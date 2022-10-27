Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Clocks Go Back Next Weekend: Heads-Up New YorkersBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Finding Who You Are In New YorkReyin JasmineNew York City, NY
Attica Prison Massacre, took place September 9, 1971, in Attica, New York: RevisitedBLOCK WORK MEDIAAttica, NY
Related
The Best Things to do in New Jersey During the Winter
One day, you’re walking down a boardwalk enjoying the summer. As you know, there’s nothing like walking down the boardwalk of Asbury Park, or in the quiet beach town of Lavallette, or even the bustling boardwalk filled with activities of Point Pleasant Beach. When you do, you know...
Don’t miss the Monmouth County, NJ Fall Craft Show
There’s no shortage of things to do in the fall in New Jersey; after you put away the jack-o-lanterns and before you prep the Thanksgiving turkey, enjoy some of the fall festivals, like the Fall Craft Show being hosted by the Monmouth County Park System. The festival will be...
These are the top 5 historical sites in NJ you must visit
It’s no secret that New Jersey is bursting with historical places like the World War II Lookout Tower in Cape May, Lucy the Elephant in Margate, the Covenhoven House in Freehold, Allaire Village in Farmingdale, and The Walt Whitman House in Camden. With so many to choose from, Trip...
You pay a Costco membership, would you for a veterinarian in NJ?
If you've owned a pet in the last 10 years, you probably know veterinary bills can be expensive. Vets today can offer treatments and surgery options they couldn't 30 years ago, and that comes at a cost. When big things go wrong it is not uncommon for families who feel...
What does New Jersey call the night before Halloween and how do you celebrate?
Once a year we have a very specific debate regarding October 30th, the night before Halloween: what is that day called?. I’ve always been a staunch “Mischief Night” person. I was well into my 20s before I heard that there was actually another name for it. Goosey...
Super Haunted New Jersey Spot Is Getting Major National Attention
There is a place in New Jersey that is reportedly so haunted that it has made a major travel website's list of the most haunted places in all of America. When you think about just how many hauntings and ghosts and paranormal activity gets reported across America, the fact that one of the most haunted places in the whole country is right here in the Garden State, that's pretty bone-chilling.
Toms River, NJ dentist wants to pay you for your Halloween candy
TOMS RIVER — Does this happen every year? Halloween is over and you’re stuck with a ton of candy. You’re not sure what to do with it so you eat it. Think about getting rid of that extra trick-or-treat candy, make a little money in the process, and support our military troops.
This Is Exactly How Much Wine We Actually Drink In New Jersey
Every day is a long day in New Jersey, and according to some recent data, every day is apparently a wine day here in New Jersey. Exactly how much do we drink?. Wine drinking is one of the great joys we have here in New Jersey. The state offers us dozens of reasons each and every day to pop the cork and settle down with a glass or two each night, or day, or even every hour.
The Tallest Building in New Jersey is One of Tallest n America
This article is all about heights. How are you when it comes to heights? For me I am so-so. If I am inside a building, car, etc. I am ok. If you want me to sky-dive, mountain climb, go way up on a ladder, climb a tree, etc. well that could be a different story.
Bye-bye, BuyBuy Baby in NJ
Wasn't it an old Janis Joplin song that said "take another little piece of my heart now, baby?" That's how I felt when I heard about a certain store closing down. It's one I've been to plenty and one I'll miss. Buybuy Baby has been a part of my life...
The Best and Worst Things About New Jersey Couldn’t Be More Opposite
Seriously, we love the kids but hate the environment. This ought to be fun. Listen, there are many reasons why people love New Jersey. There are also many reasons why people don’t love Garden State. Good thing is that we’ll focus on both for a minute. Believe it or...
It’s Bread Season! The Best Most Delicious Bread in New Jersey
Many of us are trying to stay in pretty good shape, I am trying hard to keep myself healthy and feeling good, but there are temptations that are out there that make it hard sometimes to stay 100 percent on track with diet and exercise. The temptation I am talking...
Where do I vote? Your NJ town may have been split into 2 districts
TRENTON – Sixteen municipalities in New Jersey are split between two congressional districts on the map being used in the elections from 2022 through 2030, including the important midterm elections this fall to determine the balance of power in Washington. Every congressional district contains at least one split municipality...
Great, Another New Jersey Beach Plans On Raising The Cost Of Beach Tags
I get that supply chain issues may be increasing the cost of chicken, but this is getting a little out of hand!. If you plan on spending some time at the beach next summer, you're going to have to dig a little deeper into your pocket. Last week, I told...
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight
New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
There Is No Way That This Is New Jersey’s Favorite Candy
Especially as we inch closer and closer to Halloween. I can't wait to be handing out Halloween candy, and we've already got our supply of treats ready to go in our Halloween bowl. Every year, my wife and I hand out rice crispy treats and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, we...
The Number One Halloween Attraction In The State Is In Ocean County, NJ
The clock is ticking if you're looking to get in on some Halloween fun. My wife and I were just talking yesterday as we took a walk down the boardwalk that not only did October fly by, but we did next to nothing to celebrate the Halloween season. It was...
Stunning New Jersey Town Makes National Best Winter Getaway List
No one could ever doubt that New Jersey is one of the top summer destinations in the whole nation, but we are apparently a hot spot in the winter as well. According to a major website, New Jersey is home to one of the top 10 winter destinations as well. Country Living has come up with a list of the best towns to head to for an awesome winter getaway, and a great New Jersey town has made the list.
The Number One Spectacular Diner in Toms River, NJ, Chosen By You
Breakfast is my favorite time to go to a diner. It was something we always did on Saturday mornings growing up. Still to this day my family goes to the diner more in the morning than any other time. But, don't get me wrong, a diner is delicious if you go at noon, 2 pm, or 11 pm.
Yum! The Best Sliders in New Jersey are Maybe the Best in America
A fond memory I have of sliders goes back to when my son Zach was little, we would go on weekends and get a "crave case" at White Castle. We would stay up late and watch movies and SNL and enjoy the onions and slide 'em right down lol it is a fantastic memory and we both enjoyed those "slider" weekends.
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
