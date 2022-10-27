ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Balestra registers milestone as Flyers’ soccer coach

Father knows best. And now that Mike Balestra is the “Father of St. Joseph Soccer Coaches,” he’s pretty smart, too. Now in his ninth season, Balestra has led the tiny Catholic school to an impressive 108-44 and the Flyers have two Southern Ohio Conference titles, two runners-up, four sectionals and two district runners-up. The Flyers advance to the district finals this year.
Jr. Hornets Hamm earns Ohio’s Fastest Boy title

COAL GROVE — Just call him “The Flash Jr.”. Coal Grove Hornets’ middle school cross country standout Seth Hamm posted a 10:23.03 time to win the Division 3 state championship at Dublin High School. And not only did he win the D3 race, when they combined the...
