Nashville is known by many names: “Music City, USA,” “Nashvegas,” “Smashville,” and “The Bachelorette Capital of America.” But it deserves another moniker, too. “The City of Free Museums.” Okay, it’s not as catchy as “Nashvegas,” but it perfectly captures one of Nashville’s many alluring qualities: the abundance of museums completely free of charge that are open to the public. And not just your classic art or history museum here, either. The free museums in Nashville include eclectic collection that spans a wide range of interests, from agriculture to stately homes to the Dukes of Hazzard.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO