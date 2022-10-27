Read full article on original website
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
The Three Sisters in Black – A Chilling Unsolved Mystery
They seemed to glide through the dried, brown and tattered leaves rustling in the chill Fall breeze cutting across the midnight darkness of Evergreen Cemetery. Dressed all in black and heavily veiled, they were three wraiths, bringing death and destruction behind them. Greed pumped through their veins and murder beat in their hearts. These were the women who became known as the “Three Sisters in Black” thanks to a book written about them in 1968 by Norman Zierold.
Traffic, rowdy Broadway crowds causing discord at Nashville Symphony
The head of the Nashville Symphony says the city needs to work together to solve the problem of tourists, partygoers and traffic on lower Broadway that he says is turning off some of his patrons.
CMA Awards road closures: Which Nashville streets will be impacted
Multiple roads, streets, and thoroughfares will be closed for periods of time as preparation continues for the 56th annual CMA Awards in Nashville.
This Tennessee Spot Is One Of The 25 Scariest Places In America
Cheapism found the spookiest and scariest places around the country sure to give you a fright!
WSMV
Family-friendly Halloween events planned in Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Here is a list of family-fun events for the entire family happening this weekend in Middle Tennessee. Families can head out to Franklin Saturday for the 37th annual Pumpkinfest. The festival stretches along Main Street and the side streets in historic downtown Franklin. Local vendors, food, live music, a costume contest for families and pets are just a few of the festival’s highlights.
After 80 years, Tennessee woman finally meets sister
With so many ways to search for information today, people are learning more about their family tree than ever before. One woman has hoped to get some answers for 80 years.
Builder
Drees Homes Debuts New Model at Annecy in Nashville Area
Drees Homes—No. 36 on the 2022 Builder 100—recently announced the opening of its Wilshire model home at Annecy, a master-planned community just 30 minutes south of downtown Nashville. This is the first time Drees Homes has debuted and modeled this particular floor plan that features emerging trends and...
Customers say goodbye to iconic East Nashville bakery after nearly 19 years
It’s the end of an era; after nearly 18 and a half years, Sweet 16th Bakery in East Nashville will be closing its doors. Loyal customers lined up to get one last taste of the owner’s delicious food.
wgnsradio.com
Trick or Treat on Murfreesboro's Historic Square
(MURFREESBORO) Main Street Murfreesboro is again offering a family friendly opportunity for area youth to trick or treat. It will be Halloween (Monday 10/31/2022) from 3:00 to 5:00PM a businesses, the courthouse, offices all around the Historic Murfreesboro square. The family friendly day will also include the help of Murfreesboro...
Feeling bleu: Another Grilled Cheeserie location going away
Grilled Cheeserie owners Crystal and Joseph Bogan closed their location in Downtown Franklin earlier in October. Now, they also plan to close the location on Main Street in East Nashville.
New York-Based Barbershop, Blind Barber, to Open its First Tennessee Location
SomeraRoad, a real estate investment and development firm headquartered in Nashville and New York, unveiled its final retail tenant for the Antiques building located in the mixed-use district Paseo South Gulch. The new tenant is Blind Barber, a community-hub barber shop and speakeasy focused on high-quality experiences. The concept began...
matadornetwork.com
The 5 Best Free Museums You Can Visit in Nashville
Nashville is known by many names: “Music City, USA,” “Nashvegas,” “Smashville,” and “The Bachelorette Capital of America.” But it deserves another moniker, too. “The City of Free Museums.” Okay, it’s not as catchy as “Nashvegas,” but it perfectly captures one of Nashville’s many alluring qualities: the abundance of museums completely free of charge that are open to the public. And not just your classic art or history museum here, either. The free museums in Nashville include eclectic collection that spans a wide range of interests, from agriculture to stately homes to the Dukes of Hazzard.
luxesource.com
Less Is More In A Unique Renovation Of A 1960s Nashville Home
There was no question that this house, a 1960s abode in Nashville’s Forest Hills neighborhood, was alluring—a sturdy, stone-walled grand dame still holding her head up high. It was the sort of house that does not reveal itself up front but enchants slowly, room by room, rather than all at once. Previously, it had belonged to an older couple who’d spent years there lovingly layering it with upholstered surfaces, patterned wallpaper and trim. But the new owners—a young family—were eager to embrace change. “It needed a palate cleanser,” designer Ray Booth recalls, comparing the process of updating it to a makeunder.
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Tennessee
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in Tennessee.
fox17.com
'Overwhelming demand': George Strait, Chris Stapleton add second Nashville show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Country music icons George Strait and Chris Stapleton are adding a second Nashville show to their stadium tour next summer following "overwhelming demand." Earlier this week, the duo announced they'll play at six stadiums across the US next year—and Nissan Stadium is now on their...
AdWeek
WSMV Hires Amanda Hara as Morning Anchor and Director of Digital Content
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Amanda Hara is joining Nashville, Tennessee NBC affiliate WSMV as morning co-anchor and director of digital content. Hara currently works at WVLT...
Luxury home sales on the rise in Davidson, Williamson counties
Some Middle Tennessee experts told News 2 there is currently a seasonal slowdown happening when it comes to home buying.
Study: $71,000 income required to afford Nashville rent
The report says it takes an average of about $71,000 a year in Nashville with a one-bedroom apartment to avoid becoming what the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development calls "cost-burdened."
WTVC
Mom, daughter pup pair still up for adoption in Maury County
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two dogs with a very special bond are still looking for their forever home in Middle Tennessee. Lucy and Reba came to Maury County Animal Services from a hoarding case of more than 20 pups. The mother-daughter duo had never seen the outside world and had limited interaction with others.
sandhillssentinel.com
Local man heading to Nashville for ‘American Idol’
A local man is heading to Nashville to sing before judges on the TV show, “American Idol,” next month. Elijah McCormick, of Hoke County, graduated Pinecrest High School in 2019 and is currently attending Sandhills Community College studying medical billing and coding. He works as a tech for a local ophthalmologist in Aberdeen. Even with his busy schedule, Elijah finds time to sing at weddings, church, and birthday parties.
