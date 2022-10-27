Scout Willis Claps Back At Critics On Social Media: 'You're Still Paving My Way With Your Energetic Finances'

mega

Scout Willis is more than just Demi Moore and Bruce Willis ' daughter! The songstress recently shared photos from her Halloween-inspired concert , but she has quickly turned away from her spooky season decor.

The singer uploaded a boomerang of herself dancing outdoors, writing, "I am adorable."

While highlighting her quirky nature, the brunette beauty later decided to acknowledge some of the negative commentary she sees online. The star shared a photo of Britney Spears with the caption, "POV [you] were praying on my downfall but all that energy manifested towards making me even more successful."

"This one is dedicated to people who spend their precious time and energetic recourses to comment rude things on my page you're still paving my way with your energetic finances hun," Scout added.

Scout isn't the only Willis family member who has put followers in their place, as her stepmother, Emma Heming , has publicly addressed fans and critics after sharing the emotional effects of Bruce's aphasia diagnosis .

"This was the summer of self-discovery — finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active. My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live alongside it. As my step-daughter @scoutlaruewillis told me, grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in that too," she previously said in an August post.

The sweet caption was met with support from Scout and Heming's friends, but it also received significant pushback — some people called her a drama queen, which led the actress to clap back via social media.

"When you’re not allowed to talk grief, self-care or being human in the world on grief awareness day," Heming shared to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 31. "My gawd. But in the words of the great, philosophical, insightful Bruce Willis … ‘Ah, f**k em.'"

The Willis family has been continuing to share positive and honest content online as they deal with Bruce's declining health. In a letter written by Heming, Scout, Rumer , Tallulah , Mabel, Evelyn and Moore, they all came together to announce the action star's retirement.

"To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," they shared on their personal platforms. "As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."