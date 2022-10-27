Read full article on original website
mymcmedia.org
Housing Committee Reviews Rent Increase Protection Bill
The Montgomery County Planning, Housing and Economic Development (PHED) Committee reviewed a bill on Monday, Oct. 24 that could limit rent increases of more than 4.4% for six months. If enacted, Expedited Bill 22-22, would stall rent increases of over 4.4% for up to nine months. A clause in the...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services Director Mitra Pedoeem to Retire
For Immediate Release: Wednesday, October 26, 2022. After more than 40 years of service in various levels of government, Montgomery County’s Department of Permitting Services (DPS) Director Mitra Pedoeem has announced that she plans to retire in December to spend time with her family and to travel. “I am...
foxbaltimore.com
Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox speaks at 'Freedom Rally' in Owings Mills
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox spoke at a Freedom Rally on Saturday afternoon. Candidate for Maryland Attorney General, Michael Peroutka, Maryland State Delegates Nino Mangione, and Pat Mcdonough were also in attendance. Cox says his top priorities are limiting crime and fighting inflation. The candidate...
Opinion: In the general election, a tale of two counties
Why are Frederick County Democrats taking an anti-union stance on a charter question? The post Opinion: In the general election, a tale of two counties appeared first on Maryland Matters.
wypr.org
Maryland desperately needs election judges for the midterm election
As early voting began in Maryland Thursday, elections officials throughout the state were struggling to find enough election judges to fully staff the polls, worried that the shortage could lead to problems. But they weren’t alone. Nikki Charlson, deputy administrator of the state Board of Elections, says it's a national problem.
Review sought after Maryland park manager indicted on rape charges
BALTIMORE (AP) — Two Maryland lawmakers have called for an independent review of the state Department of Natural Resources' handling of repeated complaints against the former manager at Gunpowder Falls State Park.A Baltimore County grand jury indicted former longtime manager Michael Browning Monday on charges that include rape and assault.The Baltimore Sun reports that state Sen. Sarah Elfreth and Del. Eric Luedtke called for the review in a letter to Jeannie Haddaway-Riccio, Maryland's secretary of natural resources."(T)he behavior and lack of accountability described is inexcusable and requires prompt action by the Department to address the issues raised and ensure that a similar...
mymcmedia.org
County Offering Free E-Scooter Clinics
Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) is sponsoring three free clinics this fall for residents to learn how to use electric scooters. The clinics will give residents 18-and-older the opportunity to take a test ride, learn safety tips and get details on basic scooter laws. Each drop-in session will last two-to-four hours and e-scooters will be available at each site. Anyone interested in e-scooters can stop in at any time during the clinic.
Central Maryland gets millions from Homeland Security for terrorism preparedness
Baltimore-area counties are getting millions of dollars in state/federal funding for terrorism preparedness.
mymcmedia.org
Silver Spring Gallery Opening Exhibit to Raise Awareness of Lynchings in Montgomery County
A new exhibition at the Kramer Gallery in Silver Spring starting Wednesday, Nov. 2. will look to raise awareness of lynchings that took place in Montgomery County in the 1880s. The Arts and Humanities Council of Montgomery County will showcase original artwork from seven artists in their “Certain Party or...
mocoshow.com
Coming Soon to Rockville (Restaurants, Retail, and More)
Below is a list of restaurants and businesses that will be coming soon to Rockville, MD. Mochinut, a restaurant that serves mochi donuts, Korean rice flour hotdogs, soft serve, and bubble tea drinks (menu available below), is coming to 838 Rockville Pike– the current location of Tea-Do. Tea-Do is a “contemporary tea house” that was on the early side of MoCo’s bubble tea explosion in recent years, opening in January of 2016. Mochinut offers mochi donuts, which is described as “a donut that originated from Hawaii which is a combination of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi.” Up to 25 different flavors are available, but flavors will vary by location. The Mochinut menu also consists savory treats in the form of Korean hotdogs and offers other sweet menu items like soft serve ice cream and bubble tea drinks. An opening date is not yet available.
mymcmedia.org
Remembering Chief Charles Moose
During the Beltway Sniper Siege, now twenty years ago, few personalities burned themselves into our collective memory like Montgomery County Police Chief Charles Moose. As Moose led every press conference, his mood served as a barometer of the intensive manhunt, the largest in U.S. history. In the days following the...
