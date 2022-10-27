Read full article on original website
Related
Musk mocks ‘Managing @Twitter 101’ reminder
Elon Musk on Sunday shared that he received a tutorial email from Twitter just days after his takeover of the social media platform. In a Twitter thread, the Tesla founder and CEO shared a photo to his more than 112 million followers of a “Managing @Twitter 101” tutorial email from the company.
This iOS 16.1 vs. iOS 16.0.3 battery test might surprise you
There are already plenty of reasons to update to iOS 16.1, but here’s another. According to a battery test video, iOS 16.1 should increase the battery life of your iPhone. Whether you have been on the fence about updating due to potential bugs, or you are just too lazy to start the download, we hope this will convince you to finally update your iPhone.
forkast.news
Binance confirms equity in Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition
Binance has confirmed its participation in Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s Twitter acquisition as an equity investor, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange said on Friday. Fast facts. Changpeng Zhao, Binance founder and CEO, said in a statement shared with Forkast that Binance is excited to help Musk...
forkast.news
NFT ‘hype cycle’ over, major changes expected in 2023: report
New York-based technology consulting firm Activate Consulting has projected that 2023 will see “the end of NFTs hype cycle” with the token class expected to undergo major changes in how they are used and regarded. Fast facts. “NFT hype is over,” declared Activate’s report, revealing that the token...
forkast.news
Ethereum’s LooksRare latest NFT marketplace to make creator royalties optional
LooksRare, the third-largest non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace on Ethereum, is the latest platform to make paying creator royalty fees optional in a growing trend, as the industry struggles to maintain profitability amid an ongoing slump in the NFT market. Fast facts. The Ethereum marketplace announced the change in a blog...
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall; Dogecoin gains as Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout moves ahead
Bitcoin’s recent price gains came to a halt in Friday morning trading in Asia though it remained above the US$20,000 support line. Data released on Thursday showed U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) beat expectations in Q3, a sign interest rates may continue to rise. Ether also fell, along with most other top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins. Leading memecoin Dogecoin was the only one on that list to rise, amid the pending sale of social media platform Twitter Inc., to long-time Dogecoin advocate, Elon Musk.
forkast.news
Web 3’s Korean future
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – October 28, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. We love to talk about the future when it comes to Web3, but not everyone agrees with what that could look like. However, NFTs and gaming are one of the big topics right now.
Comments / 0