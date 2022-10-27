Read full article on original website
Sporting News
F1 qualifying results: Starting grid for Mexican Grand Prix as Max Verstappen holds off Mercedes challenge
Max Verstappen held off the challenge of Mercedes to claim pole position for Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix. The newly crowned back-to-back world champion produced a fine final flying lap to finish ahead of George Russell and Lewis Hamilton, who had led the way in the final practice session. Russell said...
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton: Mercedes driver confirms intention to sign new 'multi-year' contract with team
Lewis Hamilton has revealed he plans to sign a new "multi-year" contract with Mercedes that will see the seven-time world champion race into his forties. The 37-year-old said earlier in his career that he did not envisage racing to such an age, but after losing out to Red Bull's Max Verstappen on two successive drivers' titles, insists Mercedes "have a championship that we need to get back".
Yardbarker
Lewis Hamilton’s 2023 title prospects handed MAJOR boost by Red Bull chief
Red Bull chief Christian Horner has delivered some good news to Mercedes fans ahead of the 2023 F1 campaign. Red Bull have been far and away the best team on the grid in 2022, with Max Verstappen winning the Drivers’ championship and his team topping the Constructors’ standings.
Voices: Red Bull’s punishment isn’t just unfair – it could ruin F1 forever
Today, the FIA proved to the world once again that they do not have what it takes to adjudicate over their own sport.Red Bull Racing, found to be guilty by an FIA investigation of a “minor breach” of the budget cap last season, have been punished under the terms of an ‘Accepted Breach Agreement’ (ABA) with a $7m fine and a minor development penalty on next season’s car.Red Bull fans have been quick to point out what they believe to be the key word – “minor”, meaning that the team overspent by 5 per cent or under of the...
NASCAR World Reacts To Hallie Deegan Decision News
Nearly two weeks ago, Hailie Deegan made her Xfinity Series debut. She finished in 13th place at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With so much uncertainty surrounding Deegan's future in the Xfinity Series, it was announced on Thursday that she'll be with Ford next year. That being said, Deegan's status in...
Sporting News
What time does the NASCAR race start today? TV schedule, channel for 2022 Martinsville playoff race
With one race left before the final cut of the Cup Series postseason, Denny Hamlin finds himself on the outside looking in. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has put together one of the most sparkling careers in NASCAR history, winning 48 races on the circuit. He seems a certainty for the NASCAR Hall of Fame when all is said and done.
NASCAR’s Smallest Cup Series Team Scores a Big Win With a Driver Commitment
Xfinity Series standout Austin Hill will get his first extensive Cup Series experience thanks to NASCAR's tiniest team. The post NASCAR’s Smallest Cup Series Team Scores a Big Win With a Driver Commitment appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: Stewart-Haas Racing, Cole Custer Lose Race Manipulation Appeal
If Tony Stewart was “so mad” at NASCAR a few weeks ago over the Cole Custer situation, he’s not going to be much happier. The appeal Stewart-Haas Racing filed over an alleged attempt to manipulate the race at Charlotte was denied. On the final lap of the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hamilton opens talks with Mercedes on multiyear extension
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has just three races remaining to avoid the first winless season of his illustrious Formula One career — a mark that might force other drivers to question if it's time to get out of the car. Not the seven-time champion.
SkySports
Mexico City GP, Practice Three: George Russell leads Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes storm to the front | Can they take pole?
Mercedes, who have no race wins and only one pole position this year with only three races left, have been talking up their Mexico chances due to the track layout and the high altitude, and delivered on that promise in P3. Russell was fastest with a 1:18.399, with Hamilton was...
BBC
Lewis Hamilton reacts to Fernando Alonso comments about value of his seven titles
Lewis Hamilton has reacted to his old rival Fernando Alonso questioning the value of some of his championships. The Spaniard said in an interview with the Netherlands' Telegraaf this week that a championship has "less value when you've only had to fight with your team-mate". Hamilton then posted a picture...
