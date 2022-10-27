Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Haunted Town In California Might Surprise YouVince MartellacciClayton, CA
Elon Musk Now 'Rules' Five Companies After Twitter Purchase - And He Even Brings a Sink to Twitter HQZack Love
Twitter Gets Quick Changes Under Elon Musk OwnershipMark Hake
Choose these food trucks in San Francisco, California, the “City by the Bay”Stephen L DaltonSan Francisco, CA
The Oldest, Continuously Run Restaurant in California Is in San FranciscoDianaSan Francisco, CA
3 reasons why Golden State Warriors should consider trading Klay Thompson
The long-awaited return of Klay Thompson to the Golden State Warriors last season was undeniably epic. However, the elation was
Charlotte and Golden State to meet for out-of-conference game
LINE: Hornets -9; over/under is 234. BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte and Golden State face off in non-conference action. Charlotte went 43-39 overall a season ago while going 22-19 at home. The Hornets gave up 114.9 points per game while committing 19.9 fouls last season. Golden State went 33-19 in Western Conference...
Detroit faces Golden State, aims to end 5-game slide
LINE: Pistons -8; over/under is 230.5. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to break its five-game losing streak when the Pistons play Golden State. Detroit went 23-59 overall a season ago while going 13-28 at home. The Pistons averaged 104.8 points per game last season, 17.2 from the free throw line and 33.9 from beyond the arc.
Gilgeous-Alexander Posts All-Star Caliber Performance as Thunder Top Mavericks
A huge performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander helped push the Thunder past Dallas in overtime.
Colts vs. Commanders: Keys to the Game
INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts’ offense has turned the ball over too much, given up too many sacks and hasn’t scored enough points, so they’ll turn to quarterback Sam Ehlinger to try to turn those stats around and stay in playoff contention. IndyStar insider Joel Erickson gives his take on the quarterback change and his keys […]
Kansas State, UNC, Rise in College Football Coaches Poll
UCF cracked the top 25 after their win over Cincinnati.
Photo Gallery: Football Recruits for Northwestern Game
Iowa Plays Host to Large Group of Prospects Saturday at Kinnick
Rams striving to end long regular-season skid against 49ers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- - The Los Angeles Rams' rivalry with the 49ers has been thoroughly, shockingly one-sided in San Francisco's favor over the past several seasons. Well, except in the one meeting that mattered the most. But that NFC championship game victory by the Rams last January meant nothing when...
49ers listening to offers for RB Jeff Wilson, sources say
The San Francisco 49ers have received calls on running back Jeff Wilson and are willing to listen to potential offers, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Friday. Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL in rushing with 454 yards, but San Francisco has a crowded backfield with the arrival of Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchellclose to returning from injury.
Christian McCaffrey: If team gets rid of you, you take it personally
SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- While new San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey was excited to be traded back to the Bay Area, he's also found additional motivation from the fact that the Carolina Panthers were willing to let him go. Speaking to reporters in the Niners' locker room Thursday...
NFL Week 8 injury report: Deebo Samuel, Davante Adams and more
Injuries continue to impact rosters as we enter Week 8 of the NFL season. The New York Jets' win against the Denver Broncos came at a cost, as running back Breece Hall and right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered season-ending injuries. Hall tore his ACL and suffered a meniscus injury while Vera-Tucker needs surgery to repair a triceps injury. New York quickly found a replacement for the rookie running back, acquiring James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2023 conditional sixth-round pick.
