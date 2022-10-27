ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KGO

Charlotte and Golden State to meet for out-of-conference game

LINE: Hornets -9; over/under is 234. BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte and Golden State face off in non-conference action. Charlotte went 43-39 overall a season ago while going 22-19 at home. The Hornets gave up 114.9 points per game while committing 19.9 fouls last season. Golden State went 33-19 in Western Conference...
CHARLOTTE, NC
KGO

Detroit faces Golden State, aims to end 5-game slide

LINE: Pistons -8; over/under is 230.5. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to break its five-game losing streak when the Pistons play Golden State. Detroit went 23-59 overall a season ago while going 13-28 at home. The Pistons averaged 104.8 points per game last season, 17.2 from the free throw line and 33.9 from beyond the arc.
DETROIT, MI
FOX59

Colts vs. Commanders: Keys to the Game

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts’ offense has turned the ball over too much, given up too many sacks and hasn’t scored enough points, so they’ll turn to quarterback Sam Ehlinger to try to turn those stats around and stay in playoff contention. IndyStar insider Joel Erickson gives his take on the quarterback change and his keys […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KGO

Rams striving to end long regular-season skid against 49ers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- - The Los Angeles Rams' rivalry with the 49ers has been thoroughly, shockingly one-sided in San Francisco's favor over the past several seasons. Well, except in the one meeting that mattered the most. But that NFC championship game victory by the Rams last January meant nothing when...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

49ers listening to offers for RB Jeff Wilson, sources say

The San Francisco 49ers have received calls on running back Jeff Wilson and are willing to listen to potential offers, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Friday. Wilson ranks 11th in the NFL in rushing with 454 yards, but San Francisco has a crowded backfield with the arrival of Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchellclose to returning from injury.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KGO

NFL Week 8 injury report: Deebo Samuel, Davante Adams and more

Injuries continue to impact rosters as we enter Week 8 of the NFL season. The New York Jets' win against the Denver Broncos came at a cost, as running back Breece Hall and right tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered season-ending injuries. Hall tore his ACL and suffered a meniscus injury while Vera-Tucker needs surgery to repair a triceps injury. New York quickly found a replacement for the rookie running back, acquiring James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2023 conditional sixth-round pick.
WASHINGTON STATE

