ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Scout Willis Claps Back At Critics On Social Media: 'You're Still Paving My Way With Your Energetic Finances'

By Katherine Tinsley
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=161hOz_0ioGPNG300
mega

Scout Willis is more than just Demi Moore and Bruce Willis ' daughter! The songstress recently shared photos from her Halloween-inspired concert , but she has quickly turned away from her spooky season decor.

The singer uploaded a boomerang of herself dancing outdoors, writing, "I am adorable."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tSJIb_0ioGPNG300
@scoutlaruewillis/instagram

While highlighting her quirky nature, the brunette beauty later decided to acknowledge some of the negative commentary she sees online. The star shared a photo of Britney Spears with the caption, "POV [you] were praying on my downfall but all that energy manifested towards making me even more successful."

WHO'S WHO? SCOUT WILLIS IS IDENTICAL TO MOM DEMI MOORE IN THESE SEXY SNAPS: PHOTOS

"This one is dedicated to people who spend their precious time and energetic recourses to comment rude things on my page you're still paving my way with your energetic finances hun," Scout added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HHtCI_0ioGPNG300
@scoutlarue/instagram

Scout isn't the only Willis family member who has put followers in their place, as her stepmother, Emma Heming , has publicly addressed fans and critics after sharing the emotional effects of Bruce's aphasia diagnosis .

"This was the summer of self-discovery — finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active. My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live alongside it. As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too," she previously said in an August post.

The sweet caption was met with support from Scout and Heming's friends, but it also received significant pushback — some people called her a drama queen, which led the actress to clap back via social media.

"When you’re not allowed to talk grief, self-care or being human in the world on grief awareness day," Heming shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 31. "My gawd. But in the words of the great, philosophical, insightful Bruce Willis … ‘Ah, f**k em.'"

The Willis family has been continuing to share positive and honest content online as they deal with Bruce's declining health. In a letter written by Heming, Scout, Rumer , Tallulah , Mabel, Evelyn and Moore, they all came together to announce the action star's retirement.

"To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," they shared on their personal platforms. "As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

'The View' Fans Lose It After Whoopi Goldberg Slams 'Ignorant As Hell' Politician Live On Air

Whoopi Goldberg put an "ignorant" politician in his place on live television. During the Thursday, October 27, episode of The View, the cohosts discussed the latest woman to come forward with claims against Herschel Walker, a Republican Senate nominee who has been accused of paying for an ex-girlfriend's abortion despite vocally being pro-life. The unnamed woman claimed the former football player forced her into getting an abortion.In light of the latest allegation, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham came to Walker's defense — and Goldberg made her stance on the former, 67, defending the politician in his own party, 60, very...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
OK! Magazine

La La Anthony Confesses Only Men In Their Early 20s Ask Her Out Now That She's 40: 'I'm Just Going With The Flow'

La La Anthony is dishing the deets on dating in her 40s. On the Wednesday, October 26, episode of the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the MTV host revealed she's noticed a distinct shift in who wants to date her as she gets older — young guys! "Here’s how it goes. This is what I’m finding, I don’t understand this … I’m not saying when you get older you want to date younger guys, but when you get older, only younger guys want to date you," she spilled to podcast host Alex Cooper.LA LA ANTHONY ADMITS 'IT'S NOT ALWAYS EASY TO...
OK! Magazine

Massive Cringe! Harry Hamlin Sparks Controversy After Snapping Pic With Daughter Delilah Belle In Provocative Pose

Harry Hamlin found himself in hot water with fans after posing for a series of awkward photos with his daughter Delilah Belle. The father-daughter pics, taken last month at New York Fashion Week, are still making the rounds on Instagram as social media users drag the Mad Men actor for the seemingly provocative snapshots. One of the photographs show Harry standing close beside the 24-year-old with his arm wrapped around her waist, but the snap that sparked the most controversy showed the young model facing him as he pulled her closer and pressed his face intimately against her cheek while...
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Roadtrips To Disneyland With BFF After Robyn Admits She Wouldn't 'Blame' Her For Leaving Kody

