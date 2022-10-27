ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Rutherford Source

The Three Sisters in Black – A Chilling Unsolved Mystery

They seemed to glide through the dried, brown and tattered leaves rustling in the chill Fall breeze cutting across the midnight darkness of Evergreen Cemetery. Dressed all in black and heavily veiled, they were three wraiths, bringing death and destruction behind them. Greed pumped through their veins and murder beat in their hearts. These were the women who became known as the “Three Sisters in Black” thanks to a book written about them in 1968 by Norman Zierold.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Family-friendly Halloween events planned in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Here is a list of family-fun events for the entire family happening this weekend in Middle Tennessee. Families can head out to Franklin Saturday for the 37th annual Pumpkinfest. The festival stretches along Main Street and the side streets in historic downtown Franklin. Local vendors, food, live music, a costume contest for families and pets are just a few of the festival’s highlights.
FRANKLIN, TN
Builder

Drees Homes Debuts New Model at Annecy in Nashville Area

Drees Homes—No. 36 on the 2022 Builder 100—recently announced the opening of its Wilshire model home at Annecy, a master-planned community just 30 minutes south of downtown Nashville. This is the first time Drees Homes has debuted and modeled this particular floor plan that features emerging trends and...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Trick or Treat on Murfreesboro's Historic Square

(MURFREESBORO) Main Street Murfreesboro is again offering a family friendly opportunity for area youth to trick or treat. It will be Halloween (Monday 10/31/2022) from 3:00 to 5:00PM a businesses, the courthouse, offices all around the Historic Murfreesboro square. The family friendly day will also include the help of Murfreesboro...
MURFREESBORO, TN
matadornetwork.com

The 5 Best Free Museums You Can Visit in Nashville

Nashville is known by many names: “Music City, USA,” “Nashvegas,” “Smashville,” and “The Bachelorette Capital of America.” But it deserves another moniker, too. “The City of Free Museums.” Okay, it’s not as catchy as “Nashvegas,” but it perfectly captures one of Nashville’s many alluring qualities: the abundance of museums completely free of charge that are open to the public. And not just your classic art or history museum here, either. The free museums in Nashville include eclectic collection that spans a wide range of interests, from agriculture to stately homes to the Dukes of Hazzard.
NASHVILLE, TN
luxesource.com

Less Is More In A Unique Renovation Of A 1960s Nashville Home

There was no question that this house, a 1960s abode in Nashville’s Forest Hills neighborhood, was alluring—a sturdy, stone-walled grand dame still holding her head up high. It was the sort of house that does not reveal itself up front but enchants slowly, room by room, rather than all at once. Previously, it had belonged to an older couple who’d spent years there lovingly layering it with upholstered surfaces, patterned wallpaper and trim. But the new owners—a young family—were eager to embrace change. “It needed a palate cleanser,” designer Ray Booth recalls, comparing the process of updating it to a makeunder.
NASHVILLE, TN
AdWeek

WSMV Hires Amanda Hara as Morning Anchor and Director of Digital Content

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Amanda Hara is joining Nashville, Tennessee NBC affiliate WSMV as morning co-anchor and director of digital content. Hara currently works at WVLT...
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVC

Mom, daughter pup pair still up for adoption in Maury County

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two dogs with a very special bond are still looking for their forever home in Middle Tennessee. Lucy and Reba came to Maury County Animal Services from a hoarding case of more than 20 pups. The mother-daughter duo had never seen the outside world and had limited interaction with others.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
sandhillssentinel.com

Local man heading to Nashville for ‘American Idol’

A local man is heading to Nashville to sing before judges on the TV show, “American Idol,” next month. Elijah McCormick, of Hoke County, graduated Pinecrest High School in 2019 and is currently attending Sandhills Community College studying medical billing and coding. He works as a tech for a local ophthalmologist in Aberdeen. Even with his busy schedule, Elijah finds time to sing at weddings, church, and birthday parties.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

