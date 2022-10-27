Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Best Places For Chili Cheese Dogs in Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles takes on Denver, seeks to stop 5-game skid
Denver Nuggets (4-2, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (0-5, 15th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles enters the matchup with Denver as losers of five in a row. Los Angeles went 33-49 overall and 18-34 in Western Conference games last season. The Lakers averaged...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Lakers extol Russell Westbrook's energy, impact off bench in loss
MINNEAPOLIS --Russell Westbrook came off the bench in a regular-season game for the first time since his rookie year in the Los Angeles Lakers' 111-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves and impressed his team by taking to the role. "He was great," said LeBron James, who said Westbrook's energy "catapulted"...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Clippers face the Pelicans on 3-game slide
New Orleans Pelicans (3-2, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (2-3, 12th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to stop its three-game slide when the Clippers play New Orleans. Los Angeles went 42-40 overall and 26-26 in Western Conference games a season ago. The...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Clippers keeping Kawhi Leonard out Sunday to manage knee injury
PLAYA VISTA, Calif. -- Kawhi Leonard will miss his third straight game when the LA Clippers play the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday. The Clippers, who have lost three straight, ruled Leonard out due to right knee injury management. Leonard was held out of the game Tuesday against the Oklahoma...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 24 as Thunder beat Clippers again
OKLAHOMA CITY -- - The Thunder have done it again. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 24 points and Oklahoma City earned its second straight win over the Clippers, beating Los Angeles 118-110 on Thursday night. Lu Dort scored 21 points and Aleksej Pokusevski added 15 for the Thunder, who beat the Clippers...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Lakers' Russell Westbrook comes off bench against Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS --Los Angeles Lakers guardRussell Westbrookcame off the bench in Friday night's 111-102 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the team will continue to feature him in a reserve role for the foreseeable future. Westbrook missed L.A.'s loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday because...
Gilgeous-Alexander Posts All-Star Caliber Performance as Thunder Top Mavericks
A huge performance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander helped push the Thunder past Dallas in overtime.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Blues host the Kings after Kyrou's 2-goal game
Los Angeles Kings (5-5-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (3-4-0, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Los Angeles Kings after Jordan Kyrou scored two goals in the Blues' 7-4 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. St. Louis went 49-22-11 overall...
ABC7 Los Angeles
NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, each team's biggest surprise
The first two weeks of the 2022-23 NHL season are in the books, and while some things haven't surprised us -- the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights leading their divisions, and the Arizona Coyotes near the bottom -- there has been no shortage of shocks for every club thus far. This week alongside our updated power rankings, we'll identify the player, stat or trend that has surprised us most for all 32 teams.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Kings and Maple Leafs square off for out-of-conference matchup
Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3-0, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (4-4-0, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings and the Toronto Maple Leafs face off in a non-conference matchup. Los Angeles had a 44-27-11 record overall and a 22-18-4 record at home last...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Pressure building on Saints, Raiders as they meet in Week 8
NEW ORLEANS -- - Saints coach Dennis Allen had little to say this week about his personal history with New Orleans' next opponent. After all, the Raiders have seen many changes - including relocation from Oakland to Las Vegas - since Allen's firing four games into the 2014 season. Meanwhile,...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Jonsson-Fjallby snaps tie, Jets rally for 6-4 win over Kings
LOS ANGELES -- - Axel Jonsson-Fjallby scored the go-ahead goal on a deflection during the third period and the Winnipeg Jets rallied for a 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. Adam Lowry had a goal and an assist for the Jets, who won consecutive games for...
Comments / 0