Off to the Happiest Place on Earth! Sister Wives star Meri Brown is roadtripping away from her troubles as Season 17 of the hit TLC show delves into her ongoing marital issues with her estranged husband Kody. The mother-of-one — she shares son, Leon, 27, with the Brown family patriarch — took to Instagram to share her latest, exciting travel plans."Full Yeti, full tank of gas, sunnies, ready to go! Disneyland here we come!" she captioned the selfie. "See you soon @blairmichael12." 'IT DOESN'T MATTER HOW OTHERS SEE YOU': MERI BROWN PREACHES POSITIVITY AFTER KODY ASKS 'SISTER WIVES' TO 'CONFORM...
OK! Magazine

A Cause For Concern? Wendy Williams Raises Eyebrows With Strange Video Post-Rehab

Wendy Williams is causing concern amongst her fans after her stint in rehab. On Wednesday, October 26, the former host of The Wendy Williams Show shared an odd video to Instagram attempting to promote her new podcast, "The Wendy Experience." However, viewers couldn't quite tell what the star was saying in the chaotic clip. "Hey!" the former daytime diva seemed to shout before launching into an incoherent speech. "Yeah, it's me, at my apartment. It’s going to be a heck of a bumpy ride, so what you do is follow the follow," she appears to utter. BRINGING THE COMEDY BACK!...
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'

Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
OK! Magazine

Sister Wives' Kody Brown Admits 'I Have An Emotional Attachment To Christine' As She Tries Kicking Him Out Of Their House

Kody Brown is dragging his feet when it comes to his split from Christine — and he has good reason for doing so. "Listen, I have an emotional attachment to Christine!" the patriarch confesses in the sneak peak of the Sunday, October 30, episode of Sister Wives. As fans of the TLC series watch Christine and Kody's split play out on the small screen — with the 50-year-old urging the patriarch to pack his belongings — the father-of-18 is seen putting up a fight. In the preview for the upcoming episode, Christine proposes that she keep her house and Kody...
ARIZONA STATE
OK! Magazine

Former First Daughter Ivanka Trump Enjoys Cali Sunshine Amid Rumors She's A 'Neighbor From Hell'

Newly minted Floridian Ivanka Trump seemingly couldn’t get enough sun in the Sunshine State, so she headed to the West Coast to catch some California rays.On Wednesday, October 26, the former first daughter took to Instagram with a beachy post for her 7.5 million Instagram followers, sharing photos depicting local foliage, city views and a garden selfie from her time in the Golden State.“California Dreaming,” the fashion maven captioned the post alongside two dolphin emojis and a wave emoji. The mom-of-three’s excursion comes amid rumors that Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner, have reportedly sparked conflict and controversy in their...
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

Sarah Jessica Parker Pens Touching Tribute To Son On His 20th Birthday As She Mourns Stepfather's Death

A light in the darkness! As Sarah Jessica Parker continues to mourn her stepfather's passing, the Sex and the City alum took to Instagram to celebrate a happier moment with a heartfelt tribute to her son on his 20th birthday. "It was 20 years ago today…The plates shifted," she wrote on Friday, October 28, next to a series of childhood photos of her son, James. "All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors." SARAH JESSICA PARKER MAKES RARE APPEARANCE WITH HER TWIN DAUGHTERS AT 'HOCUS POCUS 2' PREMIERE"Today the kaleidoscope spins with all the...
OK! Magazine

Moment Of Reflection? Monica Lewinsky Says She's Had 'Issues' With 'Unavailable Men' For Years

Monica Lewinsky is looking back on her issues with dating over the years. The former White House intern took to Instagram on Thursday, October 27, in a now deleted post to poke fun at her infamous affair with married President Bill Clinton and her relationship patterns. "Looks like i had issues w/ unavailable men from an early age," Lewinsky reportedly penned alongside Bert from Sesame Street and Snoopy. MONICA LEWINSKY REVEALS HER GREATEST REGRET MORE THAN TWO DECADES AFTER HER INFAMOUS AFFAIR WITH BILL CLINTONThe writer and the 42nd President began their affair in 1995 when Lewinsky was only 22-years-old...
OK! Magazine

Valerie Bertinelli Looks Downcast In First Appearance After Matthew Perry Revealed Their Secret Affair