President Biden to stump for gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore at Maryland event
BALTIMORE - President Joe Biden will make one final push in support of Maryland gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore.Biden will speak at a Wes Moore event to stump for the Democratic candidate.The "Get Out The Vote" rally will be on Monday, Nov. 7 – the day before Election Day. The location has not yet been revealed.According to the Washington Post, Moore leads a lopsided race for Maryland governor by more than 30 percentage points, according to three fall polls. Moore is challenging Dan Cox to replace Gov. Larry Hogan.The Washington Post reported that when Biden launched his fall push in Montgomery County in late August, he called Moore "the real deal."Moore has been endorsed by Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Barack Obama.Kamala Harris will be in Baltimore on Saturday at an event for Moore.
Baltimore to reveal squeegee worker plan; BPD commissioner believes residents will be 'quite impressed'
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's new policy for squeegee workers will be announced next week, a city representative said at a hearing for the Baltimore police consent decree Thursday morning. WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren was present at the hearing and reports the representative said that how the city enforces the law is just as important as whether the law is constitutionally enforceable, and that the new policy won't just be about removing washers from public visibility. Judge James K. Bredar, who oversees Baltimore City's consent decree, called police after an encounter with squeegee workers in Bolton Hill earlier this month. He...
rockvillenights.com
Armed carjacking in Rockville
Montgomery County police responded to a report of an armed carjacking in Rockville Tuesday night, October 25, 2022. The carjacking was reported in the 15200 block of Shady Grove Road at 10:42 PM Tuesday.
Former Capitol Police Officer Found Guilty Of Assisting With Jan. 6 Capitol Rioter In DC
A former US Capitol Police officer has been convicted for communicating with a rioter during the Jan. 6 insurrection in Washington, DC, federal officials announced. Michael Riley, 51, was found guilty of obstruction following a trial, though a jury was unable to reach a verdict on a second count, which ended in a mistrial, according to officials.
mymcmedia.org
19-Year-Old Bicyclist Dies After Hit-and-Run Sunday
Police said a 19-year-old bicyclist struck in a hit-and-run Sunday has died. William Villavicencio, of Silver Spring, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries Sunday night after he was struck by a driver who left the scene in the area of Georgia Avenue and Janet Road in Wheaton, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.
washco-md.net
Washington County Announces 2022-2023 Farm of the Year
HAGERSTOWN, MD (October 26, 2022) – The Washington County Department of Business Development is pleased to announce the 2022-2023 Farm of the Year, Baker Farms LLC of Boonsboro, Maryland. The Farm of the Year program recognizes a Washington County farm that showcases excellence in agriculture and promotes a greater...
Government Technology
New Market, Md., Speed Cameras Issue 1,005 Citations in 5 Days
(TNS) — Within the first five days of enforcement, speed cameras recorded more than 1,000 speeding violations on Main Street in New Market. Speed cameras were installed in New Market in August 2022 after the town council in March 2021 approved an ordinance to allow for the cameras, sparked by concerns of speeding raised by the council and mayor.
washingtoninformer.com
Prince George’s Councilman Turner Resigns, Seeks County Appointment
Prince George’s County Councilman Todd Turner resigned his office Saturday after County Executive Angela Alsobrooks selected him out of 37 candidates to lead the county’s Office of Ethics and Accountability, pending a public hearing on Oct. 24. A majority of the current County Council supported Turner’s appointment.
foxbaltimore.com
Harford Co. Schools in the midst of debate over gender identity and locker rooms
With no new policies or proposed changes on the table, Harford County Public Schools is in the midst of a debate over gender identity and student locker rooms. The conversation started last month, when State Senator Bob Cassilly sent a letter about the topic to the Harford County Board of Education.
