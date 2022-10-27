Read full article on original website
BBC
Wasim Akram: Pakistan great reveals he was addicted to cocaine after his playing career ended
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram has revealed he was addicted to cocaine after his playing career ended but quit following the death of his first wife. The legendary fast bowler, 56, took more than 900 international wickets before retiring in 2003. In a new autobiography, Wasim, 56, said he began...
BBC
'I wouldn't bring a member of my family to this hospital,' says medic
Steve Barclay is back as England's health secretary, just as the NHS prepares for what its chief executive Amanda Pritchard says could be a "very, very challenging winter". The government has said "intensive work" is under way in the 15 most under-pressure hospital trusts in England, to speed up ambulance delays, free up beds and reduce waiting times in A&E.
‘Black Adam’ Muscles Up To $250M Global Through Sophomore Frame; ‘Smile’ Nearing $200M WW – International Box Office
Refresh for latest…: Warner Bros/New Line DC’s Black Adam in its second offshore frame saw a strong hold, down just 45%. It added $39M from 76 offshore markets to take the running international box office total to $139M for a global cume through Sunday of $250M. While superhero movies are typically frontloaded, there were a number of Black Adam markets that saw only slight drops — school holidays helped in parts of Europe. Among the standouts are France (-19%), Netherlands (-25%), Germany (-27%) and the UK (-38%). The Dwayne Johnson-starrer continued to rank No. 1 in 60 overseas markets including France, Germany,...
BBC
Wembley Point Woman pictured 18 years after death
An image of what an unidentified woman is thought to have looked like has been released - 18 years after her death. Known as the Wembley Point Woman, she was found dead in a river at the foot of the London building - now called the WEM Tower London - on 29 October 2004.
Birdsong is music to my ears again
Now I’m in my late 60s, I have started using a hearing aid, and on a recent autumnal walk was delighted to discover that the birds still sang at this time of year (Bird and birdsong encounters improve mental health, study finds, 27 October). I had become so used to hearing only the occasional twitter of a bird when almost within arm’s reach that this experience was like discovering the joy of being outdoors for the first time. I now wait for spring, when I hope to hear the cuckoo once again.
BBC
Sonny Colbrelli retires because of defibrillator
Former Paris-Roubaix winner Sonny Colbrelli has been forced to retire at the age of 32 after having a defibrillator fitted. The Italian required defibrillation after collapsing following stage one of the Volta a Catalunya in March. He was diagnosed with "unstable cardiac arrhythmia" and later fitted with a subcutaneous defibrillator...
BBC
Luca Kumahara: The three-time Olympian aiming to be the next trans trailblazer
The table tennis event at the 2022 South American Games may not have captured the attention of the wider sporting world - but for Luca Kumahara, it was a landmark. It was the first major tournament that Kumahara had competed in since announcing he was a transgender man. The 27-year-old...