Valerie Bertinelli was seen for the first time since she admitted she was "mortified" by Mathew Perry's confession of their steamy makeout session while her husband Eddie Van Halen was passed out next to them. The actress, 62, was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Thursday, October 27, as she ran errands. Going makeup-free, Bertinelli dressed in a black graphic T-shirt of her son Wolfgang Van Halen's band, Mammoth WVH, and matching black pants.Bertinelli hid her eyes with sunglasses and kept a straight face as she walked passed the paparazzi, as seen in photos. MATTHEW PERRY ISSUES APOLOGY...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

The Honest Truth: Dax Shepard Reveals He & Kristen Bell Initially Didn't Want A Second Child

Dax Shepard isn't afraid to admit his and Kristen Bell's family planning did not go as they predicted. During an appearance on the Tuesday, October 28, episode of the "Endless Honeymoon" podcast, the actor admitted he and his wife initially “did not want” another child after welcoming 9-year-old daughter Lincoln. Before their youngest daughter Delta, 7, was born, Shepard and Bell were “absolutely happy with just the one,” but they knew they needed their eldest to have a buddy to go through life with. DAX SHEPARD SHARES HILARIOUS NAKED PHOTO OF WIFE KRISTEN BELL ON MOTHER'S DAY, SAYS HE AND...
OK! Magazine

Sister Wives' Meri Brown Under Fire After Boasting She's 'Over Here Enjoying My Life' Despite Trouble At Home

Meri Brown is out here living her best life — but her fans think it's time she cut her vacation short and head home. After Meri boasted about living life to the fullest away from her polygamous family, Sister Wives fans were quick to call her out in the comments section of one of her posts documenting her latest trip.Alongside a selfie in a car with a thermos in her hand, the reality star wrote on Instagram, "Don't mind me! Just over here enjoying my life!" 'SISTER WIVES' STAR MERI BROWN ROADTRIPS TO DISNEYLAND WITH BFF AFTER ROBYN ADMITS SHE...
OK! Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz's Halloween Costumes Seem To Hint At Rumors Of Family Strife

Are Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz trying to tell us something — or are they in on the joke? Around the time the young couple tied the knot this past April, rumors swirled that the actress wasn't on good terms with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham, and though the bride has debunked the gossip, their Halloween costumes appear to reference the drama.For a star-studded West Hollywood party on Wednesday, October 26, the blonde beauty, 27, and Beckham, 23, dressed up as none other than Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, the infamous star-crossed lovers who got together despite their families being embroiled in...
OK! Magazine

Former 'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas Claims Britney & Jamie Lynn Spears Locked Her In A Room & Threatened To 'End' Her Career

Former Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas is revealing the alleged bullying that took place on set, which involved Jamie Lynn Spears and her older sister, Britney Spears. During a Wednesday, October 26, appearance on the "Real Pod podcast" with Victoria Garrick, the actress opened up about a terrifying incident where the pop princess allegedly locked Alexa in a room and told her that her career was over. The Walking Dead star explained how a talent coordinator, who she claimed was close with the Spears family, led her to the hair and makeup trailer, but then diverted the original plan and...
OK! Magazine

Carrie Underwood Spends Time With Her 'Good Friend' As 'Denim & Rhinestones' Tour Keeps Her Away From Her Family

Since Carrie Underwood is on her Denim and Rhinestones tour, she is keeping busy by spending time with her pals. The singer, 39, shared what she did in her free time, showing her followers she checked out an amazing vegan fast food place called Stalk and Spade. "Got some Nashville hot 'chicken' ... lettuce wrapped of course! So good," the star captioned a photo of her food.
OK! Magazine

Valerie Bertinelli Cringes After Matthew Perry's Heated Makeout Session Confession

Valerie Bertinelli didn't seem too pleased with Matthew Perry's confession about their steamy makeout all those years ago. After the Friends alum revealed the two had a hot-and-heavy night together in his new memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the actress posted a TikTok video seemingly in response to the excerpt released earlier this week.Captioning the Wednesday, October 26, video set to Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" as she waved to the camera and smiled while the lyric "Hi, it's me" played, Bertineli wrote, "Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s? Are you mortified?" MATTHEW PERRY ISSUES APOLOGY...
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

145K+
Followers
4K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy