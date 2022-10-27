Read full article on original website
In Crypto We Truss – How Will Lizz Truss’ Resignation Affect Bitcoin, Ethereum and Big Eyes Coin.
After Liz Truss resigns from her ministerial position, what will happen to the United Kingdom’s crypto market? When Truss was U.K. secretary of state for international trade, she spoke about blockchain technology in a positive light during a house of commons debate. This insinuated there would be significant changes...
Fidelity Survey Shows 58% Of Institutional Investors Now Own Crypto
A recent survey from Fidelity shows 58% of institutional investors already own cryptocurrency. Institutional Investor Presence In Crypto Sector Continues To See Growth This Year. As per data from an institutional investor digital assets study by Fidelity, digital asset ownership among these investors has gone up by 6% during the...
Uniglo.io Plans To Tackle Reserve Currency Crypto Market Alongside Paxos Gold And Compound
Throughout history, humans have searched for a place to store their wealth safely. The proliferation of gold acts as a testament to this statement. Despite being a simple idea, capturing purchasing power and storing it for extended periods has proved incredibly difficult. A new DeFi protocol leads the charge with...
Crypto Startup Domain Money Revises Its Operational System
Many potential investors in the crypto space are still skeptical about it. The reason is the inability to utilize the opportunities well. However, due to the knowledge and experience gap, some top shots created a way to guide participants in their investment journey. One such initiative is Domain Money. Domain...
Price Prediction: Oryen (ORY), Polygon (MATIC), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Which Will Reach 1$ First?
Despite the bearish sentiment and the generally gloomy outlook for the global economy, crypto enthusiasts look forward to pushing the prices of Polygon (MATIC) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) to $1 or beyond. Analysts are also taking notice of the quick rise of Oryen (ORY), a new reserve currency currently on its initial coin offering (ICO).
Dogecoin Pushes Down Cardano To Become 8th Largest Crypto
Data shows Dogecoin has now become the 8th largest crypto by market cap, after displacing Cardano from the spot. Dogecoin Market Cap Hits More Than $15 Million After The Price Surge. The past week has been incredible for DOGE after what had been many months of lackluster sideways performance. At...
9 Best Crypto Trading Bots for Beginners
Crypto bots are automated software that complete analysis, research, and even trading processes without any manual intervention. This potentially enables traders to buy and sell crypto around the clock. In this guide, we take a look at the best crypto bots in 2022. The 9 Best Crypto Trading Bots for...
Coinbase Backed Mara Set To Introduce Crypto Wallet Service Across Africa
Many continents make impressive progress in the crypto space, and Africa is not left out. Many people and even businesses from Africa have plunged into crypto sphere. Gradually, digital assets are becoming a lucrative option in the continent. Such growth in crypto adoption has drawn the attention of crypto projects...
Invest In These Green Cryptocurrencies For A Sustainable Future: Big Eyes Coin, Cardano And Avalanche
Ever since Bitcoin (BTC) launched in 2009, critics have pointed out the drastic environmental impacts of crypto mining. To keep the blockchain ledgers intact, miners have to solve complex mathematical puzzles that require high-tech computing power. E-waste produced by these computers is not a friend of the natural ecosystem. Coins...
Top 3 Crypto Projects To Add To Your Portfolio – Bitcoin, Polygon And Rocketize Token
One of the age-long pieces of advice from financial experts is a diversified portfolio. This advice applies to the crypto market. As an investor looking to get involved in cryptocurrencies, a mix of projects is essential to the growth of your portfolio. We would be looking at three different crypto projects in various categories that you can consider adding to your portfolio.
What Crypto Crash? 2022 Lists Over 5,000 New Cryptos Despite Market Crunch
Crypto developers seemed to be unaffected by the bearish momentum that has plagued the industry this year. Rational thinking would suggest that the current situation of the cryptocurrency market would deter new participants from joining right now as they might risk feeling the full brunt of the space’s continued decline.
Hong Kong-based Q9 Wins Approval To Run Crypto Services In Dubai
The Hong Kong-based crypto investment firm Q9 Capital secures its provisional license from the VARA regulatory to operate in the UAE. The platform joins the list of other big names like Binance, Crypto.com, OKX, FTX and others, currently operating in the regime following the approval. It comes as part of the company’s move to expand its reach in the gulf countries’ financial hub, UAE.
Rocketize To Solve Crypto Inflation With Its Meme Coin Could Make Better Investment Than Monkeyballs and Filecoin
There have been multiple entries into the crypto market over the years. Newer and better crypto technology has been developed since the advent of Bitcoin (BTC). It is thus predicted to continue as long as cryptocurrency exists. One of the new coins to be introduced is Rocketize (JATO), a meme coin with a unique concept and innovative DeFi protocol.
3 Cryptos That Could Earn You Millions – Ethereum, Bitcoin And Big Eyes Coin
Unlike other flat currencies such as the pound, dollar, and euro, which are linked and controlled by the government, providing their users with no authority, cryptocurrencies are free from being controlled by a specific organization which is a very appealing feature. With Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum (ETH)...
Why Crypto Is ‘The Better Bet’ Compared To Gold, According To Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin
Crypto assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum can no longer be considered as just tenants in the outskirts of the world’s current financial system. They have already matured in such a way that they are now the driving force behind a digital revolution that is fuelled by enthusiastic investors that recognize their potential not only as store of value but also as source of profit.
Why Dogecoin Price Exploded 80% Today – The ‘Elon Musk Effect’ Again?
Dogecoin is receiving tremendous boost from a number of positive stimulus over the last few days as it maintains its bullish momentum. With this, the dog-themed cryptocurrency was able to increase by 125% for the past seven days and has also gone up by 129% on its biweekly performance. Dogecoin...
Big Eyes, Shiba Inu and BNB: 3 Charitable Tokens In The Doge-Eat-Doge World Of Crypto
I will be looking at three cryptocurrencies that have had a big impact on charities: Shiba Inu (SHIB), BNB (BNB), and Big Eyes (BIG), and analysing which crypto is worth investing in to pay it forward whilst growing your wealth. Vitalik Buterin: Inu Better Than To Take The Shiba. Shiba...
Ethereum Price Over $1,500 While These ERC20 Token Presales Also See Buyers
Ethereum soared past $1,500 as the crypto markets finally woke up as billions of dollars flooded the market – while investors also flocked to buy into hot new crypto presale projects Dash 2 Trade, IMPT, and Calvaria. In fact, the whole crypto market saw green candles across the board...
Next Generation Of NFTs Usage Will Be Led By Uniglo.io, Decentraland, And ApeCoin
With massive price increases during the first period of acceptance for NFTs, some investors might be concerned that growth is now a thing of the past. But we think that despite some slight dips, NFTs are here to stay and that specific projects will still have strong futures. So if...
Ethereum, Tezos, and Dogeliens–3 Leading NFT-based Tokens You Should Invest In Today
NFTs have revolutionized the entire DeFi space, as most coins launching in recent times have factored in NFT generation into their platforms. NFTs have huge potential for the future of trading, and already, they are in massive demand on Metaverse spaces, as the users need them for use as avatars.
