Ironton Tribune
Balestra registers milestone as Flyers’ soccer coach
Father knows best. And now that Mike Balestra is the “Father of St. Joseph Soccer Coaches,” he’s pretty smart, too. Now in his ninth season, Balestra has led the tiny Catholic school to an impressive 108-44 and the Flyers have two Southern Ohio Conference titles, two runners-up, four sectionals and two district runners-up. The Flyers advance to the district finals this year.
Ironton Tribune
Jr. Hornets Hamm earns Ohio’s Fastest Boy title
COAL GROVE — Just call him “The Flash Jr.”. Coal Grove Hornets’ middle school cross country standout Seth Hamm posted a 10:23.03 time to win the Division 3 state championship at Dublin High School. And not only did he win the D3 race, when they combined the...
Postseason push: Here are the GameTimePA football teams that made the district playoffs
Thirteen area high school football teams, including Northern York, will start the drive for district gold and a state berth this week. Pairings for the District 3 football tournament became official Sunday. Some highlights: ...
