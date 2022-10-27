ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State releases 2023 football schedule

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes have released the football schedule for the 2023 season.

The Buckeyes will begin the season at Indiana on September 2 in Bloomington, Indiana. They will follow with back-to-back non-conference home games against Youngstown State and Western Kentucky.

Ohio State will play at Notre Dame on September 23 in South Bend, Indiana.

The rest of the Big 10 conference home games include Maryland, Penn State, Michigan State and Minnesota.

The other conference road games for next season are at Purdue, Wisconsin, Rutgers, and Michigan.

