the Seaport District heard gunshots and responded to the area, according to police. When […]
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

14-year-old killed after North Highlands shooting, Sacramento sheriff says

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A 14-year-old died Friday night after a shooting in the North Highlands area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Dispatchers got a call just after 9 p.m. from a resident in the 3700 block of Lenore Way who reported hearing shots nearby and that somebody might have been lying down in the grass, the sheriff's office said. Deputies arrived and found a male juvenile who was not responding.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man convicted for killing grandfather

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County man was convicted on Friday for killing his grandfather in 2020, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. In March 2020, Frankie Swanson IV killed his grandfather Frank “Pete” Swanson II, 78, after striking the elderly man in the head with a baseball bat several times, […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Roseville restaurant manager allegedly threatened by teen with knife

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville teen was arrested on Oct. 20 after allegedly brandishing a weapon at a restaurant manager, according to the Roseville Police Department. The manager said that a group of teens were loitering behind his restaurant in the 9000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard. When he went out back to confront […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Police Look for Driver Who Caused Pedestrian Fatality

Fatal Accident on Fruitridge Road Involves Hit-and-Run Driver. A pedestrian fatality was reported in Sacramento on October 27 after a man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver. Police are conducting an active search for the fleeing driver. The Sacramento Police Department reported that the collision occurred along Fruitridge Road close to Power Inn Road sometime before 6:18 a.m.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police bust unlicensed event in Sacramento for allegedly selling alcohol illegally

SACRAMENTO – An unlicensed event in Sacramento has been busted on suspicion of selling alcohol illegally. The Sacramento Police Department says, on Wednesday, they got several neighborhood complaints that a business was illegally selling alcohol. Police have not disclosed the name of the business. Officers with the department's Entertainment Team who responded to the business ended up arresting one person on suspicion of selling alcohol without a permit. Patrons at the business were also asked to leave, police say.Alcoholic beverages have been seized for evidence, police say.No other details about the investigation, including where the business is located and the name of the person arrested, have been released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Nearly $100,000 jewelry heist in Arden-Arcade caught on camera

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of women were caught on camera stealing nearly $100,000 worth of jewelry from an Arden-Arcade boutique. The store’s owner said the women came in with one goal: steal jewelry. And investigators believe they may be behind other robberies in the area. While it was all caught on camera, the […]
ARDEN-ARCADE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Bodycam video released of suspect being shot by police in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE - The Sacramento Police Department has released bodycam videos showing the events that led up to an officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove.According to the Sacramento Police Department, on October 11 just after noon, detectives were at an apartment complex in the 6800 block of Di Lusso Drive in Elk Grove trying to locate Terry Sharp, who was wanted in connection with a June assault investigation related to a possible "bias incident."Police say that, around 12:10 p.m., detectives saw Sharp in the complex and attempted to arrest him. They told Sharp they were police and ordered Sharp to drop...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Bomb threat cleared at Davis school

DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Davis Police Department investigated a possible threat at Oliver Wendell Holmes Junior High on Friday, according to the Davis Joint Unified School District. At 11:37 a.m. the district announced the campus is safe and the shelter in place order was lifted. The district said that a note in a boy’s […]
DAVIS, CA
ABC10