ESPN
Wolff: Red Bull's 'reputational damage' a deterrent for rivals breaking cost cap
MEXICO CITY -- Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff believes the reputational damage Red Bull sustained after breaching Formula One's cost cap last year is a big enough deterrent to stop teams doing the same in the future. Red Bull was fined $7 million and had its aerodynamic testing allowance reduced...
F1 qualifying RESULT: Lewis Hamilton falls short as Max Verstappen takes pole at Mexican GP
Max Verstappen claimed pole position for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix after beating George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to top spot.A day after his Red Bull team were fined £6million for breaching Formula One’s financial rules, Verstappen delivered a superb lap in the breathless Mexico City air to take the qualifying spoils.Russell finished second, 0.304 seconds behind Verstappen, with Hamilton 0.309 secs further back. Home favourite Sergio Perez will line up in fourth ahead of the 811-metre stampede to the opening corner for Sunday’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.Hamilton finished runner-up to Verstappen at last weekend’s United States Grand...
MotorAuthority
2022 F1 Mexican Grand Prix preview
The 2022 Formula 1 World Championship continues this weekend with round 20, the Mexican Grand Prix, taking place at Mexico City's Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. The annual race, officially the Mexico City Grand Prix, runs on a 2.7-mile circuit that lies at an altitude of close to 7,500 feet. Thinner air density makes the engines work harder, and generating sufficient cooling and downforce are also more of a challenge. The return of ground effects this season should shake things up a bit.
mailplus.co.uk
Verstappen: Lewis can’t bear to utter my name
IT has been brought to Max Verstappen’s attention that Lewis Hamilton can barely permit himself to refer to him by name. When asked at press conferences about the deeds of the Dutchman who dethroned him as world champion, Hamilton will deflect his praise on to Red Bull’s superior machinery and talk of ‘they’ and ‘them’ and not ‘Max’ and ‘he’.
George Russell sets practice pace at Mexican GP as Charles Leclerc crashes out
George Russell clocked the fastest time in second practice for the Mexican Grand Prix – as Charles Leclerc crashed out in his Ferrari.Russell put his Mercedes on top as he was only one of five drivers to use the soft tyres, with the rest of the grid trialling next year’s Pirelli compound.The Briton finished ahead of Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon, with Lewis Hamilton, who did not use the speediest rubber, fourth.FP2 CLASSIFICATION 🏁George Russell finishes on top for FP2! #MexicoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/nLrDWuvH85— Formula 1 (@F1) October 28, 2022Russell finished eight tenths faster than Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who posted the...
Road & Track
For One Andretti's Dream, A Price Tag: $200 Million
“He’s out of fuel!” the TV announcer screamed into his microphone. “[Michael Andretti] is out of fuel, dropping to the inside! And here comes the finish line! Who’s gonna win it?!”. This story originally appeared in Volume 13 of Road & Track. Michael Andretti was in...
F1 News: Punishment For Red Bull Revealed After Cost Cap Breach Details Released by FIA
This year of F1 has been making plenty of headlines, but for the wrong reasons. Earlier this year it was rumoured that Red Bull had exceeded the cost cap outlined for the 2021 season. And after the controversial ending at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, it’s no surprise that fans of the sport were furious.
F1 LIVE: George Russell goes fastest in practice at Mexico GP
Red Bull have been fined £6.07m ($7m) by the FIA and been given a 10% reduction in car development time for breaching the 2021 Formula 1 budget cap - meaning Max Verstappen will not be stripped of his first world title.The team have now come to terms with an ‘Accepted Breach Agreement’ (ABA) with the FIA, with the agreed penalty announced on Friday afternoon. The overspend from Red Bull was revealed to be £1.864m, with the FIA acknowledging that the breach would have been £432,652 if a tax credit had been correctly applied.Red Bull’s fine is not a reduction...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Barrichello too quick on chasing debut for Donald McCain team?
Owners Group and Donald McCain could have a decent chasing prospect on their hands with Barrichello making his fencing debut at Uttoxeter this afternoon. 3.40 Uttoxeter - McCain sends intriguing chase prospect. Barrichello won on four occasions last season for the Donald McCain team, including at Listed level, and makes...
