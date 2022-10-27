ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver confirms intention to sign new 'multi-year' contract with team

Lewis Hamilton has revealed he plans to sign a new "multi-year" contract with Mercedes that will see the seven-time world champion race into his forties. The 37-year-old said earlier in his career that he did not envisage racing to such an age, but after losing out to Red Bull's Max Verstappen on two successive drivers' titles, insists Mercedes "have a championship that we need to get back".
Yardbarker

Lewis Hamilton’s 2023 title prospects handed MAJOR boost by Red Bull chief

Red Bull chief Christian Horner has delivered some good news to Mercedes fans ahead of the 2023 F1 campaign. Red Bull have been far and away the best team on the grid in 2022, with Max Verstappen winning the Drivers’ championship and his team topping the Constructors’ standings.
The Independent

Voices: Red Bull’s punishment isn’t just unfair – it could ruin F1 forever

Today, the FIA proved to the world once again that they do not have what it takes to adjudicate over their own sport.Red Bull Racing, found to be guilty by an FIA investigation of a “minor breach” of the budget cap last season, have been punished under the terms of an ‘Accepted Breach Agreement’ (ABA) with a $7m fine and a minor development penalty on next season’s car.Red Bull fans have been quick to point out what they believe to be the key word – “minor”, meaning that the team overspent by 5 per cent or under of the...
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Hallie Deegan Decision News

Nearly two weeks ago, Hailie Deegan made her Xfinity Series debut. She finished in 13th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With so much uncertainty surrounding Deegan's future in the Xfinity Series, it was announced on Thursday that she'll be with Ford next year. That being said, Deegan's status in...
Citrus County Chronicle

Hamilton opens talks with Mercedes on multiyear extension

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has just three races remaining to avoid the first winless season of his illustrious Formula One career — a mark that might force other drivers to question if it's time to get out of the car. Not the seven-time champion.
BBC

Lewis Hamilton reacts to Fernando Alonso comments about value of his seven titles

Lewis Hamilton has reacted to his old rival Fernando Alonso questioning the value of some of his championships. The Spaniard said in an interview with the Netherlands' Telegraaf this week that a championship has "less value when you've only had to fight with your team-mate". Hamilton then posted a picture...
The Independent

F1 qualifying RESULT: Lewis Hamilton falls short as Max Verstappen takes pole at Mexican GP

Max Verstappen claimed pole position for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix after beating George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to top spot.A day after his Red Bull team were fined £6million for breaching Formula One’s financial rules, Verstappen delivered a superb lap in the breathless Mexico City air to take the qualifying spoils.Russell finished second, 0.304 seconds behind Verstappen, with Hamilton 0.309 secs further back. Home favourite Sergio Perez will line up in fourth ahead of the 811-metre stampede to the opening corner for Sunday’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.Hamilton finished runner-up to Verstappen at last weekend’s United States Grand...
MotorAuthority

2022 F1 Mexican Grand Prix preview

The 2022 Formula 1 World Championship continues this weekend with round 20, the Mexican Grand Prix, taking place at Mexico City's Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The annual race, officially the Mexico City Grand Prix, runs on a 2.7-mile circuit that lies at an altitude of close to 7,500 feet. Thinner air density makes the engines work harder, and generating sufficient cooling and downforce are also more of a challenge. The return of ground effects this season should shake things up a bit.
mailplus.co.uk

Verstappen: Lewis can’t bear to utter my name

IT has been brought to Max Verstappen’s attention that Lewis Hamilton can barely permit himself to refer to him by name. When asked at press conferences about the deeds of the Dutchman who dethroned him as world champion, Hamilton will deflect his praise on to Red Bull’s superior machinery and talk of ‘they’ and ‘them’ and not ‘Max’ and ‘he’.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

George Russell sets practice pace at Mexican GP as Charles Leclerc crashes out

George Russell clocked the fastest time in second practice for the Mexican Grand Prix – as Charles Leclerc crashed out in his Ferrari.Russell put his Mercedes on top as he was only one of five drivers to use the soft tyres, with the rest of the grid trialling next year’s Pirelli compound.The Briton finished ahead of Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon, with Lewis Hamilton, who did not use the speediest rubber, fourth.FP2 CLASSIFICATION 🏁George Russell finishes on top for FP2! #MexicoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/nLrDWuvH85— Formula 1 (@F1) October 28, 2022Russell finished eight tenths faster than Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who posted the...
Road & Track

For One Andretti's Dream, A Price Tag: $200 Million

“He’s out of fuel!” the TV announcer screamed into his microphone. “[Michael Andretti] is out of fuel, dropping to the inside! And here comes the finish line! Who’s gonna win it?!”. This story originally appeared in Volume 13 of Road & Track. Michael Andretti was in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Independent

F1 LIVE: George Russell goes fastest in practice at Mexico GP

Red Bull have been fined £6.07m ($7m) by the FIA and been given a 10% reduction in car development time for breaching the 2021 Formula 1 budget cap - meaning Max Verstappen will not be stripped of his first world title.The team have now come to terms with an ‘Accepted Breach Agreement’ (ABA) with the FIA, with the agreed penalty announced on Friday afternoon. The overspend from Red Bull was revealed to be £1.864m, with the FIA acknowledging that the breach would have been £432,652 if a tax credit had been correctly applied.Red Bull’s fine is not a reduction...

Comments / 0

Community Policy