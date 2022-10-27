ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Houston plays Portland on 3-game road slide

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Houston Rockets (1-4, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (4-1, first in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will aim to break its three-game road losing streak when the Rockets visit Portland.

Portland went 11-41 in Western Conference play and 17-24 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Trail Blazers gave up 115.1 points per game while committing 21.1 fouls last season.

Houston finished 20-62 overall and 11-41 in Western Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Rockets averaged 16.1 points off of turnovers, 14.2 second chance points and 39.3 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Trendon Watford: out (hip), Gary Payton II: out (core), Olivier Sarr: out (wrist).

Rockets: Bruno Fernando: out (knee), Alperen Sengun: out (illness), TyTy Washington Jr.: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

